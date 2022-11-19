Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hilda and Jesse 701 Union Street

No reviews yet

701 Union Street

San Francisco, CA 94133

Order Again

FOOD

Tasting Menu

Tasting Menu

$49.00

3 Courses: HONEYNUT SQUASH Fennel Confit, Black Spanish Radish HASH BROWN Pork Sausage, Latvian Sauerkraut, Fermented Hot Sauce PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN Black Sesame Custard, Fig Leaf, Peanut

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

Tempura Sweet Potato, Sour Cream and Onion, Horseradish, Dill

PORK JOWL SALAD

$18.00

Root Down Farm, Treviso, Charred Date, Pistachio, Fish Sauce

BABY NAPA CABBAGE

$18.00

TAHINI BROCCOLI

$17.00

Crispy Potato, Zucchini Smash, Peanut, Guajillo Chili

CHANTERELLES

$18.00

Tokyo Turnip, English Peas, Cashew Milk, Espelette Chili Oil

DUCK RICE

$21.00Out of stock

Corvus Farms Duck Leg, Oyster Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Togarashi

STEAK AND EGGS

$89.00

British Baldies 32oz Dry Aged Ribeye, Nettle Soft Scrambled Eggs, Matsutake "Gravy"

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$18.00

A Double Stack of our Buttermilk Pancakes, Grilled Cranberry Maple, Butter Pat

SOFT SCRAMBLE

SOFT SCRAMBLE

$17.00

ROOT DOWN FARM CHICKEN

$34.00

Hominy Porridge, Preserved Black Bean Brown Butter

BEER, CIDER, MEAD

Temescal "No Jerks" Lager

Temescal "No Jerks" Lager

$7.00

Oakland, California This is the beer Temescal was born to brew. They've been saving this name for the perfect beer since they opened their doors 6 years ago, and this is it — the pinnacle of Lite lager refreshment. They add just a kiss of Nelson hops to the mash to give this beer subtle aromas of white wine and gooseberry, because lite lager deserves cool hops too! But make no mistake: with its crisp light body and zippy carbonation, this is one to crush. Appearance: Straw Yellow, Bright, Fluffy White Head Aroma: Gooseberry, White Wine, Jasmine Flower Mouthfeel: Dry, Crisp Flavor: Gooseberry, White Tea, Crackery Malt

Temescal "West" IPA

Temescal "West" IPA

$11.00

West Coast IPA - 7.0% Temescal West, an essential WCIPA, is filled with intense fruity, tropical, and dank hop aromatics and flavor, a dry body with minimal malt and yeast character, and moderate, lingering bitterness. The hops are the star, and the goal is to strip everything else down to the bare essentials, and present those hops as purely as possible Strata, Mosaic, and Simcoe create a melange of peach, tropical fruits, grapefruit, blueberry, sticky cannabis, along with just a dash of pine. As much Simcoe as we can fit in the kettle, and a big dry hop of Mosaic and Strata saturate the beer with hop oils that linger on the pallet during a long, dry finish. Appearance: Clear Yellow, slight hop haze, fluffy white head Aroma: Peach, Cannabis, Tropical Fruit, Lemon, Blueberry Mou

Japas "Kasato Maru" IPA

$13.00
Shacksbury "Vermonter" Cider

Shacksbury "Vermonter" Cider

$9.00
Heidrun Buckwheat Blossom Mead

Heidrun Buckwheat Blossom Mead

$36.00

Buckwheat Blossom Mead - 12.5% Light and crisp with tart apple notes, reminiscent of a dry sparkling cider.

SAKE, SHERRY, VERMOUTH

Tsuru no E "Yuri" Junmai

$9.00+

Uonuma Nojun Junmai

$6.00+

Inoue Seikichi "Sawahime" Junmai Gold

$8.00+
Yzaguirre White Vermouth

Yzaguirre White Vermouth

$38.00

Mommenpop Meyer Lemon Aperitif

$12.00
La Quintinye Royale Rouge Vermouth

La Quintinye Royale Rouge Vermouth

$39.00

Gran Barquero Amontillado Sherry

$13.00

BY-THE-GLASS

Gaston-Chiquet "Tradition" Brut

$34.00

Domaine Courbet "L'Origine" Savagnin

$19.00+
Fekete Béla "FKT Gábor" Harslevelu

Fekete Béla "FKT Gábor" Harslevelu

$8.00+

Somló, Hungary - 13.5% This is a new addition to the traditional lineup. Since Bélá sold the winery in 2014, one of the new owners, Gábor, has taken the lead in experimentation and is allowing some new and exciting things to take shape. The long aged style that Béla began making in the early 1980s is still alive and well, so this new project will take on a new label to clearly distinguish it. The maceration is about the same as the traditional lineup at 4 days as is the following 10 months in oak casks. However, instead of an additional minimum of 2 years in tank before bottling, this 2020 Hárslevelű only spends 2 months in old neutral French 225L oak followed by 5 months in tank. This is by far the freshest example of Fekete Béla you can find apart from barrel tasting in the cellar. Only 600 bottles were produced. This isn’t for the faint of heart concerning acidity, but the concentration and brightness make up for the needed difference.

