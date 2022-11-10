Papa Bucks BBQ
1500 East 1st street
Vidalia, GA 30475
Popular Items
Scooby Snacks
Large Cheese Fries
A scooby portion of fries covered with sharp shredded cheddar cheese that is then steamed until all of the cheese has melted.
The Original (Pork)
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Pork Supreme
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese then topped with jalapenos, olives, diced tomatoes, onions, and bacon.
Q Tater
Tater stuffed with pulled pork, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.
Supreme Q Tater
Tater stuffed with pulled pork, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed, it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Large Scooby
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled pork plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Brisket Scooby
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, brisket, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Brisket Supreme
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, brisket, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese and covered with jalapenos, diced tomatoes, onions, olives, and bacon.
Brisket Tater
Tater stuffed with brisket, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.
Brisket Supreme Q Tater
Tater stuffed with pulled pork, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Once steamed, it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Large Supreme Scooby
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled pork plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese. Once steamed it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Chicken Scooby
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, chicken, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Chicken Supreme
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled chicken, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese and covered with jalapenos, diced tomatoes, onions, olives, and bacon.
Chicken Tater
Tater stuffed with pulled chicken, butter, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Supreme Q Tater
Tater stuffed with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and cheddar cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Large Buff Chick Scooby
A double portion of fries that we layer with ranch, an original portion of pulled chicken plus an additional 2 ounces, buffalo sauce, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Scooby
A bed of fries covered with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese.
Buff Chick Scooby Supreme
A bed of fries covered with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese. Once cooked, it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Buff Chicken Q Tater
A tater stuffed with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and sharp cheddar cheese. It is quick steamed to melt the cheese and served piping hot.
Buff Chicken Supreme Q Tater
Tater stuffed with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, and cheddar cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Turbo
A bed of fries heaped with pan seared pork loin, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese.
Turbo Q Tater
Tater stuffed with pan seared pork loin, butter, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese.
Large Junkyard
a Large portion of diced potatoes fried crispy dressed with sour cream, a mixture of rib, brisket, pork, chicken, and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with olives, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, and bacon.
Turkey Scooby
A bed of fries topped with sour cream, smoked turkey, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Supreme Turkey Scooby
A bed of fries dressed with sour cream, diced smoked turkey and melted cheddar cheese. Finished with jalapenos, olives, diced tomatoes, onions and bacon.
Turkey Q Tater
Tater dressed with sour cream, butter, diced smoked turkey and melted cheddar cheese.
Supreme Cheese Fry
A Large portion of cheese fries topped with olives, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and bacon.
Scrappy Snacks
Large Cheese Fries
A scooby portion of fries covered with sharp shredded cheddar cheese that is then steamed until all of the cheese has melted.
The Original (Pork) Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled pork, and shredded cheese.
Pork Supreme Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled pork, and shredded cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Beef Brisket Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, brisket, and shredded cheese.
Brisket Supreme Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, brisket, and shredded cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Chicken Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Supreme Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pulled chicken, and shredded cheese. Once cooked it is topped with jalapenos, olives, onions, diced tomatoes, and bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with ranch, buffalo sauce, pulled chicken and shredded cheese.
Turbo Scrappy
A half sized portion of fries topped with sour cream, pan seared pork loin, jalapenos, and shredded cheese.
Turkey Scrappy
A small portion of fries dressed with sour cream, diced smoked turkey, and melted cheddar cheese.
Orginal Sauce
Sweet And Smokey
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
A quarter pound of freshly pulled pork on a steamed brioche bun.
Beef Brisket Sandwich
A quarter pound of sliced to order brisket on a steamed brioche bun.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
A quarter pound of freshly pulled chicken on a steamed brioche bun.
Rib Sandwich
2 choice rib bones on a freshly steamed brioche bun.
Pork Loin Sandwich
A quarter pound of sliced to order pork loin on a steamed brioche bun.
Turkey Sandwich
A quarter pound of sliced to order smoked turkey on a steamed brioche bun.
The Big Guy Sandwich
A half pound of freshly pulled pork on a toasted kaiser bun, topped with pickles.
Grilled Cheese
2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese melted between 2 slices of texas toast. OOOEEY GOOEY GOODNESS!!
Ga Piglet
An 1/8th of a pound of pulled pork on a steamed 2" brioche bun.
