  Cafe at Books and books - 265 Aragon Ave.
Cafe at Books and books 265 Aragon Ave.

Cafe at Books and books 265 Aragon Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

265 Aragon Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Small Plates

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Vegan

Bacon Cheddar Quesadilla

$12.00

Homemade Avocado Salsa

$10.00

Vegan

Homemade Hummus

$9.00

Vegan

Mahi-Mahi Ceviche

$14.00

Papo's Daily Soup

$6.00

Gluten Free

Labneh

$9.00

Sandwiches & Entrees

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Penne Pasta

$14.00

Prosciutto Sandwich

$18.00

Shrimp Avocado Hoagie

$19.00

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Turkey Panini

$16.00

Salads & Chops

Avocado Greek

$15.00

Gluten Free, Vegan

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Curry Chicken Salad

$14.00

Gables Cobb

$15.00

Gluten Free

Pan Asian Mahi Salad

$19.00

Gluten Free

Quinoa Chop Chop

$15.00

Gluten Free, Vegan

Tofu Mushroom Stir-fry

$16.00

Vegan

Coffees & Teas

12 oz Latte

$4.75

16 oz Latte

$5.25

American

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Golden Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot tea

$3.75

Iced tea

$3.50

London Fog

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Single Espresso

$2.50

Cold drinks

Coca cola

$2.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Lg Panna

$7.00

Lg Pellegrino

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Sm Panna

$5.00

Sm Pellegrino

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

Pom Green tea

$3.50

Ginger Green tea

$3.50

Hibiscus berry tea

$3.50

Watermelon Black tea

$3.50

BEER

Alhambra Reserva Amber Lager

$8.00

Barrel of Monks Single in Havana Guava ale

$7.00

Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA

$8.00

Cigar City Florida man

$8.00

Cigar City Maduro Brown ale

$7.00

Cigar City Seltzer

$6.00

Copperpoint Lager

$8.00

Copperpoint wheat beer

$8.00

Corona Extra

$5.50

Draft Dark/Porter

$8.00

Draft IPA

$8.00

Draft Lager

$7.00

Draft Rotating

$7.00

Duvel Belgian ale

$10.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$7.00

Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA

$7.00

Guinness Draught

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken zero

$5.50

Jdub's Bell Cow porter

$7.00

Kuntsmann Pale ale

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Mahou IPA

$8.00

Mavin's Encore IPA

$7.00

Mavin's Lager

$7.00

Sun Labs Ale

$8.50

Sun Labs IPA

$8.50

Sun Labs Sour

$8.50

BTL RED WINE

Aqui Argentino- Malbec

$28.00

Beau- Rivage- Bordeaux

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Grayson Cellars- Zinfandel

$48.00

Greyson Cellars- Merlot

$48.00

Pavette- Pinot Noir

$52.00

Ribera del Ojero Rioja- Chianti

$52.00

Santa Julia- Malbec

$34.00

Tempranillo- Protocolo

$32.00

Gen 5 blend

$45.00

BTL WHITE WINE

Btl Angels and Cowboys Rose

$20.00

Btl Annalisa Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Btl Annalisa Sparkling moscato

$50.00

Btl Aqui Argentino Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Btl Ca di Rajo Prosecco

