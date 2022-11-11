Breakfast & Brunch
Greengrass Cafe 1904 Campbell Rd
224 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are your local neighborhood café, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner! Swing on through to enjoy some great food and a relaxing atmosphere.
1904 Campbell Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601