Texas Piglet
An 1/8th of a pound of sliced to order brisket on a steamed 2" brioche bun.
Chicken Piglet
An 1/8th of a pound of pulled chicken on a steamed 2" brioche bun.
Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey (cold) and bacon on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Turkey Piglet
1/8 lb of our sliced smoked turkey on a 2" in steamed brioche bun.
Hamburger
1/3 lb hand pattied burger.
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb hand pattied burger topped with sliced American cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb hand pattied burger topped with sliced American cheese and 2 slices of thick cut bacon.
Bucks Burger
Patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, buck sauce, and pickles. Served on Texas Toast.
Jays All American Burger
Our hand pattied 1/3 burger served All the way: Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and pickle.
DOUBLE Cheeseburger
Two 1/3 lb patties topped with cheese on a toasted kaiser bun
BLT
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Piglet
Pig Plates
Pork Loin
Just under a 1/2 lb of sliced to order pork loin, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread.
Pulled Pork
Just under a 1/2 lb of freshly pulled pork, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread.
Beef Brisket
Just under a 1/2 lb of sliced to order brisket, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread.
1/2 Chicken
An entire 1/2 chicken served with 2 six ounce sides and a slice of captain john derst bread.
1/2 All White
An entire 1/2 chicken made up of only white meat (breast/wing) served with 2 six ounce sides.
1\2 Chick All Dark
An entire 1/2 chicken made up of only dark meat (leg/thigh) served with 2 six ounce sides.
1\4 White
1/4 white meat of freshly brined chicken, smoked to perfection with your choice of two 6oz sides and a slice of Captain John Derst bread.
1\4 Dark
1/4 dark meat of freshly brined chicken, smoked to perfection with your choice of two 6oz sides and a slice of Captain John Derst bread.
Pulled Chicken
Just under a 1/2 lb of pulled to order chicken, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread.
Turkey
Just under a 1/2 lb of our sliced to order smoked turkey breast, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread.
Rib Plate
4 Rib Bone Plate
4 of our cut to order St. Louis rib bones served with 2 six ounce sides of your choice and a slice of captain john derst bread.
Combo (2 )
Your choice of any two of our delicious meats served with 2 six ounce sides and a slice of captain john derst bread.
(3 Meat)
Your choice of any three of our delicious meats served with 2 six ounce sides and 2 slices of captain john derst bread.
(4 Meat)
Your choice of any four of our delicious meats served with 2 six ounce sides and 2 slices of captain john derst bread.
Chicken Fingers
4 chicken fingers served with 2 six ounce sides.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
4 chicken fingers tossed our signature buffalo sauce served with 2 six ounce sides.
Sweet & Smokey Chicken Finger Plate
Burnt End Plate
Just under a 1/2 lb of our delicious burnt ends, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread.
3 Drum Stick Special
KETO Diet (4 Meats)
Pound Prices
1 lb Pulled Pork
1lb of freshly pulled pork and your choice of a 6oz sauce. Makes 3-4 sandwiches
1 lb Beef Brisket
1lb of smoked brisket hand sliced to order with one 6oz sauce of your choice. Makes 3-4 sandwiches.
Full Rack
One fresh off the smoker rack of ribs sliced to order or served whole. Each rack comes with 12 bones.
1 lb Turkey
1lb of smoked turkey hand sliced thin. Only available hot on Thursdays.
1 lb Pulled Chicken
1lb of freshly brined chicken smoked to perfection pulled off the bone and ready to enjoy!
1 lb Pork Loin
1lb of salt and pepper crusted pork loin smoked to perfection daily sliced thin. Feeds 3-4 people.
Lb Chicken Salad
1/2lb Pulled Pork
1/2lb Beef Brisket
1/2 Rack
1/2lb Turkey
1/2lb Pulled Chicken
1/2 Pork Loin
1\2 Chicken
1/2 All Dark
1/2 All White
1/2 Lb Chicken Salad
1/4lb Pulled Pork
1/4lb Beef Brisket
1/4lb Turkey
1/4lb Pulled Chicken
1\4 Dark
1/4 White
1\4 Lb Pork Loin
1/4lb Chicken Salad
Family Packs
1.5lb Pork Pig Pack
1.5 lbs of pulled pork with 2 pint (16oz) sides.
