Corn Queso and Chips

$10.00

Immerse yourself in the rich and comforting flavors of our Corn Queso with Chips, a delightful twist on a classic queso dip. This savory appetizer is a harmonious blend of melted cheese, sweet corn kernels, and a touch of spice, creating a creamy and irresistible dip that will leave you craving more. Served with a basket of freshly made crispy tortilla chips, this indulgent combination is the perfect accompaniment for any occasion.