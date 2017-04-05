- Home
Great American Taco Company - Battlefield Rd
No reviews yet
2915 E Battlefield Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
Popular Items
Queso
Guacamole
Individual Americano Guacamole
Small Americano Guacamole
Hatch green chili, fresh cilantro Pico de Gallo, lime, and chili seasonings
Large Americano Guacamole
Hatch green chili, fresh cilantro Pico de Gallo, fresh garlic, lime and chili seasonings
Individual Mexican Guacamole
Small Mexican Guacamole
Diced tomato, fresh squeezed lime and fresh chopped cilantro, with a hint of chili seasonings
Large Mexican Guacamole
Diced tomato, fresh-squeezed lime and fresh chopped cilantro, with a hint of chili seasoning
Authentic Street: A variety of street taco flavors in a 6" soft corn shell
Santa Fe Beef
Authentic and flavorful three-chili infused ground beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes
Avocado Santa Fe Beef
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Carne Asada
Authentic red chili steak, sauteed onions, melted cheeses, pico, chopped cilantro
Avocado Carne Asada
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Pico de Chicken
Citrus chicken, melted cheddar, lettuce, cilantro lime sauce, Pico
Avocado Pico de Chicken
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Al Pastor
Marinated shredded pork, sauteed onions and pineapple, melted cheeses, chopped cilantro, pickled jalapenos, pico, lime wedge
Avocado Al Pastor
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Havana Shrimp
Corn flour dusted shrimp, sauteed onions and pineapple, Cuban Mojo sauce, melted cheddar, cabbage, Pineapple pico
Avocado Havana Shrimp
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Hatch carnitas Pork
Applewood shredded pork, citrus green chili, melted cheddar, lettuce, Pico
Avocado Hatch Carnitas Pork
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Pico De Fish
Hard Corn: 6" shell
Beef and Cheese
Nothing looks more sad than a half-empty taco, so we fill this one up with seasoned ground beef and cheese!
Avocado Beef and Cheese
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Chicken and Cheese
Nothing looks sadder than a half-empty taco, so we fill this one up with chicken and cheese!
Avocado Chicken and Cheese
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Traditional Beef
Chili infused ground beef, smooth melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes
Avocado Traditional Beef
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Traditional Chicken
Citrus chicken, smooth melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes
Avocado Traditional Chicken
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Traditional Beef & Bean
Avocado Traditional Beef & Bean
Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Corn flour fried chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella, spicy ranch, lettuce
Avocado Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Shrimp
Cilantro tiger shrimp, tangy hot sauce, pepper jack, spicy ranch, lettuce
Avocado Buffalo Shrimp
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled citrus chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch, lettuce
Avocado Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Traditional Red Chili Steak
Avocado Trad Steak
Hard Flour: 6" Shell
Loaded Ultimate Beef 2.0
Chili ground beef, green chili, red chili sauce, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro sour cream, Pico, Guacamole
Avocado Ultimate Beef 2.0
Chili ground beef, green chili, red chili sauce, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro sour cream, Pico, Guacamole. Served on an Avocado half.