Full Rack Rib Pack
A full slab of ribs sliced and wrapped in foil with 2 pint (16oz) sides.
1 Whole Bird Chick Pack
2 - 1/2 Chickens with 2 pint ( 16 oz) sides.
2lbs Brisket Cow Pack
2 pounds of sliced to order brisket served with 2 pint (16oz) sides.
Sides
6oz Brunswick Stew
A delicious stew comprised of diced tomatoes, cream corn, potatoes, and pulled pork.
6oz Potato Salad
Sliced, skin-on, russet potatoes tossed in a rich mayonnaise and sour cream dressing blended with bacon, green onions, chives, and special seasonings.
6oz Coleslaw
Shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, a little vinegar, mayo, and sugar and you have the perfect compliment to our pulled pork.
6oz Mac-n-cheese
A savory serving of our take on mac and cheese. We've replaced the elbow noodles with shells. Give it a try you wont regret it.
6oz Green beans
Flat Italian cut green beans simmered in a chicken stock.
6oz Baked beans
Smokey and sweet. It might be your new favorite thing to eat.
6oz Corn salad
Whole kernel corn tossed with diced cucumber, tomato, onion, and feta cheese to create a cool and refreshing salad.
6oz Fried okra
Tender bite size pieces in a light cornmeal breading. Served hot and crispy.
6oz Sweet puffs
A sweet potato tater tot that is tossed in a special cinnamon maple seasoning. Bet you cant eat just one!
6oz Side Salad
A light and airy spring mix topped with fresh sliced tomatoes and red onions. Pair it with your favorite dressing today!
6oz Deep Fried Corn
One niblet of corn deep fried until it reaches golden perfection. It is then tossed in our in house seasoned butter.
Regular Fries
A side item sized portion of our hot and crispy fries
PT Fries
Baked Potato
Hot, light, and fluffy! Our baked potatoes serve as a great side to any of our offerings. They come plain, so make sure to ask for butter and sour cream if you desire.
Regular Cheese Fry
A side item portion of our crispy fries covered in shredded cheddar cheese and flash steamed until the cheese becomes liquid gold.
Loaded Baked Potato
Like our plain potato, this potato will come out hot, light, and fluffy! Unlike our plain potatoes, this one will include: butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and bacon.
Collards
Simmered for 24 hours in our special spice blend and the best brisket east of Texas, these are sure to be a new favorite.
PT Brunswick Stew
PT Potato Salad
PT Coleslaw
PT Mac-n-cheese
PT Green beans
PT Baked beans
PT Corn salad
PT Fried okra
PT Sweet puffs
PT Deep Fried Corn
PT Fries
PT Collards
QT Brunswick Stew
QT Potato Salad
QT Coleslaw
QT Mac-n-cheese
QT Green beans
QT Baked beans
QT Corn salad
QT Fried okra
QT Sweet puffs
QT DFC
Qt Fries
Qt Collards
GAL Brunswick Stew
GAL Potato Salad
GAL Coleslaw
GAL Mac-n-cheese
GAL Green beans
GAL Baked beans
GAL Corn salad
GAL Fried okra
GAL Sweet puffs
GAL Collads
Kids Menu
Georgia Piglet
An 1/8th of a pound of pulled pork on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.
Texas Piglet
An 1/8th of a pound of sliced brisket on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.
Kid's Chicken Fingers
2 chicken fingers fried to perfection with choice of 1 side and a drink.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese melted between 2 slices of texas toast. OOOEEY GOOEY GOODNESS!! Comes with choice of side and a drink.
Chick Piglet
An 1/8th of a pound of pulled chicken on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.
Kids Small Pork Plate
A 1/4 lb of pulled pork with choice of one side and a slice of captain John Derst bread.
Turkey Slider
An 1/8th of a pound of sliced turkey on a steamed 2" brioche bun choice of one side and a 20 ounce drink.
Salads
Entree Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, and red onions.
Pork Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of pulled pork.
Brisket Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of chopped brisket.
Pulled Chicken Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of pulled chicken.
Chicken Finger Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and 3 chopped chicken fingers.
Turkey Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and an entree portion of chopped turkey.
Buff Chicken Finger Salad
A bed of fresh spring mix lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and 3 chopped chicken fingers that have been tossed in our signature buffalo sauce.
Pork Loin Salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1500 East 1st street, Vidalia, GA 30475