GreenG Miracle Mile
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best Cold-Pressed Juice and Acai Bowls in Miami since 2014. All day healthy breakfast and snacks.
Location
376 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe at Books and books - 265 Aragon Ave.
No Reviews
265 Aragon Ave. Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant