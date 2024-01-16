Hawaiian Bros - Belton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Location
3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin, TX 78744
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Pera Everyday Delivery Catering Menu
No Reviews
3400 Comsouth Drive, Suite 115 Austin, TX 78744
View restaurant
Sterrato Italian Specialties - 3400 Comsouth Dr
No Reviews
3400 Comsouth Dr Austin, TX 78744
View restaurant
OTOSHI ATX - Fierce Whiskers
No Reviews
5333 Fleming Ct, Austin, TX 78744 Austin, TX 78744
View restaurant
Amorcito Corazon #2 - 3131 Highway 71 E Bldg 3 Ste 120
No Reviews
3131 Highway 71 E Bldg 3 Ste 120 Austin, TX 78617
View restaurant
Meanwhile Brewing - 3901 Promontory Point Drive
No Reviews
3901 Promontory Point Drive Austin, TX 78744
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant