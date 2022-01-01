Main picView gallery

Grounded Cafe

300 N Main St

Las Cruces, NM 88001

Popular Items

Americano

COFFEE/TEA

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

CBD Sparkling

$6.00

Chai

$5.50

Chemex

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso

$1.25+

Latte

$4.50

Matcha

$5.50

Pour Over

$3.75

Steamer

$3.15

Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$4.50

Limoncello La Croix

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

ACAI

Grounded

$9.50+

Zia

$9.50+

Coco

$9.50+

Alma

$9.50+

Cleanse

$9.50+

Bowl of Berries/Fruit

$4.00

Fruit/Granola/Milk Bowl

$5.00

PASTRIES

Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Day Old Bagels

$3.50

Conchas

$3.00

Pizza

Vegano

$14.00

Marg

$12.00

Roni

$12.00

Mexicano

$15.00

Jardín

$15.00

Picoso

$12.00

Shroom

$15.00

Cheese Pizza Special (saturdays)

$7.00

Roni Special (saturdays)

$9.00

Cheese

$9.00

Entrees

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00

Mole Salmon Salad

$16.00

Bruselas

$14.00

Jackfruit Fajita Skillet

$14.00

Boards/Apps

Cerveza Board

$15.00

Green Hummus + Pita

$7.00

Nosh Board

$25.00

Pretzels

$7.00

Wood Fired Nachos

$12.00

Sides/Sauces

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of House Jam

$1.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Cilantro Lime Vin

$1.00

Side of Hummus

$3.00

Breakfast

Everything Bagel

$8.00

Grapefruit Brûlée

$4.00

Overnight Oats

$6.00

English Muffin

$5.00

T-Shirt

Grounded Retro Tee

$25.00

Stickers

Sacred Heart

$2.00

Circle Retro Logo

$2.00

B&W Grounded

$2.00

Grounded Blend

12oz Blend

$14.00

MUGS - Le Art Jolie

Large mugs

$30.00

Small mugs

$20.00Out of stock

tiny mugs!

$15.00Out of stock

Coffee Calendars

Coffee Calendars

$35.00

Borderland Christmas Tickets

Adult

$15.00

Child

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Main pic

