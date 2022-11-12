The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing imageView gallery

Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing DOWNTOWN

review star

No reviews yet

139 N Main Street

Las Cruces, NM 88001

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Chips & House Guacamole
Quesadilla

Appetizers

Calabacitas

$6.00

Chicharrones with Red Chile and Lime

$6.00

Chips & House Guacamole

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

House Chips & Traditional Salsa

$4.00

Chip Trio

$9.00

Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Fries Basket

$5.00

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$7.00

Nachos

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail with Chips

$8.00

Tacos

Carne Asada

$3.75

Fish

$3.50

Green Chile Chicken

$3.00

Spicy Shrimp

$3.00

Brisket

$4.50Out of stock

Rolled Tacos

$3.00Out of stock

Chimichurri Beef

$3.75Out of stock

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.00

Handheld

Posole

$8.00

Plain Hot Dog

$6.00

Torta

$9.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie Dessert

$6.00

Bourbon Icecream

$3.00

Sides

Chips Only

$2.00

Side Avocado 1/2

$1.50

Side Beans

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side 4 pepper

$1.00+

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Sd Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Sd Olives

$1.00

Peach salsa

$1.00+

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Large Side Queso

$3.00

Sm Ranch

$1.00

Side salsa

$1.00+

Sd Sour Cream

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic

Water

Glass Of Ice

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Can Seltzer Water

$1.50

Orange juice

$4.00

Coffee

$1.50

Red Wine

Sheehan Winery Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Sheehan Winery Ollpheist

$7.00+

Sheehan Winery Mourvedre

$8.00+Out of stock

White Wine & Champagne

DH Lescombes Brut

$6.00+

Mimosa - Brut

$8.00+

Sheehan Winery Moscato

$7.00+

Sheehan Winery Pinot Gris

$8.00+

Mimosa - Bellisimo

$8.00+

Sheehan Winery Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

Mimosa - Imperial Kir

$8.00+Out of stock

Growlers To-Go

Arctic Amber Growler

$9.00+

Blackberry Sour Growler

$16.00

Black Ice Growler

$9.00+

Emperor Stout Growler

$14.00

Frostbite IPA Growler

$9.00+

Happy Badger Ale Growler

$14.00

All Dogs Go To Hefen Growler

$9.00+

Chill Out Kolsch Growler

$14.00

Hopsicle IPA Growler

$10.00+

Icebox Light Growler

$9.00+

Ice-olation Brown Ale

$14.00

Sour Cherry Brown Ale Growler

$12.00+

Lemon Lime Seltzer Growler

$14.00

Mexican Lager Growler

$9.00+

Pumpkin Ale Growler

$14.00

Snow Doubt Milkshake IPA

$12.00+

New Growler

$5.00

Packaged To-Go

4-Pack All Dogs Go To Hefen

$11.00

4-Pack Arctic Amber Ale

$11.00

4-Pack Cumulo Lupulus

$13.00

4-Pack Frostbite

$12.00

4-Pack Hopsicle Hazy

$13.00

4-Pack Ice-olation Brown Ale

$11.00

6-Pack Mexican Lager

$11.00

4-Pack Black Ice Lager

$11.00Out of stock

4-Pack Boxtoberfest

$11.00Out of stock

4-Pack Icebox Light

$11.00Out of stock

4-Pack Lavender Shandy

$11.00Out of stock

4-Pack More Cowbell Milk Stout

$11.00Out of stock

Special

Box-Toberfest Bundle

$20.00Out of stock

Apparel

Black Icebox Tee

$20.00+

Blue Icebox Tee

$20.00+Out of stock

Boneyard Mesh Hat Black

$18.00

Boneyard Mesh Hat White

$18.00

Cinco De Mayo- Boneyard

$20.00+

Flannel - Charcoal

$39.00+

Flannel - Light Grey

$39.00+

Icebox Tank Top Black

$17.00+

Icebox Tank Top Blue

$17.00+

New Boneyard Tee

$20.00+

White Tank

$20.00

Long Sleeve Blue

$22.00+Out of stock

Long Sleeve Slate Grey

$22.00+Out of stock

OG Boneyard Tee

$20.00+Out of stock

Womens 4th Tank

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt - Short Sleeve Blue

$20.00

V-Neck - Women’s Blush

$20.00

Tank Racerback - Heather Grey

$18.00

Tank-Top - Charcoal Unisex

$18.00

Bucket Hat

$28.00

Glasses

Glow Stick Glass

$1.00

Belgian Glass

$5.00

Color Logo Pub Glass

$7.50

Icebox Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

Steel Carabiner Mug

$14.00Out of stock

Growler Jug

$5.00

Beer Coozie

$1.50Out of stock

Beer Stein

$7.50Out of stock

Misc

Boneyard Earrings

$15.00

Loteria Card

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Card

$2.00Out of stock

Sticker 2 For 1

$1.00Out of stock

Boneyard Lapel Pin

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a brand new concept from Icebox Brewing Company...The Boneyard Cantina!

Website

Location

139 N Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Directions

Gallery
The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing image
The Boneyard Cantina - Icebox Brewing image

