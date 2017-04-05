Great American Taco Company - Battlefield Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Beef and Cheese
Traditional Beef
Traditional Chicken

Queso

Kid Individual Queso

$1.99

Kid Small Queso

$4.49

Kids Large Queso

$7.49

Regular Individual Queso

$2.49

Regular Small Queso

$4.99

Regular Large Questo

$7.99

Large Chili Cheese Queso

$8.49

Guacamole

Individual Americano Guacamole

$2.49

Small Americano Guacamole

$4.99

Hatch green chili, fresh cilantro Pico de Gallo, lime, and chili seasonings

Large Americano Guacamole

$7.99

Hatch green chili, fresh cilantro Pico de Gallo, fresh garlic, lime and chili seasonings

Individual Mexican Guacamole

$2.49

Small Mexican Guacamole

$4.99

Diced tomato, fresh squeezed lime and fresh chopped cilantro, with a hint of chili seasonings

Large Mexican Guacamole

$7.99

Diced tomato, fresh-squeezed lime and fresh chopped cilantro, with a hint of chili seasoning

Authentic Street: A variety of street taco flavors in a 6" soft corn shell

Santa Fe Beef

Santa Fe Beef

$5.99

Authentic and flavorful three-chili infused ground beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes

Avocado Santa Fe Beef

$8.48

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$7.29

Authentic red chili steak, sauteed onions, melted cheeses, pico, chopped cilantro

Avocado Carne Asada

$9.78

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Pico de Chicken

Pico de Chicken

$6.29

Citrus chicken, melted cheddar, lettuce, cilantro lime sauce, Pico

Avocado Pico de Chicken

$8.78

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Al Pastor

$6.29Out of stock

Marinated shredded pork, sauteed onions and pineapple, melted cheeses, chopped cilantro, pickled jalapenos, pico, lime wedge

Avocado Al Pastor

$8.78Out of stock

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Havana Shrimp

Havana Shrimp

$7.49

Corn flour dusted shrimp, sauteed onions and pineapple, Cuban Mojo sauce, melted cheddar, cabbage, Pineapple pico

Avocado Havana Shrimp

$9.98

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Hatch carnitas Pork

Hatch carnitas Pork

$6.29Out of stock

Applewood shredded pork, citrus green chili, melted cheddar, lettuce, Pico

Avocado Hatch Carnitas Pork

$8.78Out of stock

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Pico De Fish

$6.59Out of stock

Hard Corn: 6" shell

Beef and Cheese

Beef and Cheese

$5.99

Nothing looks more sad than a half-empty taco, so we fill this one up with seasoned ground beef and cheese!

Avocado Beef and Cheese

$8.48

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Chicken and Cheese

$5.99

Nothing looks sadder than a half-empty taco, so we fill this one up with chicken and cheese!

Avocado Chicken and Cheese

$8.48

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Traditional Beef

Traditional Beef

$4.99

Chili infused ground beef, smooth melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes

Avocado Traditional Beef

$8.48

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Traditional Chicken

Traditional Chicken

$5.29

Citrus chicken, smooth melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes

Avocado Traditional Chicken

$7.78

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Traditional Beef & Bean

$4.99

Avocado Traditional Beef & Bean

$7.48

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$5.99

Corn flour fried chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella, spicy ranch, lettuce

Avocado Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$8.48
Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$6.99

Cilantro tiger shrimp, tangy hot sauce, pepper jack, spicy ranch, lettuce

Avocado Buffalo Shrimp

$9.48

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.29

Grilled citrus chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch, lettuce

Avocado Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.78

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Traditional Red Chili Steak

$6.89

Avocado Trad Steak

$9.58

Hard Flour: 6" Shell

Loaded Ultimate Beef 2.0

$6.89

Chili ground beef, green chili, red chili sauce, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro sour cream, Pico, Guacamole

Avocado Ultimate Beef 2.0

$9.38

Chili ground beef, green chili, red chili sauce, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro sour cream, Pico, Guacamole. Served on an Avocado half.