Talai Berri "Finca Jakue" Txakolina Rosé

Talai Berri "Finca Jakue" Txakolina Rosé

$25.00

Basque Country, Spain Red grapes make up a very small percentage of those grown in the Txakolina DOC, and rosés make up an even smaller percentage. Produced from equal parts Hondarrabi Zuri and Hondarrabi Beltza, this is the inaugural vintage of rosado from this fine estate. Hand harvested in small cases, the grapes are sorted and de-stemmed before being crushed and allowed to macerate for a few hours. The cool fermentation (16C max) then takes place resulting in a light pink wine possessing intense aromatics of red fruit (think strawberry), citrus and mineral notes. Bright acidity provides the backbone and is balanced with a fine pearl of spritz on the tongue. This is super food friendly and highly refreshing.

Domaine Chevillard Pinot Noir

Domaine Chevillard Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Savoie, France Approachable, pretty fruit with lifted aromatics. Texture is soft and polished thanks to aging in concrete and used barrel. Super gentle pump-overs, and no punch downs, keeps the lovely nose on this pinot vibrant and fresh! Light to medium body and soft, supple tannin. Enjoyable on its own own, phenomenal with food.

SPARKLING

La Caudrina Asti Spumante

La Caudrina Asti Spumante

$15.00
Angelo Negro "Birbet"

Angelo Negro "Birbet"

$18.00

Roero - Piemonte, Italy Made from the indigenous Brachetto grape, this was almost not a wine! Partially fermented, with a low alcohol level and a little bit of sugar left, this Birbet (local name of the wine) heaps on the strawberry / blackberry notes with a light and zippy finish. Amazing with dishes that ride that sweet and sour line, and absolutely unforgettable with our pancakes.

Caraccioli Brut Cuvée

$20.00+
Schlossgut Diel 2013 Reserve Sekt

Schlossgut Diel 2013 Reserve Sekt

$13.50+

Nahe, Germany Disgorged in November of 2018, so 62 months of tirage, this is the nicest Blanc de Blancs Champagne that doesn’t actually hail from Champagne. It’s rather like a Coteaux Sûd, it has some disgorgement sharpness but its white-flower pudding-y fruit will emerge – is emerging. It isn’t ersatz-Champagne; it’s native sparkling wine made by people who love Champagne.

Bertrand Delespierre "Enfant de la Montagne"

$29.00+

Vincent Joudart 2012 Blanc de Blancs

$17.00+

Gaston-Chiquet "Tradition" Brut

$34.00
Philipponnat Royale Réserve

Philipponnat Royale Réserve

$32.00+

Bérêche Brut Reserve

$74.00

Fresnet-Juillet 2015 "Special Club"

$20.00+

Brundlmayer Sekt Brut Rosé

$88.00+

Mas de Daumas de Gassac Rose Frizant

$60.00+

I Suoli "Lo Spumante" Nerello Mascalese

$10.00+

Etna, Sicily

La Folle Berthe "Folles Bulles"

$9.00+

WHITE

Geyerhof "Hoher Rain" Grüner Veltliner

Geyerhof "Hoher Rain" Grüner Veltliner

$9.00+

Kremstal, Austria The mineral rich “Hoher Rain” comes from the sandy, loamy, south-east facing vineyard it is named for. At the top of the hill outside the village of Oberfucha, “hoher” means “top” in German. These well drained soils rich with organic matter lend both minerality and intensity to this Grüner Veltliner. On the palate, slate and clay notes are accented with white pepper and exotic ripe fruit. High toned but playful, lush but with serious cut. For pairing, take the classic asparagus route, or instead try it with well seasoned braised pork or North African spiced dishes featuring caraway and cumin. This is a wine that will continually evolve in either the glass during a meal or well stored in the bottle.

Domaine Courbet "L'Origine" Savagnin

$19.00+
Fekete Béla "FKT Gábor" Harslevelu

Fekete Béla "FKT Gábor" Harslevelu

$8.00+

Somló, Hungary - 13.5% This is a new addition to the traditional lineup. Since Bélá sold the winery in 2014, one of the new owners, Gábor, has taken the lead in experimentation and is allowing some new and exciting things to take shape. The long aged style that Béla began making in the early 1980s is still alive and well, so this new project will take on a new label to clearly distinguish it. The maceration is about the same as the traditional lineup at 4 days as is the following 10 months in oak casks. However, instead of an additional minimum of 2 years in tank before bottling, this 2020 Hárslevelű only spends 2 months in old neutral French 225L oak followed by 5 months in tank. This is by far the freshest example of Fekete Béla you can find apart from barrel tasting in the cellar. Only 600 bottles were produced. This isn’t for the faint of heart concerning acidity, but the concentration and brightness make up for the needed difference.