Loaded Ultimate Chicken 2.0
Citrus chicken, green chili, red chili sauce, Guacamole, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro sour cream, Pico
Avocado Ultimate Chicken 2.0
Citrus chicken, green chili, red chili sauce, Guacamole, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro sour cream, Pico. Served no shell on an Avocado half
Jamaican Jerk
Grilled citrus chicken, sauteed onions and pineapple, jerk sauce, pickled jalapenos, cabbage, Cheese blend, apple sweet corn pico
Avocado Jamaican Jerk
Grilled citrus chicken, sauteed onions and pineapple, jerk sauce, pickled jalapenos, cabbage, cheese Blend, apple sweet corn pico
Texas Beef
Chili beef and beans, Queso, pepper jack, cheddar, cilantro sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos
Avocado Texas Beef
Chili beef and beans, Queso, pepper jack, cheddar, cilantro sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapeno. served with no shell on a Avocado Half
Sriracha Tuna
Seared rare ahi tuna, pineapple, Sriracha, cilantro sour cream, feta, baby spinach, cucumber
Avocado Sriracha Truna
Seared rare ahi tuna, pineapple, Sriracha, cilantro sour cream, feta, baby spinach, cucumber
Chimichanga Beef Taco
Avocado Chimichanga Beef
Chimichanga Chicken Taco
Avocado Chimichanga Chicken
Chimichanga Steak Taco
Avocado Chimichanga Steak
Soft Flour: 6" shell
Fajita Steak
Red chili steak, cheddar, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro sour cream, all stuffed inside a toasted flour shell and ready to eat
Avocado Fajita Steak
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Fajita Chicken
Citrus chicken, cheddar, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro sour cream, all stuffed inside a toasted flour shell and ready to eat
Avocado Fajita Chicken
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Fajita Shrimp
Avocado Fajita Shrimp
Hawaiian Chicken
Citrus chicken, sweet chili sauce, cabbage, feta, pineapple salsa, bacon, cilantro sour cream
Avocado Hawaiian Chicken
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Hawaiian Tuna
Seared rare ahi tuna, sweet chili sauce, feta, cabbage, pineapple pico, bacon, cilantro sour cream
Avocado Hawaiian Tuna
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Baja Chicken
Citrus chicken, guacamole, baby spinach, feta, pineapple salsa, balsamic glaze, cilantro sour cream
Avocado Baja Chicken
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Baja Tuna
Avocado Baja Tuna
BBQ Pork
Applewood shredded pork, agave BBQ, cheddar, coleslaw, cilantro, apple sweet corn pico
Avocado BBQ Pork
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
BBQ Chicken
Citrus chicken, agave BBQ, cheese blend, coleslaw, apple sweet corn pico
Avocado BBQ Chicken
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Vegan-Original
Guacamole, sauteed peppers, Spanish rice, chipotle, beans, lettuce, pineapple pico
Avocado Vegan Original
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Original Ultimate Beef
Avocado Original Ultimate Beef
Original Ultimate Chicken
Avocado Original Ultimate Chicken
Taco Relatives
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla, citrus chicken, cheese blend, Queso, and hickory smoked bacon. Served with cilantro sour cream, and garnished with lettuce and apple sweet corn pico.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Toasted tortilla with citrus chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, and melted cheeses. Served with cilantro sour cream.
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Toasted tortilla with steak, sauteed peppers and onions, and melted cheeses. Served with cilantro sour cream.
America's Frito Pie
Red and green chili, ground beef, chili beans, Queso, cheddar, pepper jack, cilantro sour cream, shredded lettuce, Pico, and Fritos.
Rustic Burrito
Smothered burrito stuffed with Pico de Gallo chili beef and beans, cheddar, pepper jack, and chipotle rice, topped with Queso, red chili sauce, mild chopped green chiles, and our Bold salsa. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce.
Chicken Enchiladas
Our famous nine-inch-ilada: Rolled with cheddar and your choice of chicken or beef, topped with Queso, green chili sauce, PIco, lettuce, and cilantro sour cream. Served on a bed of red chili rice.
Beef Enchiladas
Our famous nine-inch-ilada: Rolled with cheddar and your choice of chicken or beef, topped with Queso, green chili sauce, PIco, lettuce, and cilantro sour cream. Served on a bed of red chili rice.
Beef Nacho Salad
Seasoned ground beef with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.
Chicken Nacho Salad
Citrus chicken with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.
1/2 Steak Fajita Quesadilla
1/2 Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Rice&Bean Nacho Salad
Kobolte
Pico De Nacho
Sante Fe Nacho
Sweet Treat Burrito
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Soft Taco
Includes Fritos and applesauce cup.
Kids Hard Beef Taco
Includes Fritos and applesauce cup.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Includes Fritos and applesauce cup.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Includes Fritos and applesauce cup.