Loaded Ultimate Chicken 2.0

$6.89

Citrus chicken, green chili, red chili sauce, Guacamole, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro sour cream, Pico

Avocado Ultimate Chicken 2.0

$9.38

Citrus chicken, green chili, red chili sauce, Guacamole, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro sour cream, Pico. Served no shell on an Avocado half

Jamaican Jerk

$6.59

Grilled citrus chicken, sauteed onions and pineapple, jerk sauce, pickled jalapenos, cabbage, Cheese blend, apple sweet corn pico

Avocado Jamaican Jerk

$9.08

Grilled citrus chicken, sauteed onions and pineapple, jerk sauce, pickled jalapenos, cabbage, cheese Blend, apple sweet corn pico

Texas Beef

$6.69

Chili beef and beans, Queso, pepper jack, cheddar, cilantro sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos

Avocado Texas Beef

$9.18

Chili beef and beans, Queso, pepper jack, cheddar, cilantro sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapeno. served with no shell on a Avocado Half

Sriracha Tuna

$7.49

Seared rare ahi tuna, pineapple, Sriracha, cilantro sour cream, feta, baby spinach, cucumber

Avocado Sriracha Truna

$9.98

Seared rare ahi tuna, pineapple, Sriracha, cilantro sour cream, feta, baby spinach, cucumber

Chimichanga Beef Taco

$6.29

Avocado Chimichanga Beef

$8.78

Chimichanga Chicken Taco

$6.49

Avocado Chimichanga Chicken

$8.98

Chimichanga Steak Taco

$7.59

Avocado Chimichanga Steak

$10.08

Soft Flour: 6" shell

Fajita Steak

Fajita Steak

$7.59

Red chili steak, cheddar, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro sour cream, all stuffed inside a toasted flour shell and ready to eat

Avocado Fajita Steak

$10.08

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Fajita Chicken

Fajita Chicken

$6.49

Citrus chicken, cheddar, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro sour cream, all stuffed inside a toasted flour shell and ready to eat

Avocado Fajita Chicken

$8.98

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Fajita Shrimp

$7.79

Avocado Fajita Shrimp

$10.28
Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$6.49

Citrus chicken, sweet chili sauce, cabbage, feta, pineapple salsa, bacon, cilantro sour cream

Avocado Hawaiian Chicken

$8.98

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Hawaiian Tuna

Hawaiian Tuna

$7.99

Seared rare ahi tuna, sweet chili sauce, feta, cabbage, pineapple pico, bacon, cilantro sour cream

Avocado Hawaiian Tuna

$10.48

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Baja Chicken

Baja Chicken

$6.49

Citrus chicken, guacamole, baby spinach, feta, pineapple salsa, balsamic glaze, cilantro sour cream

Avocado Baja Chicken

$8.98

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Baja Tuna

$7.99

Avocado Baja Tuna

$10.48
BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$5.79Out of stock

Applewood shredded pork, agave BBQ, cheddar, coleslaw, cilantro, apple sweet corn pico

Avocado BBQ Pork

$8.28Out of stock

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$5.79

Citrus chicken, agave BBQ, cheese blend, coleslaw, apple sweet corn pico

Avocado BBQ Chicken

$8.28

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Vegan-Original

Vegan-Original

$5.99

Guacamole, sauteed peppers, Spanish rice, chipotle, beans, lettuce, pineapple pico

Avocado Vegan Original

$8.48

A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.

Original Ultimate Beef

$6.29

Avocado Original Ultimate Beef

$8.78

Original Ultimate Chicken

$6.59

Avocado Original Ultimate Chicken

$9.08

Taco Relatives

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled tortilla, citrus chicken, cheese blend, Queso, and hickory smoked bacon. Served with cilantro sour cream, and garnished with lettuce and apple sweet corn pico.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$9.29

Toasted tortilla with citrus chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, and melted cheeses. Served with cilantro sour cream.

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$11.69

Toasted tortilla with steak, sauteed peppers and onions, and melted cheeses. Served with cilantro sour cream.

