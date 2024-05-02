Haitea'S Organic Blend & Spices
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Haitea's Organic Blend & Spices, we are not just selling beverages; we are offering a holistic lifestyle. Holistic Health; Cayenne pepper based herbal tea blends, with fresh ingredients elixirs designed to rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit. Experience Improved digestio, increased energy, and a sense of vitalitythat only pure, natural ingredients can provide. Our lineup offers a diverserange of options, allowing youto tailor your wellness journey. Whether you seek an immunity boost, energy infusion, or detoxification, Haitea's Organic Blend & Spices has a seasoning for every goal. We are not just a brand; as a family business, we are a community dedicated to fostering wellness awarness. Join us for workshops, events and resources that empowers you. Embrace the heat, savor the flavor, and embark on a journey to holistic health and wellness with us. Discover the Cayenne Pepper seed's kicks difference - where wellness meets delight. Cheers to your vibrant well-being!
1115 Desert Oasis Ln, Rosenberg, TX 77471