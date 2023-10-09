All Day

For The Table

Brown Bread

$10.00

Guinness Stout Brown Bread, Whipped Citrus Clove Butter

Chicken Suya Skewers

$16.00

Nigerian Spice Slagel Farms Chicken, Dill Yogurt

Crab & Corn Dip

$22.00

Maryland Lump Crab, Fried Saltines

Giardiniera & Chips

$10.00

House Made Giardiniera Dip, Potato Chips

Oysters 6 Platter

$22.00

East Coast Oysters, Giardiniera Mignonette,Cocktail Sauce,Fried Saltines

Wings

$18.00

Cameron FarmsChicken,Spicy Tamarind,Sesame Seed,Scallion,Coconut Milk Ranch

Salads

Brussel Apple Bacon Salad

$19.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Honeycrisp Apples, Bacon Lardons, Pickled Red Onion, Almonds, Honey Dijon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Handhelds

Burger

$20.00

Double Smash Burger, Tillamook Cheddar, Caramelized Onion Jam, Stone Ground Garlic Dijonnaise, Brioche, Fries

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Slagel Family Farms Chicken, Gotham Greens Bibb Lettuce, Dried Mango, Croissant, Kettle Chips

Fish Filet Sandwich

$22.00

Beer Battered Halibut, Gotham Greens Bibb Lettuce, House Made Tartar Sauce, Swiss, Kettle Chips

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

House Made B&B Pickle, Gotham Greens Bibb Lettuce, Calabrian Chili Honey Aioli, Brioche, Fries

Entrees

Duck Udon

$26.00

Duck Confit, Bok Choy, Werp Farms Carrots, Ginger, Cilantro, Onion

FES Braised Lamb

$36.00

Couscous, Carrots, Dates, Mint, Preserved Lemon

Mushroom Pot Pie

$24.00

Windy City Mushrooms, Carrots, Rosemary, Puff Pastry

Steak Frites

$36.00

Slagel Family Farms 8 oz. Flat Iron, House Made Steak Sauce

Guinness Stew

$24.00

Slow Simmered Beef, Parsnip, Baby Carrot, Scallion, Mashed Potato

Sauces

Mayo

$1.00

Dill Yogurt

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Calabrian Aioli

$3.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$2.00

Ketchup

BBQ

$1.00

Tobasco

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Fried Saltines

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Bakery

Sweets

Cereal Rice Treat

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Croissant

$4.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Guinness Global Cookie

$4.00

Seasonal Cookie

$4.00

Coconut Scone

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Baked Goods

Banana Bread Loaf

$9.00

Caraway Rye Loaf

$8.00

OGB Brown Bread

$9.00

Shokupan Loaf

$8.00

Coffee & Tea

Brewed

Cold Coffee 16 oz

$5.75

Decaf Organic House Blend

$4.95+

Intelligentsia Diablo Blend (DARK)

$4.95+

Intelligentsia Frequency Blend (MED)

$4.95+

Nitro Cold Coffee 16 oz

$6.50

Single Origin

$15.00

Chai

Chai

$5.75+

Iced Chai 16 oz

$5.75

Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Caffe Mocha

$6.50+

Iced Mocha 16 oz

$6.50

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.75+

Iced Latte 16 oz.

$5.75

Seasonal Latte

$6.50+

Iced Tea

Lemongrass Melange

$4.00

Pure Black

$4.00

Tea

Earl Grey 12 oz

$4.00

Emerald Spring 12 oz

$4.00

English Breakfast 12 oz

$4.00

Jasmine Green 12 oz

$4.00

King Crimson 12 oz

$4.00

Turmeric Tonic 12 oz

$4.00

Beer

Bottles & Cans

Guinness Draught Can

$8.00

The iconic nitrogenated Dry Irish Stout from St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Pour immediately after opening. - Draught pours and package TO-GO ~ 6.5% ABV

Foreign Extra Stout Bottle

$8.50

The stout that put Guinness on the map -- literally. First brewed in 1801, FES began its life as "West Indies Porter", named for just one of the many journeys this beer has taken around the world. - Bottle pours and package TO-GO ~ 7.5% ABV

Extra Stout Bottle

$8.00

The quintessential version of Dry Irish stout, first brewed in 1821. Brewed at St. James's Gate in Dublin. - Bottle pours and package TO-GO ~ 5.6% ABV

Guinness Zero Can

$7.50

What happens when you take our beloved Guinness Draught Stout and remove the alcohol? You get this amazing non-alc beer -- the Guinness beer for all occasions. - Can pours and package TO-GO ~ >0.5% ABV

Galaxy IPA 4 Pack

$12.99

Beer Cocktails

OGB Mule

$10.00Out of stock

Cream Ale with Pour Souls Chicago Mule (Pineapple, Matcha, Ginger, Lemon, Lime)

N/A OGB Mule

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Sittin' on Kinzie

$8.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

CANNED

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Open Water Still

$5.00

Open Water Sparkling

$5.00

POURED

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Stout Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Guinness Float