America's Frito Pie

America's Frito Pie

$8.89

Red and green chili, ground beef, chili beans, Queso, cheddar, pepper jack, cilantro sour cream, shredded lettuce, Pico, and Fritos.

Rustic Burrito

Rustic Burrito

$10.89

Smothered burrito stuffed with Pico de Gallo chili beef and beans, cheddar, pepper jack, and chipotle rice, topped with Queso, red chili sauce, mild chopped green chiles, and our Bold salsa. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$9.69

Our famous nine-inch-ilada: Rolled with cheddar and your choice of chicken or beef, topped with Queso, green chili sauce, PIco, lettuce, and cilantro sour cream. Served on a bed of red chili rice.

Beef Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$9.99

Our famous nine-inch-ilada: Rolled with cheddar and your choice of chicken or beef, topped with Queso, green chili sauce, PIco, lettuce, and cilantro sour cream. Served on a bed of red chili rice.

Beef Nacho Salad

Beef Nacho Salad

$9.99

Seasoned ground beef with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.

Chicken Nacho Salad

Chicken Nacho Salad

$9.49

Citrus chicken with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.

1/2 Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$6.69

1/2 Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$5.29

Rice&Bean Nacho Salad

$7.99

Kobolte

$12.95

Pico De Nacho

$10.99

Sante Fe Nacho

$9.99

Sweet Treat Burrito

$9.95

Sides

Sm street corn & rice

Sm street corn & rice

$1.49

Lg Street Corn & Rice

$3.49
Sm Red chili Beans

Sm Red chili Beans

$1.49

Lg Red Chili Beans

$3.49

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Soft Taco

$4.49

Includes Fritos and applesauce cup.

Kids Hard Beef Taco

$4.49

Includes Fritos and applesauce cup.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

Includes Fritos and applesauce cup.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.49

Includes Fritos and applesauce cup.

Kids Coke

$0.99

Kids Coke Zero

$0.99

Kids Diet Coke

$0.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$0.99

Kids Diet Dr. Pepper

$0.99

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Limeade

$0.99

Kids Root Beer

$0.99

Kids Sprite

$0.99

Kids Tea

$0.99

Kids Margarita Tea

$0.99

Kids Sweet Tea

$0.99

Taco Bar

Ultimate Taco bar includes Chicken, Ground Beef, Soft Flour shells, Hard Corn Shells, Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Pico, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Ultimate Salsa, Rustic Salsa, Plates, plastic wear and Serving spoons, and napkins, Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Spanish rice, Beans
Beef 10 people (2 Each)

Beef 10 people (2 Each)

$99.50

Ultimate Taco bar includes Chicken, Ground Beef, Soft Flour shells, Hard Corn Shells, Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Pico, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Ultimate Salsa, Rustic Salsa, Plates, plastic wear and Serving spoons, and napkins, Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Spanish rice, Beans

Beef 15 People (2 Tacos)

$149.25
Beef 20 people (2 Tacos)

Beef 20 people (2 Tacos)

$199.00

Ultimate Taco bar includes Chicken, Ground Beef, Soft Flour shells, Hard Corn Shells, Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Pico, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Ultimate Salsa, Rustic Salsa, Plates, plastic wear and Serving spoons, and napkins, Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Spanish rice, Beans

Beef 25 people (2 Tacos)

Beef 25 people (2 Tacos)

$248.75

Ultimate Taco bar includes Chicken, Ground Beef, Soft Flour shells, Hard Corn Shells, Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Pico, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Ultimate Salsa, Rustic Salsa, Plates, plastic wear and Serving spoons, and napkins, Queso, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Spanish rice, Beans

Beef 10 People (3 Tacos)

$139.50

Beef 15 People (3 Tacos)

$209.25

Beef 20 People (3 Tacos)

$279.00

Beef 25 People (3 Tacos)

$348.75

Chicken 10 People (2 Tacos)

$119.50

Chicken 15 People (2 Tacos)

$179.25

Chicken 20 People (2 Tacos)

$239.00

Chicken 25 Person (2 Tacos)

