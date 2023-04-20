Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ginger Mule

449 West 19th Street, Suite C-200

Houston, TX 77008

Main

Nibblers

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, chickpeas, sesame seeds, sprouts, mizuna and red shiso microgreens.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Ripe tomato slices topped with basil and cashew mozzarella topped with balsamic reduction.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries Grande

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries Grande

$9.00

Sweet and salty sweet potato mini-waffles. Add Truffle-Parmesan or Queso for $2.00

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Tempura cauliflower bites with your choice of buffalo, spicy maple or orange glaze. Served with celery sticks and ranch sauce.

Heart of Palm Ceviche

Heart of Palm Ceviche

$12.00

Hearts of palm, avocado, coconut meat, jalapeño, red onion, bell peppers, lime juice and cilantro served with corn chips

Field Nachos

Field Nachos

$15.00

Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with pulled oats ‘ground beef’, guacamole, black beans, pico, queso and creamy vegan nata.

Cheesy Tofu Sticks

Cheesy Tofu Sticks

$12.00

Six tofu sticks coated with crispy golden GF cornmeal batter served with homemade marinara.

Hummus Tapitas

Hummus Tapitas

$14.00

Crispy mushrooms, cauliflower flatbread, Leven Baking Co’s organic seed crackers and a medley of seasonal veggies to scoop up our homemade hummus duo, spreads and jams.

Crispy Coconut Calamari

Crispy Coconut Calamari

$12.00

Lightly battered and fried marinated coconut meat served with homemade marinara.

Soups

Sancocho

Sancocho

$10.00

South American green comfort broth (cilantro, parsley, garlic, onion and peppers) with calabacitas, avocado, cheese, lemon juice and mushroom, served with sides of rice, tortilla chips, jalapenos and red onions.

Butternut Squash Cream

Butternut Squash Cream

$8.00

Hearty butternut squash cream topped with roasted cashews. Served with toast.

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Rich broth of chile guajillo, chile ancho, onion, garlic, tomato and epazote with tortilla chips, avocado and mozzarella.

Bowls/Salads

Home Greens

Home Greens

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, microgreens and corn tortilla strips with our apple ginger dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce and hearts of palm with our homemade cashew dijon caesar dressing, capers, bacon bits (smoked salt, paprika and nutritional yeast) and crunchy chickpeas.

Buddha Bowl Salad

Buddha Bowl Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, brocolli, roasted carrot, roasted squash, red onion, cucumber, celery, walnuts, microgreens, sesame seeds and lentil cakes served with our garlic cilantro dressing

San Miguel Salad

San Miguel Salad

$14.00

Pulled oats carnitas, red cabbage, corn, black beans, mexican rice, romaine, cilantro, chili flakes, guacamole, tortilla strips, garlic cilantro cream

Vermicelli Salad

$15.00

Rice noodles, lettuce, shredded carrot, cucumber, red bell peppers, bean sprouts, cilantro and cashews with a sweet chili dressing and baked tofu.

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic and fresh basil.

Be Planted Pizza

Be Planted Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, red onions, garlic, chives, arugula, buffalo chickpeas and dates.

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives and basil

Sunset Pizza

Sunset Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil, roasted pineapple and cilantro.

Harvest Pizza

Harvest Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, cashew bechamel, mozzarella, garlic, onions, raisins and a basil cilantro drizzle

Grilled Favorites

Kindness Burger

Kindness Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, cheese and caramelized onions. Served with Slow Dough’s pretzel bun and a side of sweet potato waffle fries or home greens salad.

Encinitas Wrap

Encinitas Wrap

$13.00

Spinach tortilla, falafel, corn, avocado, spring mix and chipotle mayo. Served with sweet potato fries or home greens salad

The Fajitas

The Fajitas

$21.00

Sizzling portobello mushrooms, onions and bell peppers served with your choice of 4 flour or corn (GF) tortillas. Comes with guacamole, cream, beans, rice and salsa.