ROSÉ

Dom. Pieretti Rosé

$60.00
Talai Berri "Finca Jakue" Txakolina Rosé

Talai Berri "Finca Jakue" Txakolina Rosé

$25.00

Basque Country, Spain Red grapes make up a very small percentage of those grown in the Txakolina DOC, and rosés make up an even smaller percentage. Produced from equal parts Hondarrabi Zuri and Hondarrabi Beltza, this is the inaugural vintage of rosado from this fine estate. Hand harvested in small cases, the grapes are sorted and de-stemmed before being crushed and allowed to macerate for a few hours. The cool fermentation (16C max) then takes place resulting in a light pink wine possessing intense aromatics of red fruit (think strawberry), citrus and mineral notes. Bright acidity provides the backbone and is balanced with a fine pearl of spritz on the tongue. This is super food friendly and highly refreshing.

Domaine Miolanne "Volcane Rosé"

Domaine Miolanne "Volcane Rosé"

$27.00

Loire, France A delicate and refreshing assemblage of Gamay & Pinot Noir, which demonstrates possessing both finesse and elegance.

Kékhegy "Siller"

Kékhegy "Siller"

$26.00

Mátra, Hungary - 12.6% Who isn't always on the lookout for a good Siller (sounds like shiller, tastes best from the chiller). This style is essentially somewhere in between a light red and a rosé. It’s also a perfect foil for traditional flavors like Paprika and Caraway. It’s what Tibor and Szilvia would call a “smart rosé,” in that it has some grip from some light maceration along with plenty of aromatics and freshness. Fifty percent of the 2020 fruit was crushed and spent two days on the skins in open vats while the other half got a head start on fermentation. Pressed to tank and blended to finish fermentation before being bottled unfiltered.

JK Carriere Pinot Noir Rosé

JK Carriere Pinot Noir Rosé

$8.00+Out of stock

Willamette Valley, Oregon Light bodied, high acid, crisp and with a healthy dollop of fruit. Very focused, and brimming with energy. Jim Prosser has been making "Glass" Rosé for as long as I can remember tasting his wine. His rosé is not monolithic, vintage variation has its place; sometimes darker, sometimes lighter. But the wine always has great acidity, with tension and energy. And it's also a great bottle to age. Yep, this rosé will go the distance.

RED

Domaine Chevillard Pinot Noir

Domaine Chevillard Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Savoie, France Approachable, pretty fruit with lifted aromatics. Texture is soft and polished thanks to aging in concrete and used barrel. Super gentle pump-overs, and no punch downs, keeps the lovely nose on this pinot vibrant and fresh! Light to medium body and soft, supple tannin. Enjoyable on its own own, phenomenal with food.

Lectores Vini "Classic" Priorat

Lectores Vini "Classic" Priorat

$34.00

Catalunya, Spain The fist time we tasted this wine brought to mind old conversations about California wine. The ones where people insisted that 15% alcohol wine was just what the climate in California produced, where phenolic ripeness was used as an excuse to let fruit hang forever and to make massive, fruit bomb wines. Priorat isn't Napa, but its not so different either. Fredi has made the massive version of Priorat and he garnerd massive scores for it too. But it wasn't the wine he wanted to drink - and we can relate. The Classic has all the Priorat signposts, but with 13.5 alcohol and moderate extraction. Hallelujah.

FINE & RARE

Lanson "Extra Age" Blanc de Blancs

Lanson "Extra Age" Blanc de Blancs

$130.00

Champagne » Reims Lanson is a Champagne house in Reims (rhymes with Anne). This is on the north side of Montagne de Reims (mountain). They are known as one of the oldest 'grande marques'. The make champagne on the leaner side, opting to forgoe malolactic fermentation. The wines are zippy, but they thing that's the key to long aging. This bottling is all Chardonnay (blanc de blancs) and extra time in contact with the yeast before disgorgement. Bright zesty sharp apples with yeasty brioche. Has both minerality and texture!

N/A DRINKS

SPARKLING WATER 1L

$9.00

Mountain Valley

HOUSE KOMBUCHA

$11.00

UJI GENMAICHA GREEN

$5.00

Aroma Tea Shop

CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA

$5.00

Aroma Tea Shop

DARJEELING 2ND FLUSH TEA

$5.00

Aroma Tea Shop

CUP OF COFFEE

$4.00

Counter Culture Hologram

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hilda and Jesse is a breakfast and all-day eatery located in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco. From co-founders/chefs Kristina Liedags Compton and Rachel Sillcocks, the concept was born out of their popular Brunch for Dinner pop-ups. Breakfast has always been their favorite meal of the day, and the two are excited to explore and share their ideas through Hilda and Jesse.

Website

Location

701 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94133

Directions

