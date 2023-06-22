Restaurant header imageView gallery

greenhouse

review star

No reviews yet

904 Boston Neck Road

Narragansett, RI 02882

Food

Salads

Custom Salad

Custom Salad

$8.99

Build Your Own Custom Salad. Four base toppings included. Additional charges for premium toppings and protein.

Cool Chick

Cool Chick

$12.49

Romaine & Spring Mix - Cucumber - Cherry Tomatos - Avocado - Sliced Radish - Snap Peas - Red Cabbage - Chickpeas - Pickled Red Onions - Scallions - Shredded White Cheddar - Roasted Chicken - Honey Dijon Vinaigrette

Far East

Far East

$11.49

Romaine - Edamame - Snap Peas - Broccoli - Red Cabbage - Shredded Carrot - Bell Pepper Trio - Avocado - Toasted Almonds - Roasted Chicken - Sesame Ginger Dressing

Fed Hill Chopped

Fed Hill Chopped

$13.49

Romaine - Cherry Tomato - Hearts of Palm - Artichoke - Banana Pepper - Castelvetrano Olive - Red Onion - Chickpea - Mozz Balls - Genoa Salami - Crispy Baked Chicken - Balsamic Drizzle - Greenhouse Vinaigrette

Greek Life

Greek Life

$12.99

Romaine - Cucumber - Cherry Tomatoes - Bell Pepper Trio - Banana Peppers - Red Onion - Hearts of Palm - Castelvetrano Olives - Crumbled Feta - Pita Crisps - Seasoned Shrimp - Lemon Tahini Dressing

Greenhouse Garden

Greenhouse Garden

$9.99

Romaine & Spring Mix - Cucumber - Shredded Carrots - Cherry Tomatos - Diced Red Onion - Sliced Radish - Bell Pepper Trio - Red Cabbage - Olives - Chickpeas - Sourdough Croutons - Greenhouse Vinaigrette

Kale Seasar

Kale Seasar

$11.99

Kale & Romaine - Cucumber - Cherry Tomato - Sourdough Croutons - Red Onion - Parm Crisps - Crispy Baked Chicken - Shaved Parm - Caesar Dressing

Mother Nature

Mother Nature

$11.49

Kale & Romaine - Beets - Pickled Red Onion - Roasted Sweet Potato - Cucumber - Chickpeas - Broccoli - Hemp Seeds - Baked Tofu - Green Goddess Dressing

Rhody Cobb

Rhody Cobb

$12.99

Romaine - Cucumber - Cherry Tomato - Avocado - Roasted Sweet Potato - Sourdough Croutons - Roasted Chicken - Bacon - Cage-Free Egg - Shredded White Cheddar - Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Spring Break

Spring Break

$13.99

Romaine - Cucumber - Scallion - Black Bean - Bell Pepper Trio - Red Cabbage - Jalapeno - Tortilla Crisp - Roasted Corn - Avocado - Cotija Cheese - Marinated Flank Steak, Chipotle Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$12.49

Spinach & Spring Mix & Quinoa - Strawberries - Avocado - Snap Peas - Diced Red Onion - Crumbled Feta - Toasted Almonds - Roasted Chicken - Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Wagon Wheel

Wagon Wheel

$13.49

Romaine - Pickled Red Onion - Corn - Cherry Tomato - Avocado - Black Beans - Blue Cheese Crumbles - Shredded White Cheddar - Crispy Baked Chicken - BBQ Drizzle - Chipotle Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Summer in Gansett

Summer in Gansett

$12.99

Romaine & Spring Mix - Roasted Green Zucchini & Yellow Squash Mix - Heirloom Grape Tomatos - Corn - Chickpeas - Pickled Red Onion - Broccoli - Avocado - Mozzarella Balls - Roasted Chicken - Balsamic Drizzle - Green Goddess Dressing

In the Buff

In the Buff

$12.99

Romaine - Cucumber - Shredded Carrot - Cherry Tomato - Red Cabbage, Scallions - Red Onion - Sourdough Croutons - Blue Cheese Crumbles - Crispy Baked Chicken - Buffalo Drizzle - Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Bowls

Custom Bowl

Custom Bowl

$8.99

Build Your Own Custom Bowl. Four base toppings included. Additional charges for premium toppings and protein.

Boon Street

Boon Street

$13.49

Jasmine Rice - Roasted Corn - Jalapenos - Scallion - Pickled Red Onion - Roasted Sweet Potato - Cotija Cheese - Marinated Flank Steak - Jalapeno Ranch

North of the Tower

North of the Tower

$13.49

Farro - Spinach - Cherry Tomato - Artichoke - Shaved Parm - Mozzarella Balls - Balsamic Drizzle - Parm Crisps - Crispy Baked Chicken - Greenhouse Vinaigrette

Al's Bowl

Al's Bowl

$13.49

Cauliflower Rice - Pickled Red Onion - Cherry Tomato - Cucumber - Roasted Corn - Carrots - Bell Pepper Trio - Avocado - Feta - Everything But The Bagel Seasoning - Seasoned Shrimp - Lemon Tahini Dressing

Shay Baby

Shay Baby

$12.49

Farro - Quinoa - Roasted Sweet Potato - Beets - Broccoli - Chickpeas - Avocado - Toasted Almonds - Crumbled Feta - Baked Tofu - Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roll in a Bowl

Roll in a Bowl

$13.49

Jasmine Rice - Cucumber - Edamame - Scallion - Red Cabbage - Bell Pepper Trio - Avocado - Crispy Rice - Seasoned Shrimp - Coconut Aminos - Sesame Ginger Dressing - Sriracha Mayo

Drinks

Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices Made in House

Hydrate

$6.49

12oz. Cucumber & Celery

Bounce Back

$8.49Out of stock

16oz. Aloe, Watermelon, Lime, Coconut Water

Get Ya' Greens

$8.49Out of stock

16oz. Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Green Apple, Lemon

Glow

$8.49

16oz. Carrot, Orange, Cucumber, Lime

Shots

Hot Start

$3.99Out of stock

2.5oz. Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Honey

Sunrise

$3.99Out of stock

2.5oz. Orange, Ginger, Lime, Cayenne

Water

Poland Springs

$1.99

POPPI Prebiotic Soda

Cherry Limeade

$3.49

Ginger Lime

$3.49

Grape

$3.49Out of stock

Orange

$3.49

Raspberry Rose

$3.49

Strawberry Lemon

$3.49

Watermelon

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Classic Cola

$3.49

Doc Pop

$3.49

Spindrift Sparkling Water

Lemon

$2.99Out of stock

Lime

$2.99Out of stock

Grapefruit

$2.99Out of stock

Merch

Clothing

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00
Crewneck Sweatshirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$44.00
Hat

Hat

$22.00
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

eat local. be happy.

Location

904 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, RI 02882

Directions