3 Fish Tacos

3 Fish Tacos

$16.00

Hearts of palm, slaw, red onions served with tartar aioli, lime and pico. Your choice of 3 flour or corn (GF) tortillas.

3 Tacos Al Pastor

3 Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00

Pastor cauliflower topped with chopped red onions roasted pineapple and cilantro. Your choice of 3 flour or corn (GF) tortillas. Served with guacamole, lime, pico, and green sauce.

3 Carnitas Tacos

3 Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Seasoned pulled oats, chopped red onions and cilantro. Served with house-made pastor sauce, lime, pico, and birria sauce. Your choice of 3 flour or corn (GF) tortillas.

Other Specialties

Butternut Squash Lasagna

Butternut Squash Lasagna

$17.00

Butternut squash, kale, mushrooms, pulled oats ‘ground beef’ and onions with a creamy cashew cauliflower bechamel and marinara sauce. Served with toast.

Be Strong Bowl

Be Strong Bowl

$18.00

Sofrito seasoned shredded mushroom, jasmine rice, black beans, avocado, green goddess salad, sweet plantain with nata cream and two just egg naked omelette slices.

Cozy Curry

Cozy Curry

$14.00

Massaman Thai yellow curry, cauliflower, squash, carrots, chickpeas, coconut milk, spicy tomato sauce and scallions served with jasmine rice and sweet plantain.

Fried Rice Your Way

Fried Rice Your Way

$16.00

Traditional Jiangsu style fried rice with just egg, carrots, onions and scallions plus a protein and up to three veggies.

Desserts

Flanbrulee

Flanbrulee

$7.00

A silky and delicate vanilla coconut custard with a caramelized top, oat cream, mint and berries.

Carrot & Nuts Cake

Carrot & Nuts Cake

$8.00

A moist cake made with oats, fresh carrots, fresh orange, dates, walnuts, raisins and creamed oats icing.

Nutty Cacao Fudge Bars

Nutty Cacao Fudge Bars

$8.00

Fudgy chocolate bars made with black beans, cocoa, dates, walnuts and almonds.

Kids

Canonballs

Canonballs

$8.00

Lentil meatballs with sweet potato waffle fries (or white rice) served with marinara.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melted cheese in between two golden Texas toast or Leven GF toasts served with a side of sweet potato fries.

1/2 Kids Cheese Pizza

1/2 Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Half of a 12” cheese pizza and a side of sweet potato fries.

Brunch

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

Three fluffy and perfectly sweetened Texas Toast or Leven Multigrain GF topped with powder sugar served with fruit and house made organic maple syrup topped with whipped oat cream.

3 Breakfast Tacos

3 Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Three large cheese, egg and sausage tacos served with a side of chopped onions and cilantro and green salsa.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$11.00

Four GF homemade ‘buttermilk’ style pancakes topped with powder sugar served with fruit and house made organic maple syrup topped with whipped oat cream.

Jupiter's Medley

Jupiter's Medley

$19.00

Two pancakes or two french toasts with an omelette of your choice and two soy sausage patties. Served with house organic maple syrup, fruit, tomatillo salsa and guacamole.

Hearty Omelette

$14.00

mozzarella and chorizo

House Omelette

House Omelette

$14.00

mozzarella, onions, spinach and mushrooms.

Garden Omelette

Garden Omelette

$14.00

onions, peppers, kale and avocado.

N/A Beverages

Juice/Mocktails

Verde Poderoso

$9.00

Spicy Sunshine

$9.00Out of stock

Matcha Mojito

$9.00

Limonada de la Casa

$7.00

BBP

$9.00

Watermelon Basil

$7.00

Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

Hibiscus

$7.00

Orange

$5.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$2.75

Coffee

Leche de la Casa

$7.00

Chai Latte

$7.00

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Iced Lavender Mule Tea

$6.00

Cafe (single shot)

$2.50

Cafe Doppio (double shot)

$3.50

Cafe Latte

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Plant Based Fusion

449 West 19th Street, Suite C-200, Houston, TX 77008

