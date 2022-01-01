Hardware Pizza imageView gallery

Hardware Pizza Broad St

668 Reviews

$$

131 SW Broad Street

Lyons, GA 30436

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Pepperoni Roll

$6.99

Pimenta Dip

$8.99

Side of Focaccia Bread

$1.29

Pork Skin App

$3.99Out of stock

French Fry Basket

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Salads

HW House Salad

$4.99+

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Cobb Salad

$6.99+

Chopped Salad

$5.99+

Tomato Salad

$5.99+

Soup & Salad

$7.99

Pan Of Salad

$25.00+

extra sauces/small

$0.25

Small Soup

$3.99

Large Soup

$4.99

extra sauces/large

$0.50

Sandwiches

Hardware Club

$9.99

Basket Wings W/fries

$8.99+

Pan Of 50 Wings

$50.00

Pan Of 100 Wings

$95.00

50 cent wing special(dine In Only)

$0.50

Meatball Sub

$9.99

The Italian Sub

$9.99

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Small Wings

$6.99

Large Wings

$12.99

PIZZA

Lunch special

$10.99

Daily Special

$8.99

Dinner Special

$12.99

Craft Pie

$8.99

6" one topping

$5.99

6" Speciality

$7.99

6'' Trex

$7.99

6'' Bobberoni

$7.99

6" Margherita

$5.99

6" Shrimp A La Vodka

$7.99

T-Rex

$14.99

Bobberoni

$12.99

Margarita

$9.99

Shrimp a la vodka

$12.99

6" Herb Chz

$6.99

Herb Cheese

$10.99

6" Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

6" Pineapple

$7.99

6" Southerner

$7.99

6" Mediterranean

$7.99

6" Sausage & Pepper's

$6.99

Pineapple

$12.99

Southerner

$12.99

Mediterranean

$11.99

Sausage & Peppers

$10.99

6'' Sicilian

$7.99

6" BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Sicilian

$13.99

BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Crustless Pizza

$7.59

Taco Pizza

$11.99

6" Taco Pizza

$7.99

2 for Tuesday

$14.99

Game Day Wings

$10.99

SPECIALS

Pick 1 Pizza, Salad, Drink

$13.00

Pick 2 Pizza, Pasta, Salad, Drink

$16.00

Pick 3 Pizza, Wings, Salad, Drink

$18.00

Pick 4 Pizza, Pasta, Wings, Salad, Drink & Dessert

$22.00

Pizza Only Buffet(Adult)

$10.00

Pizza Only Buffet(kids 6-12)

$5.00

Pizza Only Buffet(teenagers 13-18)

$8.00

HW Calzone

HW Calzone

$7.79+

Mini Calzone

$9.00

Craft Calzone

$5.00+

Large Sauces

$0.50

Small Sauce

$0.25

Tool Boxes

Tool box #1

$120.00

Tool Box #2

$165.00

Tool Box #3

$220.00

Tool Box #4

$260.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.29

Tea

$2.29

Water

$1.00

Kids drink

$1.29

Gallon of tea

$4.99

Discount Card Drink

Coffee

Americano

$2.25

Cup of Coffee

$1.75

Cappucino

$3.00

Latte

$2.75

Caramel Macchiato

$3.25

Mocha

$3.25

White Mocha

$3.25

Coffee Carafe

$8.00

Steamer

$1.75

Extra Shot

$0.50

Desserts

Zeppole Full order

$5.99

Lemoncello-slice

$6.99

Lemoncello-whole

$60.00

Salted Caramel-slice

$6.99

Salted Caramel-whole

$60.00

Chocolate Fudge-slice

$6.99

Chocolate Fudge-whole

$60.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers & Fries(3)

$5.99

6" cheese pizza

$4.99

Ham Sandwich & chips

$4.59

T-SHIRT

T SHIRT

$15.00

Hats

$20.00

Tool Box #4

$260.00

Band Night Food for bands

pasta

$8.29

pizza

$8.29

sandwich

$8.29

appetizer

$6.29

Band Booster Cards

Toombs Card

$2.00

Pans of Pasta

1/2 Pan Of Pasta

$30.00

Pan Alfredo

$50.00

Pan Lasagna

$50.00

Pan Spaghetti

$50.00

Pan Mac N Cheese

$40.00

Party

$13.00

Room Fee

Room Fee

$75.00

Honey 16oz

$10.00

Honey 32oz

$17.00

Santa Dinner

$9.26

Honey

Honey 2oz

$3.00

Honey 16oz

$10.00

Honey 32oz

$17.00

Kids Holiday Specials

Santa

$10.00

HALLOWEEN DINNER

$5.00

Valentines Date Night

Valentines Dinner

$50.00

Wine

Bogle Red Blend

$6.50

Pinot Noir

$6.50

Red Zin

$4.00

Malbec

$6.50

Merlot

$6.50

Chianti

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

Riesling

$6.50

White Zinfandel

$6.50

Chardonnay

$6.50

Bottle Of Red Blend

$24.00

Bottle Of Red Zin

$18.00

Bottle Of Malbec

$24.00

Bottle Of Merlot

$24.00

Bottle Of Chianti

$24.00

Bottle Of Pinot Noir

$24.00

Bottle Of Mascoto

$24.00

Bottle Of Chardonnay

$24.00

Bottle Of Riesling

$24.00

Bottle Of Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Bottle Of White Zin

$24.00

Ruffino Prosecco Glass

$4.00

Bottle Of Ruffino Prosecco

$18.00

Glass Of Kim Crawford

$4.00

Bottle Of Kim Crawford

$18.00

Glass Of Rosatello

$4.00

Bottle Of Rosatello

$18.00

Cabernet

$6.50

Beer Pints

Harpoon Grapefruit

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Stella

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.25

Honey Kolch

$4.00

Kentucky Burben

$5.00

Pontoon Crushing Waves

$4.50

Abita Pecan Ale

$4.50

Domestic Bottle

$3.25

Yuengling Bottle

$3.25

Beer Pitcher KBA

Harpoon Grapefruit

$16.00

Mich Ultra

$14.00

Laquintas

$19.00

Blue Moon

$17.00

Broklyn Octoberfest

$16.00

Abita Honeysuckle Saison

$20.00

Pontoon Crushing Waves

$18.00

Magic Hat #9

$18.00

Honey Kolsch

$16.00

Beer Buckets

Beer Bucket/Mich

$15.00

Beer Bucket/Budlight

$15.00

Yuengling Bucket

$15.00

Shock Top Bucket

$15.00

Vienna Lager

$15.00

Sangrias

Fruit fusion Glass

$5.00

Fruit fusion Pitcher

$35.00

BlueBeachBum Glass

$5.00

BlueBeachBum Pitcher

$35.00

Peach-A-Rita Glass

$5.00

Peach-A-Rita Pitcher

$35.00

Paw Paw Peach

Paw Paw Peach Pitcher Special

$12.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

131 SW Broad Street, Lyons, GA 30436

Directions

Hardware Pizza image