$298.75

Chicken 10 Person (3 Tacos)

$149.50

Chicken 15 People (3 Tacos)

$224.25

Chicken 20 Person (3 Tacos)

$299.00

Chicken 25 Person (3 Tacos)

$373.75

Combo 10 Person (2 Tacos)

$109.50

Combo 15 Person (2 Tacos)

$164.25

Combo 20 Person (2 Tacos)

$219.00

Combo 25 Person (2 Tacos)

$273.75

Combo 10 Person (3 Tacos)

$149.50

Combo 15 Person (3 Tacos)

$224.25

Combo 20 Person (3 Tacos)

$299.00

Combo 25 People (3 Tacos)

$373.75

1 Person Beef (3 Tacos)

$13.95

1 Person Chicken (2 Tacos)

$11.95

1 Person Chicken (3 Tacos)

$14.95

1 Person Combo (2 Tacos)

$10.95

1 Person Combo (3 Tacos)

$14.95

Fajita Bar

Traditional Taco bar includes Chicken, Ground Beef, Soft Flour shells, Hard Corn Shells, Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Pico, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Ultimate Salsa, Rustic Salsa, Plates, plastic wear and Serving spoons, and napkins

Chicken 10 People (2 Tacos)

$129.50

Chicken 15 People (2 Tacos)

$194.25

Chicken 20 People (2 Tacos)

$259.00

Chicken 25 People (2 Tacos)

$323.75

Chicken 10 People (3 Tacos)

$179.50

Chicken 15 People (3 Tacos)

$269.25

Chicken 20 People (3 Tacos)

$359.00

Chicken 25 People (3 Tacos)

$448.75

Steak 10 People (2 Tacos)

$149.50

Steak 15 People (2 Tacos)

$224.25

Steak 20 People (2 Tacos)

$299.00

Steak 25 People (2 Tacos)

$373.75

Steak 10 People (3 Tacos)

$199.50

Steak 15 People (3 Tacos)

$299.25

Steak 20 People (3 Tacos)

$399.00

Steak 25 People (3 Tacos)

$498.75

Combo 10 People (2 Tacos)

$139.50

Combo 15 People (2 Tacos)

$209.25

Combo 20 People (2 Tacos)

$279.00

Combo 25 People (2 Tacos)

$348.75

Combo 10 People (3 Tacos)

$189.50

Combo 15 People (3 Tacos)

$284.25

Combo 20 People (3 Tacos)

$379.00

Combo 25 People (3 Tacos)

$473.75

1 Person Chicken (2 Tacos)

$12.95

1 Person Chicken (3 Tacos)

$17.95

1 Person Steak (2 Tacos)

$14.95

1 Person Steak (3 Tacos)

$19.95

1 Person Combo (2 Tacos)

$13.95

1 Person Combo (3 Tacos)

$18.95

Extras

Pint Queso

$10.95

Avacado, diced tomato, fresh chopped cilantro, hit of chili seasonings

Quart queso

$20.95

Rich cheeses blended with a hit of jalapeño and sweet red peppers

Pint Chili Con Queso

$12.99

Quart Chili Con Queso

$21.99

Pint Americano Guac

$12.99

Quart Americano Guac

$21.99

Pint Mexican Guac

$12.99

Quart Mexican Quac

$21.99

Pint Rustic Salsa

$6.99

Quart Rustic Salsa

$12.99

Pint Ultimate Salsa

$6.99

Quart Ultimate Salsa

$12.99

Pint Fire Salsa

$8.99

Catering Set Up

$12.75

set up to keep food warm wire racks, fuel, water pans. For up to 25 people if you have order for more than 25 people you will need two sets.

Half Quesadilla

$5.99

Dip Bar

Dip Bar

$59.99

Additional persons

$2.25

Pats Dip Bar

$50.00

Carry Out Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Limeade

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Citrus Iced Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Halloween Drinks

Wolfman Jack

$7.50

Blood Moon

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired. Big Tacos. Big Flavors.

Website

Location

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Great American Taco Company image
Great American Taco Company image
Great American Taco Company image

