Popular Items

Pizzas

Pho Pizza

$19.00

slow cooked brisket, house pho sauce, mozzarella, red onions, cilantro, scallions, Thai basil, bean sprouts, hoisin sauce, Sriracha aioli

Banh Mi Pizza

$19.00

lemongrass grilled pork, mozzarella, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, fresh cucumber sauce, Sriracha aioli

Kalua Pork Pizza

$19.00

Kalua pork, mozzarella, huli huli sauce, red onions, cabbage, lomi lomi salmon*, green onions, kewpie mayo *contains raw fish

Khao Soi Pizza

$19.00

Thai khao soi curry, mozzarella, pickled mustard greens, red onions, chicken or fried tofu, scallions, cilantro, fried onions, wonton bits, chili oil, lime mayo

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

red sauce, garlic slices, thai basil, fresh mozzarella, fresh parmesan, olive oil

Meat Lover's Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onions, fresh parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh parmesan

Plain Cheese Pizza

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan

Garlic Parmesan Cheesy Bread

$8.00

fancy olive oil, Italian herbs, garlic slices, fresh parmesan, mozzarella

Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Thai Iced Tea

$6.00
Pass-O-Guava

$3.00
Lilikoi Lychee

$3.00
Mango Orange

$3.00
Root Beer

$3.00

Sides

Pork Belly Skewers

$8.00
Full Thai Steak Salad

$15.00
Half Thai Steak Salad

$9.00

Sauces

Yuzu Ranch Dip

$1.00

2 oz. cup of house made Yuzu Ranch dipping sauce