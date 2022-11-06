Harolds- King Café Lunch Items 1130 West 34th St.
Thursday 11/3 Hamburger or Cheeseburger, all the fixins & chips *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*
Tuesday 11/1 Nachos – house fried corn tortilla chips and queso, Pico de Gallo and sour cream w/Choice of Protein *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.
350 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