$12.00Out of stock

Crème Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Apparel

Headware

THINSULATED BEANIE

$19.95

Hat Guinness Wool Charcoal

$29.99

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

LABEL BEANIE

$24.95Out of stock

HARP BASEBALL CAP

$20.95Out of stock

BLACK BASEBALL CAP

$20.95Out of stock

BLACK & CAMEL BASEBALL CAP

$27.95Out of stock

WHITE & BLACK TRUCKER CAP

$27.95Out of stock

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN BB CAP

$29.95

BLK/WHT TOUCAN FATTI GUIN BB CAP

$29.95

GREY BASEBALL WITH HARP

$27.95

GUINNESS X FATTI BURKE BUCKET HAT

$29.95

Tees

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

$35.00
Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

$35.00
Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

$35.00
Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

$35.00
Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

Black Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

$35.00
Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

Cream Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - S

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - M

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - L

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XL

$35.00
Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

Charcoal Red Label Chicago Harp Tee - XXL

$35.00

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Flying Toucan Red

$33.99

Go Irish Tee S

$31.99

Go Irish Tee M

$31.99

Go Irish Tee L

$31.99

Go Irish Tee XL

$31.99

Go Irish Tee 2X

$31.99

Go Irish Tee 3X

$31.99

Ice Cream FB Tee

$36.99

Ice Cream FB Tee M

$36.99

Heavyweight Black Star Tee Dear Chicago M

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Tee 2XL

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Dear Chicago Tee XL

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Dear Chicago Tee S

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Dear Chicago Tee L

$40.00

Heavyweight Black Star Dear Chicago 3X

$40.00

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Guinness Pant

$49.99

Lovely Day Crewneck

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck M

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck L

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck XL

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck XXL

$62.99

Lovely Day Crewneck

$62.99

Outerware

Ice Cream FB Tee L

$36.99

Ice Cream FB Tee XL

$36.99

Ice Cream FB Tee 2XL

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee XL

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee Small

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee Large

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee XXL

$36.99

Binochulars FB Tee Medium

$36.99

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - XXXXL

$39.95Out of stock

Ice Cream FB Tee 3XL

$36.99

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - L

$40.00

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - M

$40.00

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - S

$40.00

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - XL

$40.00

WHT FB GUIN TOUCAN TEE - XXL

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - L

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - M

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - S

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - S

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - XL

$40.00

BLK FB LOVELY DAY GUIN MENS T - XXL

$40.00

Wordmark Hat

$37.99

5 Patch Cap

$27.99

Snapback Hat

$44.99

Guinness Gravity Glass

$9.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - S

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - M

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - L

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - XL

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - XXL

$109.95

GUINNESS WATERPROOF RECYCLED POLYESTER JACKET - XXXL

$109.95

Black Quarter Zip S

$69.95

Letterman Jacket

$79.99

NVY/CRM ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT-L

$74.95

NVY/CRM ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT-M

$74.95

NVY/CRM ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT-S

$74.95

NVY/CRM ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT-XL

$74.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - L

$74.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - M

$79.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - S

$79.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - XL

$79.95

NVY ND LOGO SLV PRINT HOODIE - XXL

$79.95Out of stock

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-L

$59.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-M

$59.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-S

$59.95Out of stock

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-XL

$59.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUCAN FATTI GUIN S/S SHIRT-XXL

$59.95

NVY/CRM GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT - XXL

$79.99

NVY/CRM ND GUIN LOGO GO IRISH SWEAT-XXL

$74.95

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - S

$59.95

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - M

$59.95

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - L

$59.95

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - XL

$59.95Out of stock

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - XXL

$59.95

GUINNESS HAWAIIAN SHIRT - XXXL

$59.95

MAGNET BOTTLE OPENER

$13.95

Guinness Hawaiian Shirt XS

$59.95

Rugby

Guinness 0 Glass

$9.95

GOGB Taster glasss

$7.95

GOGB Cervoise Glass

$12.95

Flag Cervoise Glass

$12.95

Star Cervoise Glass

$12.95

Dream It Cervoise Glass

$12.95

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLKM M

$59.99

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLK XL

$59.99

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLCKM L

$59.99

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLKM S

$59.99

RUGBY ND STRIPED BLKM XL

$59.99

NAVY PANELED IVY CAP

$24.95Out of stock

BLACK BASEBALL CAP WITH HARP LOGO

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - S

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - M

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - L

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE- XL

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - XXL

$29.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - 3XL

$29.95

Evolution Of The Harp Tee JT XL

$29.95

Performance

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - L

$39.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - M

$39.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - S

$39.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - XL

$39.95

BLK ALL OVER TOUC FATTI GUIN SWIM SHORT - XXL

$39.95

EVOLUTION OF THE HARP TEE - XXXL

$29.95

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - S

$29.95

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - M

$29.95Out of stock

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - L

$29.95Out of stock

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - XL

$29.95Out of stock

HEATHERED TEE WITH VINTAGE HARP DESIGN - XXL

$29.95Out of stock

SALMON DISTRESSED GAELIC LABEL TEE - XXXL

$39.95

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - S

$39.95Out of stock

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - M

$39.95

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - L

$39.95Out of stock

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - XL

$39.95Out of stock

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - XXL

$39.95Out of stock

TRADEMARK LABEL TEE - XXXL

$39.95Out of stock

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - M

$94.95Out of stock

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - L

$94.95Out of stock

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - XL

$94.95

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - XXL

$94.95

TOUCAN HOCKEY JERSEY - XXXL

$94.95