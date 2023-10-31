Habaneros State St
175 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:10 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:10 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1980 State St, Salem, OR 97301
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Margarita Restaurant and Grill - 545 Ferry St SE, Salem, OR 97301
No Reviews
545 Ferry St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Salem, OR 97301
View restaurant
La Margarita Express - 515 chemeketa Street
No Reviews
515 Chemeketa Street Northeast Salem, OR 97301
View restaurant
Valiant the Sandwich - 477 Court Street NE, Salem, OR 97301
No Reviews
477 Court Street Northeast Salem, OR 97301
View restaurant