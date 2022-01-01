Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Glenshire Pizza Company

243 Reviews

$$

10095 Dorchester,Ste E

Truckee, CA 96161

Caesar LARGE
Wings - Buffalo
18" Pepperoni

BURGERS AND SANDOS

All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and our house made sauce.

Hamburger

$10.00

1/3 lb angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and our house made sauce

Cheeseburger

$11.00

1/3 lb angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, our house made sauce and cheddar

California

$14.00

1/3 lb angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, our house made sauce, pepper jack, jalapeños, and avocado

Bacon Bleu

$15.00

1/3 lb angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, our house made sauce, bleu cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Swiss

$14.00

1/3 lb angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, our house made sauce and sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/3 lb angus beef, BBQ sauce, onion rings, cheddar cheese and pickles

*NEW* - Nashville HOT Chicken Sando

$12.00

Panko crusted chicken filet, Cayenne hot sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato and swiss on a brioche bun. Yes, it's spicy goodness.

STARTERS

French Fries Basket

$6.00

French Fries Reg

$4.00

Garlic Chips

$12.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Pesto Chips

$12.00

Buffalo Fries

$12.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Hummus

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

Wings - Buffalo

$13.00

Wings - Thai Chili

$13.00

SALADS

Caesar LARGE

$12.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing.

Caesar SMALL

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing.

LARGE Beet Salad

$12.00

Romaine, kale, cabbage, shredded brussels sprout, dried cranberries, tomatoes, honey balsamic vinaigrette.

SMALL BEET SALAD

$6.00

Romaine, kale, cabbage, shredded brussels sprout, dried cranberries, tomatoes, honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Spring Mix LARGE

$10.00Out of stock

Spring Salad with Lemon Dijon Shallot Vinaigrette Served with cherry tomatoes and sprinkling of red onion,

Spring Mix SMALL

$6.00Out of stock

Spring Salad with Lemon Dijon Shallot Vinaigrette Served with cherry tomatoes and sprinkling of red onion,

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, house made bleu cheese dressing.

Caprese

$12.00Out of stock

Greek Salad (LARGE ONLY)

$14.00

PASTA

Alfredo pasta with broccoli

$12.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

Lemon Pesto Penne with Burrata

$15.00

Rigatoni

$13.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

ORZO SHRIMP PASTA

$10.00Out of stock

Lasagna

$16.00

Vegan Cheese Ravioli With Red Sauce

Out of stock

KIDS

Pasta

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Corndog And Fries

$6.00

12" Pizzas

12" BUILD YOUR OWN

$13.00

12" Venitian

$16.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

12" Castle peak

$16.00

12" Cheese

$13.00

12" Combo Pepperoni

$16.00

Bell peppers, Red onions, Black olives mushrooms, and pepperoni

12" Combo Sausage

$16.00

Bell peppers, Red onions, Black olives mushrooms, and house made sausage

12" Greek

$16.00

12" Hawaiian

$16.00

12" Margherita

$16.00

12" Meat Lovers

$16.00

12" Mt. Tallac

$18.00

12" New Yorker

$16.00

12" Pepperoni

$15.00

12" Sausage

$15.00

12" Shire

$16.00

12" Thai Chicken Pizza

$16.00

12" Vegetarian

$16.00

18" Pizzas

18" BUILD YOUR OWN

$21.00

18" Thai Chicken

$27.00

Sauce,cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes and topped with prosciutto!

18" BBQ Chicken

$27.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

18" Castle Peak

$27.00

18" Cheese

$21.00

18" Combo Pepperoni

$27.00

Bell peppers, Red onions, Black olives mushrooms, and pepperoni

18" Combo Sausage

$27.00

Bell peppers, Red onions, Black olives mushrooms, and house made sausage

18" Greek

$23.00

18" Hawaiian

$23.00

18" Margherita

$23.00

18" Meat Lovers

$27.00

18" Mt. Tallac

$31.00

18" New Yorker

$27.00

18" Pepperoni

$23.00

18" Sausage

$23.00

18" Shire

$27.00

18" Vegetarian

$25.00

Large Venetian

$28.00

GF Pizzas

Gluten Free (Deep Copy)

$14.00

GF BBQ Chicken

$18.00

GF Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

GF Castle Peak

$18.00

GF Cheese

$14.00

GF Combo Pepperoni

$18.00

GF Combo Sausage

$18.00

GF Greek

$18.00

GF Hawaiian

$18.00

GF Margherita

$18.00

GF Meat Lovers

$18.00

GF Mt. Tallac

$20.00

GF New Yorker

$18.00

GF Pepperoni

$16.00

GF Sausage

$16.00

GF Shire

$18.00

GF Thai Chicken Pizza

$18.00

GF Vegetarian

$18.00

GF VEGAN MOZZARELLA

$18.00Out of stock

Gf Venitian

$18.00

GF Garlic Chips

$15.00

Gf Pesto Chips

$12.00

GF Pesto Chips

$15.00

Sauces and Dressings

Anchovies

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Bread

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Marinara

Pesto

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50Out of stock

Pizza Sauce

$0.25

Jalapeños

$1.00

House Dressing

$0.50

Small Pizza Dough

$3.50

Large Pizza Dough

$5.00

Gluten Free Pizza Dough

$7.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Of Bread

$2.00

PIZZA

Gomez

$28.00Out of stock

G

$18.00Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Clothes

Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! *There's an automatic 10% Service Charge for Takeout Orders*

Location

10095 Dorchester,Ste E, Truckee, CA 96161

Directions

