Bee's Knees Coffee Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mobile coffee & beverages, made from scratch treats!
Location
La Crescent, La Crescent, MN 55947
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Schmitty’s TimeOut Tavern - 444 N Chestnut St
4.7 • 467
444 N Chestnut St La Crescent, MN 55947
View restaurant
The La Crosse Club - 250 Harborview Plaza
No Reviews
250 Harborview Plaza La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurant
Howie's on La Crosse - 1128 La Crosse Street
No Reviews
1128 La Crosse Street La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurant
More near La Crescent