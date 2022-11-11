Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Greengrass Cafe 1904 Campbell Rd

224 Reviews

$

1904 Campbell Rd

La Crosse, WI 54601

Order Again

Appetizers

Basket French Fries

$6.00

Basket Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket Mini Chicken Tacos

$6.00Out of stock

Basket Deep Fried Pickles

$6.00

Basket Cheese Curds

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Salads

House

$12.00

Spinach, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and topped with croutons

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, spinach, green peppers, dried cranberries, walnuts, ranch dressing, topped with chicken

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, red onions, shaved parmesan cheese, topped with croutons and Caesar dressing

Chef

$14.00

A composed salad of spinach, romaine lettuce, an assortment of cheese, meat and vegetables.

Greengrass Specials

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Our signature Mac & Cheese adorned with our own house-made three cheese sauce

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Four tenders with your choice of sauce and sides

Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled mozzarella cheese with Pepperoni, Marinara, and garlic and herb seasoning

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

A quesadilla filled with chicken, green pepper, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese

CBR Wrap

$14.00

Our spin on a chicken bacon ranch wrap: chicken with a spritz of lemon juice, bacon, ranch, grilled spinach, and roasted red peppers

Signature Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Just like Mama used to make! Cheddar cheese on white toast grilled to perfection

BLT

$12.00

Simple and brilliant, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast

The Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Heated spinach, green peppers, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pesto served on sourdough bread!

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on white bread

Memphis

$14.00

Tender BBQ pulled pork topped with a scoop of Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast or chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a telera roll

The Soprano

$12.00

Mozzarella, tomato, red onion, and fresh basil served on olive oil and oregano toast sourdough and garnished with a balsamic glaze

Tuscan

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast or chicken tenders, roasted red peppers, red onions, lettuce, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, tomato topped with Italian dressing and served on an telera roll

Burgers

Hawaiian jerk seasoned patty, topped with pineapple, cheese, and sweet bbq sauce

Royal with Cheese

$15.00

1/3 lb patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

1/3rd lb. patty with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Bacon Cheddar

$17.00

1/3rd lb. patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and two stripes of bacon

Simply Impossible

$15.00Out of stock

Impossible patty with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Volcanoe Sunset

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

2 Kid Sized Pancakes

$8.00

Kids 2 Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Add Side

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Kettle Chips

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Fruit Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Side Cheese Curds

$6.00

Side Mini Chicken Tacos

$5.00Out of stock

Side Pickle Chips

$5.00

Add Sauce

Ranch

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

BBQ

Buffalo

Ceasar

Italian

1000 Island

Blue Cheese

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Salsa

Sour Cream

Pesto

Marinara

Drinks

Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Soft Drink Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.00

Kids Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Kids Mountain Dew

$2.00Out of stock

Level 1

Donut

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Level 2

Apple Fritter

$4.00

Sweet Treat

$4.00

Level 3

TBD

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are your local neighborhood café, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner! Swing on through to enjoy some great food and a relaxing atmosphere.

1904 Campbell Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601

Greengrass Cafe image
Greengrass Cafe image

