Apps/Shareables

CHEEZY BREAD

$9.99
HOT HONEY SHRIMP

$14.99

Battered Shrimp - Hot Honey - Scallions

ONION RINGS TOWER

$9.99

Hand-Breaded, Ranch-Spiced - Served with Ranch Dip

LOADED TOTS

$12.99

Scallions, Cheese. Bacon

QUESADILLA

$14.99

Choice of Protein Beef | Chicken | Shrimp | Pork | Veggie Cilantro - Cheese - Peppers - Jalapeno Ranch - Guacamole

HIGH 5 STREET TACOS

$16.99

Choose 3: Mahi Mahi | Beef | Chicken | Shrimp | Pork | Veggie Cilantro - Pickled Onion - Salsa Verde

EVERYTHING PRETZELS

$11.99

Pair of soft pretzels - Everything Bagel seasoning - Queso - Garlic butter

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$11.99

Served with Marinara and Truffle Ranch

NACHO AVALANCHE

$13.99

Choice of protein Chicken | Beef | Shrimp | Pork Beans - Jalapeno Ranch - Guacamole - Pico - Lettuce - Pickled Onions - Shredded Cheese - Queso

TEXAS TRIO

$14.99

House made salsa - Smashed Avocado - Queso Blanco - Served with seasoned tortilla chips

MACHO PLATTER

$26.99

Nachos Avalanche - Mini Tacos Al Pastor

ALL AMERICAN PLATTER

$26.99

Onion Ring Tower - Pretzel Sliders - Loaded Tots

LOADED FRIES

$12.99

Desserts

Cinnamazing Sticks

$8.99

Fried Doughnut Holes

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Handhelds

Served with Crinkle Fries. | Sub side salad $3.99 | Sub Seasonal Veggies $1.99 Sub GF BUN $2.99 | Add Bacon, Avocado Cheese or Egg $1.49 | Sub House-made Veggie Pattie $3.99
HIGH 5 BURGER

$16.99

Smash Patties - Split Top Bun - Bacon - Cheddar - Fried Egg - BBQ Sauce - Pickle

CARNIVORE MELT

$14.99

Smash Patties - Bacon - Cheddar - Muenster - American - Caramelized Onions - Garlic Mayo - Served on Buttered Toast

JUST A BURGER

$13.99

Smash Patties - Split Top Bun - Tomato - Lettuce - Onion - Garlic Mayo - Pickle

MCDOWELL

$14.99

Smash Patties - Split Top Bun - Thousand Island Dressing - Pickle - Lettuce - Tomato - American Cheese

BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$10.99

Eggs - Muenster - Bacon - Ham - Avocado - Sriracha Mayo

THE HEN HOUSE

$14.99

Soft Hoagie - Grilled Chicken - Garlic Mayo - Bacon - Muenster - Tomato - Arugula - Pickle

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Spicy buffalo or herb fried chicken - Split top Bun - Garlic Mayo - Pickle

Kids

Served with Fries , Tater Tots or Fresh Fruit

CHEESEBURGER SLIDER

$7.99

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

MAC N CHEESE

$7.99

MINI CORN DOGGIES

$7.99

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$7.99

Lane Side Pies 12"

THE BUTCHER - 12 Inch

$17.99

12 inch - Pizza Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni - House Made Sausage - Ham - Salami

THE FIREBIRD- 12 Inch

$15.99

BBQ Sauce - Grilled Chicken - Mozzarella - Pickled Jalapenos - Red Onion

CLASSIC MARGARITA- 12 Inch

$14.99

12 Inch - Pizza Sauce - Tomato - Basil - Olive Oil - Mozzarella

PEPPERONI- 12 Inch

$15.99

Pizza Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni

HAWAIIAN PORKEY PINEAPPLE-12 inch

$15.99

12 inch - Pizza Sauce - Ham - Mozzarella - Pepperoni - Pineapple

BEST CHEESE PIZZA- 12 Inch

$14.99

Name says it all!! Muenster - Mozzarella - Parmesan

Lane Side Pies 18"

THE BUTCHER -18 inch

$23.99

18 inch - Pizza Sauce - Mozzarella - Pepperoni - House Made Sausage - Ham - Salami

THE FIREBIRD-18 inch

$21.99

18 Inch - BBQ Sauce - Mozzarella - Pickled Jalapenos - Grilled Chicken - Red Onion

CLASSIC MARGARITA-18 inch

$20.99

18 Inch - Pizza Sauce - Tomato - Basil - Olive Oil - Mozzarella

PEPPERONI -18 inch

$21.99
HAWAIIAN PORKEY PINEAPPLE-18 inch

$21.99

18 inch - Pizza Sauce - Ham - Mozzarella - Pepperoni - Pineapple

BEST CHEESE PIZZA-18 inch

$20.99

Name says it all!! Muenster - Mozzarella - Parmesan

Plates

CHICKEN TENDERS

$16.99

House battered chicken tenders - French fries - Creamy white gravy

FAJITA STEAK

$19.99

Honey Jalapeno Fajita Steak - Pickled Onions - Mashed Potatoes - Honey - Jalapeno Dressing

PAN SEARED MAHI MAHI

$19.99

Pan Seared Mahi Mahi - Pickled Onions - Mashed Potatoes - Honey Jalapeno Dressing

Salads

ARUGULA SALAD

$9.99

Arugula - Sliced Apples - Candied Bacon - Pecans - Mozzarella - Tossed in Cilantro Vinaigrette

CLASSIC TOSSED CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Creamy Caesar Dressing - House Made Croutons - Shaved Parmesan

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Jalapeno cilantro ranch - Ground beef - Corn - Tomatoes - Avocado - Black beans - Served in crispy tortilla shell

Sauces/ Dips

Blue Chz

$0.50

Bowl Guac w/ Chips

$5.99

Bowl Queso w/ Chips

$7.99

Bowl Salsa w/ Chips

$5.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Buffalo

$0.50

Mango Habenero

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Scorpion King

$0.60

Spicy Thai Chilli

$0.50

Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Xtra Chips (refill)

$1.99

Sides

Side Broccoli

$3.99

Side Celery/Carrots

$2.99

Side Crinkle Cut Fry

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Fruit

$2.99

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Side Mashed Potato

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side TaterTots

$3.99

Wings

WINGS

$15.99

6 Wings served with choice of sauce - Celery - Carrots Buffalo - Lemon Buffalo - Spicy Tai Chili - Korean BBQ - Hot Honey - Mango Habanero - Tangy BBQ - Scorpion King - Lemon Pepper - Cajun - BBQ Ranch (rub) - Parmesan Truffle - Spicy Ranch (rub)

BONLESS WINGS

$15.99

6 Boneless Wings served with choice of sauce - Celery - Carrots Buffalo - Lemon Buffalo - Spicy Tai Chili - Korean BBQ - Hot Honey - Mango Habanero - Tangy BBQ - Scorpion King - Lemon Pepper - Cajun - BBQ Ranch (rub) - Parmesan Truffle - Spicy Ranch (rub)