Kids Coke
Kids Coke Zero
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Dr. Pepper
Kids Diet Dr. Pepper
Kids Lemonade
Kids Limeade
Kids Root Beer
Kids Sprite
Kids Tea
Kids Margarita Tea
Kids Sweet Tea
Taco Bar
Beef 10 people (2 Each)
Ultimate Taco bar includes Chicken, Ground Beef, Soft Flour shells, Hard Corn Shells, Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Pico, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Ultimate Salsa, Rustic Salsa, Plates, plastic wear and Serving spoons, and napkins, Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Spanish rice, Beans
Beef 15 People (2 Tacos)
Beef 20 people (2 Tacos)
Ultimate Taco bar includes Chicken, Ground Beef, Soft Flour shells, Hard Corn Shells, Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Pico, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Ultimate Salsa, Rustic Salsa, Plates, plastic wear and Serving spoons, and napkins, Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Spanish rice, Beans
Beef 25 people (2 Tacos)
Ultimate Taco bar includes Chicken, Ground Beef, Soft Flour shells, Hard Corn Shells, Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Pico, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Ultimate Salsa, Rustic Salsa, Plates, plastic wear and Serving spoons, and napkins, Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Spanish rice, Beans
Beef 10 People (3 Tacos)
Beef 15 People (3 Tacos)
Beef 20 People (3 Tacos)
Beef 25 People (3 Tacos)
Chicken 10 People (2 Tacos)
Chicken 15 People (2 Tacos)
Chicken 20 People (2 Tacos)
Chicken 25 Person (2 Tacos)
Chicken 10 Person (3 Tacos)
Chicken 15 People (3 Tacos)
Chicken 20 Person (3 Tacos)
Chicken 25 Person (3 Tacos)
Combo 10 Person (2 Tacos)
Combo 15 Person (2 Tacos)
Combo 20 Person (2 Tacos)
Combo 25 Person (2 Tacos)
Combo 10 Person (3 Tacos)
Combo 15 Person (3 Tacos)
Combo 20 Person (3 Tacos)
Combo 25 People (3 Tacos)
1 Person Beef (3 Tacos)
1 Person Chicken (2 Tacos)
1 Person Chicken (3 Tacos)
1 Person Combo (2 Tacos)
1 Person Combo (3 Tacos)
Fajita Bar
Chicken 10 People (2 Tacos)
Chicken 15 People (2 Tacos)
Chicken 20 People (2 Tacos)
Chicken 25 People (2 Tacos)
Chicken 10 People (3 Tacos)
Chicken 15 People (3 Tacos)
Chicken 20 People (3 Tacos)
Chicken 25 People (3 Tacos)
Steak 10 People (2 Tacos)
Steak 15 People (2 Tacos)
Steak 20 People (2 Tacos)
Steak 25 People (2 Tacos)
Steak 10 People (3 Tacos)
Steak 15 People (3 Tacos)
Steak 20 People (3 Tacos)
Steak 25 People (3 Tacos)
Combo 10 People (2 Tacos)
Combo 15 People (2 Tacos)
Combo 20 People (2 Tacos)
Combo 25 People (2 Tacos)
Combo 10 People (3 Tacos)
Combo 15 People (3 Tacos)
Combo 20 People (3 Tacos)
Combo 25 People (3 Tacos)
1 Person Chicken (2 Tacos)
1 Person Chicken (3 Tacos)
1 Person Steak (2 Tacos)
1 Person Steak (3 Tacos)
1 Person Combo (2 Tacos)
1 Person Combo (3 Tacos)
Extras
Pint Queso
Avacado, diced tomato, fresh chopped cilantro, hit of chili seasonings
Quart queso
Rich cheeses blended with a hit of jalapeño and sweet red peppers
Pint Chili Con Queso
Quart Chili Con Queso
Pint Americano Guac
Quart Americano Guac
Pint Mexican Guac
Quart Mexican Quac
Pint Rustic Salsa
Quart Rustic Salsa
Pint Ultimate Salsa
Quart Ultimate Salsa
Pint Fire Salsa
Catering Set Up
set up to keep food warm wire racks, fuel, water pans. For up to 25 people if you have order for more than 25 people you will need two sets.
Half Quesadilla
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Chef Inspired. Big Tacos. Big Flavors.
2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65804