Eagles Nest
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Eagles Nest is a La Crosse and UWL favorite located directly across from Mitchell Hall on Campbell Road.
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601