$46.00

Btl Ca di Rajo Sparkling Rose

$46.00

Btl Cherulin Champagne

$75.00

Btl Cherulin Champagne Brut Speciale

$75.00

Btl Clean slate Riesling

$40.00

Btl CMS Chardonnay

$44.00

Btl Francois Montand Brut

$60.00

Btl Mas Cava

$40.00

Btl Senda Verde Albarino

$38.00

Btl Sierra Cantabria Rose

$46.00

Btl Solo Contigo Torrontes

$34.00

Btl solocontigo torrontes

$34.00

Btl Twin Vines Vinho Verde

$34.00

Btl Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

GLS RED

Aqui Malbec

$7.00

Bordeaux

$13.00

Cab sauvignon

$14.00

Chianti

$14.00

Gen 5 blend

$10.00

Merlot

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Santa Julia Malbec

$9.00

Tempranillo

$9.00

Zinfandel

$12.00

GLS WHITE

Angels & Cowboys Rose

$7.00

Annalisa Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Annalisa Sparkling

$11.00

Aqui Sauv House White

$7.00

Ca di Rajo Prosecco

$11.00

Clean Slate Riesling

$10.00

CMS Chardonnay

$11.00

Francois Montand Brut

$12.00

Mas Cava

$11.00

Rajo sparkling Rose

$11.00

Senda Verde Albarino

$11.00

Sierra Cantabria

$12.00

Solocontigo torrontes

$9.00

Twin vines vinho Verde

$9.00

Villa Maria Sauvignon blanc

$10.00

Natural Wines BTL

Btl Big Salt Orange Rose

$64.00

Btl Calcarius Bianco

$100.00

Btl Les Heretiques

$50.00

Btl Lunaria Pinot Grigio

$68.00

Btl Poggio Anima Rosato

$56.00

Btl Salad Days Sparkling Wine

$50.00

Natural Wines GLS

Gls Big Salt Orange Rose

$16.00

Gls Calcarius Bianco

$18.00

Gls Les Heretiques

$13.00

Gls Lunaria Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Gls Poggio Anima Rosato

$14.00

Gls Salad Days Sparkling Wine

$12.00

Arsht Wines BTL

Varner Pinot Noir

$65.00

Oberon Merlot

$65.00

CMS Red Blend

$65.00

Tinto Negro Malbec

$55.00

Legende Bordeaux

$56.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

$52.00

Foxglove Cab Sauv

$65.00

Ducale Grigio

$54.00

Kabinett Riesling

$60.00

Pink Flamingo

$50.00

Petit Royal Spklng White

$58.00

Fable Chardonnay

$56.00

Veuve Brut

$70.00

Benzinger Chardonnay

$64.00

Glatzer

$54.00

Kessler Riesling

$52.00

Dreaming Chardonnay

$54.00

Storm Point Blanc

$50.00

Casteller Cava

$46.00

Chateau Fountain Rose

$48.00

Arsht Wines GLS

Varner Pinot Noir

$15.00

Oberon Merlot

$15.00

CMS Red Blend

$14.00

Tinto Negro Malbec

$13.00

Legende Bordeaux

$11.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

$10.00

Foxglove Cab Sauv

$14.00

Ducale Grigio

$11.00

Kabinett Riesling

$13.00

Pink Flamingo

$10.00

Petit Royal Spklng White

$12.00

Fable Chardonnay

$11.00

Veuve Brut

$14.00

Benzinger Chardonnay

$10.00

Glatzer

$10.00

Kessler Riesling

$9.00

Dreaming Chardonnay

$10.00

Storm Point Blanc

$9.00

walnut Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Casteller Cava

$11.00

Chateau Rose

$12.00

Desserts

Apple Crumb Cake

$8.00

Banana Bread

$5.00

Blueberry Bundt Cake

$5.00

Cappuccino Chunk Bundt Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chcolate Banana Bread

$5.00

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.95

Chocolate Velvet Cake

$8.00

Cinnamon Bundt Cake

$5.00

Classic Flan

$5.00

Double Choconut Cookie

$4.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Fudge Brownie

$5.00

Guava Blondie

$5.00

Guava Flan

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Lemon Bundt Cake

$5.00

Peanut M&M Brownie

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Vegan Oreo Brownie

$5.00

Catering Food

LG Caprese Skewers

$175.00

LG Cheese Board

$250.00

LG Crudites

$135.00

LG Fajitas

$195.00

LG Fruit Platter

$175.00

LG Mediterranean Platter

$135.00

LG Sandwiches/Wraps

$175.00

LG Sweets Tray

$160.00

SM Caprese Skewers

$125.00

SM Cheese Board

$165.00

SM Crudites

$110.00

SM Fajitas

$150.00

SM Fruit Platter

$125.00

SM Mediterranean Platter

$110.00

SM Sandwiches/Wraps

$125.00

SM Sweets Tray

$135.00

Catering Beverage

Lemonade Pitcher

$8.00

Iced Tea Pitcher

$8.00

Soda Pitcher

$8.00

House wines

$28.00

Beer service

$5.50

Corkage with food

$10.00

Corkage no food

$15.00

Employee meals

Staff Hummus sandwich

Staff Tuna Sandwich

Staff Grilled Cheese

Staff Soup

Mixed Greens & Chicken

Staff Labneh

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

