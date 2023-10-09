Guinness Open Gate Brewery
901 W. Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60607
All Day
For The Table
Brown Bread
Guinness Stout Brown Bread, Whipped Citrus Clove Butter
Chicken Suya Skewers
Nigerian Spice Slagel Farms Chicken, Dill Yogurt
Crab & Corn Dip
Maryland Lump Crab, Fried Saltines
Giardiniera & Chips
House Made Giardiniera Dip, Potato Chips
Oysters 6 Platter
East Coast Oysters, Giardiniera Mignonette,Cocktail Sauce,Fried Saltines
Wings
Cameron FarmsChicken,Spicy Tamarind,Sesame Seed,Scallion,Coconut Milk Ranch
Salads
Handhelds
Burger
Double Smash Burger, Tillamook Cheddar, Caramelized Onion Jam, Stone Ground Garlic Dijonnaise, Brioche, Fries
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
Slagel Family Farms Chicken, Gotham Greens Bibb Lettuce, Dried Mango, Croissant, Kettle Chips
Fish Filet Sandwich
Beer Battered Halibut, Gotham Greens Bibb Lettuce, House Made Tartar Sauce, Swiss, Kettle Chips
Fried Chicken Sandwich
House Made B&B Pickle, Gotham Greens Bibb Lettuce, Calabrian Chili Honey Aioli, Brioche, Fries
Entrees
Duck Udon
Duck Confit, Bok Choy, Werp Farms Carrots, Ginger, Cilantro, Onion
FES Braised Lamb
Couscous, Carrots, Dates, Mint, Preserved Lemon
Mushroom Pot Pie
Windy City Mushrooms, Carrots, Rosemary, Puff Pastry
Steak Frites
Slagel Family Farms 8 oz. Flat Iron, House Made Steak Sauce
Guinness Stew
Slow Simmered Beef, Parsnip, Baby Carrot, Scallion, Mashed Potato
Sauces
Coffee & Tea
Brewed
Espresso
Tea
Beer
Bottles & Cans
Guinness Draught Can
The iconic nitrogenated Dry Irish Stout from St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Pour immediately after opening. - Draught pours and package TO-GO ~ 6.5% ABV
Foreign Extra Stout Bottle
The stout that put Guinness on the map -- literally. First brewed in 1801, FES began its life as "West Indies Porter", named for just one of the many journeys this beer has taken around the world. - Bottle pours and package TO-GO ~ 7.5% ABV
Extra Stout Bottle
The quintessential version of Dry Irish stout, first brewed in 1821. Brewed at St. James's Gate in Dublin. - Bottle pours and package TO-GO ~ 5.6% ABV
Guinness Zero Can
What happens when you take our beloved Guinness Draught Stout and remove the alcohol? You get this amazing non-alc beer -- the Guinness beer for all occasions. - Can pours and package TO-GO ~ >0.5% ABV