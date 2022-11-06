  • Home
  • Harolds- King Café Lunch Items - 1130 West 34th St.
Harolds- King Café Lunch Items 1130 West 34th St.

350 W 19th St

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

Thursday 11/3 Hamburger or Cheeseburger, all the fixins & chips *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*
Tuesday 11/1 Nachos – house fried corn tortilla chips and queso, Pico de Gallo and sour cream w/Choice of Protein *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*
Friday 11/4 Fried Chicken Wrap - Fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, crunchy tortilla strips tossed in honey mustard *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

Monday 10/31

Monday 10/31 Fried Chicken Strips & Mac and Cheese *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$10.00

Monday 10/31 Pear Salad (V) (GF) Mixed greens, feta cheese, spiced pecans, grilled pears, charred pear vinaigrette*Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$9.00

Taco Tuesday 11/1

Tuesday 11/1 Nachos – house fried corn tortilla chips and queso, Pico de Gallo and sour cream w/Choice of Protein *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$10.00

Taco Tuesday 11/1- Taco Salad –mixed greens, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, corn, pinto beans, cilantro ranch or vinaigrette *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$8.00

Wednesday 11/2

Wednesday 11/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Chicken Noodle Soup – White Bread, American cheese sandwich served with a cup of Chicken Noodle soup, carrots, celery, noodle pasta *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$10.00

Wednesday 11/2 Cleverley's Quinoa Salad (V) (GF) Quinoa, chickpeas, cucumber, red bell peppers, onions, lemon garlic vinaigrette *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$8.00

Thursday 11/3

Thursday 11/3 Hamburger or Cheeseburger, all the fixins & chips *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$10.00

Thursday 11/3 - Harvest Green Salad –mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, vinaigrette, or ranch *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$9.00

Friday 11/4

Friday 11/4 Fried Chicken Wrap - Fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, crunchy tortilla strips tossed in honey mustard *Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$10.00

Friday 11/4 - Butterhead Salad – cherry tomatoes, pecan bits, blue cheese crumble, spicy crystal vinaigrette dressing*Don't forget to put students name in special instructions*

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.

350 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008

