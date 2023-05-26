Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eagles Nest

481 Reviews

$

1914 Campbell Rd

La Crosse, WI 54601

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast wrapped with co-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, bacon, tomato, and ranch dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

Breaded boneless wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.

Four Chicken Strips

$8.00

4 crispy chicken strips, served with a side of choice of sauce.


FRIDAY FISH

8 oz Cod Plate

$12.50

8 oz (2 fillets) of battered, blackened, or pan-fried cod with tartar sauce, bread/bun, lemon slice, coleslaw, and fries.

12 oz Cod Plate

12 oz Cod Plate

$15.00

12 oz (3 fillets) of battered, blackened, or pan-fried cod with tartar sauce, bread/bun, lemon slice, coleslaw, and fries.

Cod Sandwich

$12.50

2 fillets (8 oz) of battered, blackened, or pan-fried cod served with a slice of cheese and choice of toppings on a hamburger bun with a side of tartar sauce, lemon slice, coleslaw, and fries.

APPETIZERS

Basket Cheese Curds

Basket Cheese Curds

$6.00

Hand-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with ranch or marinara.

1/2 Basket Cheese Curds

$3.00

Hand-battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, served with ranch or marinara.

Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings

$9.00

Breaded onion rings served with our homemade ring sauce.

1/2 Basket Onion Rings

$5.00

Breaded onion rings served with our homemade ring sauce.

Basket Pickle Chips

$9.00

Breaded and fried dill pickle chips, served with honey mustard or ranch.

Basket Sweet Fries

$9.00

Basket of sweet potato waffle fries seasoned with a mix of powdered sugar and cinnamon. Try with a side of spicy honey dipping sauce!

Basket French Fries

$7.00

Seasoned french fries served with choice of our homemade garlic aioli or sriracha aioli.

Basket Tater Tots

$7.00

Seasoned tater tots served with choice of our homemade garlic aioli or sriracha aioli.

Six Chicken Strips

$12.00

Basket of chicken strips served with a side of choice of sauce.

LIL APPETITE

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Four Chicken Strips

$8.00

4 crispy chicken strips, served with a side of choice of sauce.

Classic BLT

$6.00

Traditional bacon, lettuce, and tomato  served on toast with side of mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Two slices of melted American cheese  between toasted bread.

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melted Mozzarella cheese with pesto and tomatoes between toasted bread.

Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Small bowl of our delicious Mac Cheese made with shredded American cheese and lightly seasoned with our french fry seasoning.

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

8 mini corn dogs served with a choice of sauce.

WINGS

5 Boneless Wings

$6.00

Breaded boneless wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

Breaded boneless wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.

1/2lb Traditional Wings

$6.00

Traditional bone-in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.

1lb Traditional Wings

1lb Traditional Wings

$12.00

Traditional bone-in wings with choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.

SALADS

Small Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix greens with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and choice of dressing.

Large Side Salad

$8.00

Spring mix greens with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and choice of dressing.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$11.00

Spring mix greens with blackened chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and garlic parmesan dressing.

Caesar Chicken Salad

$11.00

Spring mix greens with grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.00

Spring mix greens with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing.

Walnut Cranberry Salad

$11.00

Spring mix greens with grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Spicy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Spring mix greens with crispy chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, jalapeños, and ranch dressing.

BURGERS

Our burgers are all fresh, quarter-pound burgers topped with melted cheese, your choice of toppings, and served with one of our various delicious sides.

Whiskey Bacon Burger

$12.00

** FEATURED ITEM ** A traditional 1/4 lb cheeseburger with American cheese on top of a bun smothered with our homemade whiskey bacon glaze consisting of bacon bits (in the glaze), caramelized onions, brown sugar, whiskey for flavor, and other delicious seasonings.

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese and 2 strips of Apple-wood smoked bacon.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

1/4 pound patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.

Rodeo Burger

$12.00

Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese, 2 strips of Apple-wood smoked bacon, and 2 deep fried onion rings drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt

$11.00

1/4 pound patty on marble rye or artisan toast with fried onions, Swiss cheese, Cheddar cheese, and our house patty melt sauce.

Fried Pickle Burger

$11.00

Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with Swiss cheese, deep-fried pickle chips, and drizzled with ranch.

Eagles Nest Burger

$12.00

Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 patty on a bed of fries and topped with American cheese, 2 strips of Apple-wood smoked bacon, and an egg.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$12.00

Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese and a healthy scoop of mac and cheese.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$11.00

Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with Pepperjack cheese and a scoop of our jalapeno cream cheese sauce.

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Turkey burger seasoned with Cajun seasoning, grilled, and topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles.

Black n Bleu Burger

$10.00

1/4 pound patty seasoned with Cajun seasoning and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Screeching Eagle Burger

$11.00

1/4 pound patty dipped in buffalo sauce then grilled and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

New Porker Burger

$13.00

Classic cheeseburger with a 1/4 pound patty topped with American cheese, 2 strips of Apple-wood smoked bacon, and our BBQ'd pulled pork.

WRAPS

Buffalo Pork Wrap

$12.00

**Featured Item** Our in-house smoked Pork mixed with Buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, shredded colby jack cheese, sautéed onions and peppers, drizzled with ranch, and wrapped in a garlic herb wrap.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast wrapped with co-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, bacon, tomato, and ranch dressing.

Sesame Chicken Wrap

$12.00

A crispy chicken breast wrapped with sweet chili ginger sauce, wontons, and sesame slaw.

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast wrap with mozzarella cheese, pesto, spring mix lettuce, and tomatoes.

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Blackened chicken wrap with fresh cucumber, tomato, spring mix lettuce, mozzarella, and parmesan dressing.

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Wrap filled with spring mix greens, grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Walnut Cranberry Wrap

$12.00

Wrap filled with spring mix greens, grilled chicken , bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken diced and tossed in buffalo sauce wrapped with shredded lettuce, co-jack cheese, jalapenos, and ranch.

SANDWICHES

Cubano

$13.50

*Featured Item* Pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard on a pressed french roll

Buffalo Pork Melt

$12.00

** Featured Item ** Our in-house smoked pork tossed in buffalo, sautéed onions and peppers, provolone cheese, and ranch drizzle sandwiched between two pieces of artisan bread.

Nashville Hot Sandwich

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$12.00

** FEATURED ITEM ** Crispy chicken breast tossed in our Nashville Hot Sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and creamy coleslaw.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled prime rib topped with sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, and melted provolone cheese, served on a bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Sesame Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

A crispy chicken breast topped with sweet chili ginger sauce, and sesame slaw on a brioche bun.

Blackened Chicken Pita

$12.00

Blackened chicken in a warm pita with fresh cucumber, tomato, mozzarella and parmesan dressing

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Honey BBQ pulled pork topped with co-jack cheese and creamy coleslaw served on a ciabatta bun.

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella,  pesto, and tomatoes on a ciabatta bun.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with co-jack cheese, lettuce, bacon, tomato, and ranch dressing on a hamburger bun.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Eagles Nest is a La Crosse and UWL favorite located directly across from Mitchell Hall on Campbell Road.

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601

