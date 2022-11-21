Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

GUACAMOLE

414 Reviews

$

9260 W Indiantown Rd

Jupiter, FL 33478

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BURRITO
QUESADILLA
TACOS

Appetizers

Guacamole And Chips

Guacamole And Chips

$9.95
Pico De Gallo Salsa

Pico De Gallo Salsa

$6.95
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.95
Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$12.95
Cocktail De Camarones

Cocktail De Camarones

$15.95
Nachos Machos

Nachos Machos

$13.95
Fried Taquitos

Fried Taquitos

$9.95
White Cheese Dip

White Cheese Dip

$9.95

Tostones

$10.95

Mexican Cheese Nachos

$8.95
Cocktail Campechano

Cocktail Campechano

$15.95

Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.95

Choriqueso

$10.95

crispy tostones

$5.95

Torre Ceviche

$14.95

1 Taquito 1Tostone 4 Jalapeños Stuffed

$11.95

Mexican Favorites

BURRITO

BURRITO

BURRITO VEGGIE

$10.95

TACOS

$4.00

TACO DE LENGUA

$4.50

TACOS

$3.50

TACO VEGGIE

$4.95

TORTA

$11.95

QUESADILLA

TOASTADAS 2

TOASTADAS 2

$10.95

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE

$7.95

TOASTADA 1X

$5.95

Mexican Platter

1 Chile Relleno 2 Enchiladas

1 Chile Relleno 2 Enchiladas

$18.95
1 Quesadilla 2 Tacos

1 Quesadilla 2 Tacos

$17.95
2 Tamales 2 Tacos

2 Tamales 2 Tacos

$14.95
1 Tostada 2 Tacos

1 Tostada 2 Tacos

$13.95

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.95
Flautas

Flautas

$14.95
Sopes

Sopes

$13.95
Gorditas

Gorditas

$13.95

Fish Tacos

$17.95

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Chile R. X1

$8.95

1x Shrimp Taco

$6.95

1x Enchilada

$3.95

1x Fish Taco

$6.95

1x Gordita

$3.95

X1 Flautas

$3.95

1x Sopes

$3.95

Specialties

Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$20.95

Carne Asada

$18.95

Pollo Asado

$17.95
Cancun Burrito

Cancun Burrito

$20.95
Molcajete

Molcajete

$28.95

El Patron

$21.95
Fajitas

Fajitas

Trio Special

$20.95

Filete De Pescado

$17.95

Chimichanga

$17.95

Wet Burrito

$18.95

Chile Relleno

$15.95

Lengua end salsa

$18.95

Chicken & Shrimp Diablo

$20.95

Camarones Ala Diabla

$20.95

Combinacion Tampiquena

$18.95

Fried Whole Red Snapper

$21.95
Red Snapper Diablo

Red Snapper Diablo

$26.95
Seafood Molcajete

Seafood Molcajete

$29.95

Taco Salad

$15.95

Burrito Bowl

Kid Meal

Cheese Quesadilla kids

$5.95

Chicken Quesa kids

$7.95

One Taco kids

$6.95
Two Tacos kids

Two Tacos kids

$7.95

Chicken Tenders kids

$7.95Out of stock

Salad & Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Chicken Torilla Soup Cup

$5.95

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Steak Salad

$15.95

Shrimp Salad

$16.95
Menudo

Menudo

$18.95

7 Mares

$21.95

Shrimp Soup

$17.95

Fish Soup

$16.95

SIDES

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

SIDE RICE AND BEANS

$3.95

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

SIDE TORTILLAS FLOUR

$2.00

SIDE TORTILLAS CORN

$2.00

SIDE CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE OF RICE

$2.95

SIDE OF BEANS

$2.95

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

FRIED PLANTAINS

$4.95

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE GRILLED ONIONS

$2.00

1X TAMAL

$2.75

CHILE TOREADO

$0.50

SIDE CHIPS

$3.00

FRESH JALAPEÑO

$0.50

8OZ SALSA GREEN OR RED

$3.95

SIDE PICO JALAPEÑO

$0.50

SIDE LIMES

$2.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

Desserts

Churros with ice cream

$8.95

Tres leches

$7.95

Fried ice cram

$8.95

Flan

$7.95

Brownie

$7.95

Brownie sundae

$7.95

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Lg Homemade

$4.50

Sm Homemade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Jarrito

$3.50

Apple/Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.99

coffee

espresso regular

$2.99

espresso double

$3.99

cortadita

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Cappuccino double

$4.99

Tea

$4.99

Cafe Con Leche

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9260 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33478

Directions

Gallery
Guacamole Taqueria image
Guacamole Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Citrus Fresh Grill
orange star4.5 • 144
801 Village Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
orange starNo Reviews
106 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Guerrero - Belvedere
orange star4.0 • 91
628 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Cholo Soy Cocina
orange star4.7 • 832
3715 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Guerrero - Congress
orange starNo Reviews
3585 S Congress Ave West Palm Beach, FL 33461
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jupiter

Palm Beach Ice Cream - Tequesta
orange starNo Reviews
239 S US Hwy 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter
orange star4.6 • 3,838
3755 Military Trail Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Little Moir's Food Shack - 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
orange star4.6 • 2,169
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
Lighthouse Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,707
1510 N US HWY 1 Jupiter, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Surf Taco - Jupiter - Jupiter
orange star4.3 • 1,243
4050 U.S. Highway 1 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
The Jersey Diner
orange star4.4 • 645
716 US Highway 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jupiter
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Stuart
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Jensen Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston