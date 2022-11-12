Restaurant header imageView gallery

Side Eye Pie

review star

No reviews yet

3901 Promontory Point Drive

Austin, TX 78744

Popular Items

The Pepp
The Original Marg
Side Eye

Pizza

Side Eye

Side Eye

$21.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, red bell pepper, red onion, castelvetrano olives, red sauce, fresh mozz

The Pepp

The Pepp

$18.00

pepperoni, red sauce, fresh mozz

The Original Marg

The Original Marg

$17.00

Bianco red sauce, fresh mozz, basil & herbs, Texas olive oil

The Local Trip

The Local Trip

$19.00

Local mushrooms, parma cream, fontina, herbs

The Meat Sweats

$21.00

pepperoni, calabrese, sopressata, house-made italian sausage, house-made red sauce, fresh mozz

The Hippie

The Hippie

$18.00

italian sausage, cipollini onions, fontina, white sauce, calabrian peppers

The Garden

The Garden

$17.00

the season’s best veggies with house-made red sauce & plenty of fresh mozz

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pizza Of The Day

$18.00Out of stock

Check the chalk board by the truck for updates or call us for the special!!!

Kids

Lil' Cheese

$14.00

Red sauce, cheese and more cheese

Lil' Pep

Lil' Pep

$14.00

Red sauce, Cheese blend, Pepperoni

Apps

Side Eye Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

baby gems, chili-parm crisps, pizza croutons, charred lemon, caesar dressing

Salami Chips

Salami Chips

$12.00

crispy sopressata salami chips served with ranch

Cheesy Breadsticks

$14.00

stuffed with four cheeses and served with red sauce

Garlicy Sticks

$12.00

cheesy garlic goodness, served with house-made red sauce & ricotta

Red Sauce

$2.00

Bianco red sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$2.00

House-made Ranch

Hot Honey

$2.00

Chili infused local honey

Whipped Ricotta

$2.00

Whipped ricotta

Seasonal Focaccia

$8.00Out of stock

Toasted Focaccia with Marinated Olives

Garlic Parm Cream

$2.00

Half Caesar

$5.00Out of stock

Kale Ceasar

$10.00

Olives & Nutz

$8.00

Sweet & Spicy Walnuts, Almonds, & Texas Pecans with Marinated Olives

Chili Oil

$1.00
Octoberfest Pretzel's

Octoberfest Pretzel's

$14.00Out of stock

Three Pretzel's Served with Meanwhile Pilsner Beer cheese, and Spicy Beer Mustard

Garlic Knots

$12.00Out of stock

White Side Eye Pie Shirt

100% cotton White Side Eye Pie T-shirt

White Side Eye Pie Shirt

$25.00

Grey Side Eye Pie T-Shirt

100% Cotton Side Eye Pie T-Shirt

Grey Side Eye Pie Shirt

$25.00

Grey Side Eye Pie Crop Top

100% cotton Side Eye Pie Crop Top Perfect for everyone!!!

Side Eye Pie Crop Top

$25.00

Grey Side Eye Bucket Hat

Grey Bucket Hat- One size fits most- Including Chef Tony's big Head
Grey Side Eye Bucket Hat (One Size)

Grey Side Eye Bucket Hat (One Size)

$30.00

Grey Bucket hat! One side had Sid giving you the Side Eye & the other side has Side Eye in our font. One size fits most! Even Chef Tony's big head will fit into one! Limited Run get them while the last!

Grey Side Eye Dad Hat

Side Eye Pie Dad Hat

Side Eye Pie Dad Hat

$30.00

Grey Dad Hat Adjustable for head sizes! Front side has Side Eye Logo & the other side has Carl giving you the Side Eye!

Large Imp Sticker

Large IMP sticker

$1.00

Small Imp Sticker

Small Imp Sticker

$0.50

Acid Wash Side Eye Pie Sticker

Acid Wash Side Eye Pie Sticker

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Weird, Wild, Wonderful Pizza.

3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin, TX 78744

