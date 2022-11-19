- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Hilda and Jesse - 701 Union Street
Hilda and Jesse 701 Union Street
No reviews yet
701 Union Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
FOOD
Tasting Menu
3 Courses: HONEYNUT SQUASH Fennel Confit, Black Spanish Radish HASH BROWN Pork Sausage, Latvian Sauerkraut, Fermented Hot Sauce PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN Black Sesame Custard, Fig Leaf, Peanut
AVOCADO TOAST
Tempura Sweet Potato, Sour Cream and Onion, Horseradish, Dill
PORK JOWL SALAD
Root Down Farm, Treviso, Charred Date, Pistachio, Fish Sauce
BABY NAPA CABBAGE
TAHINI BROCCOLI
Crispy Potato, Zucchini Smash, Peanut, Guajillo Chili
CHANTERELLES
Tokyo Turnip, English Peas, Cashew Milk, Espelette Chili Oil
DUCK RICE
Corvus Farms Duck Leg, Oyster Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Togarashi
STEAK AND EGGS
British Baldies 32oz Dry Aged Ribeye, Nettle Soft Scrambled Eggs, Matsutake "Gravy"
PANCAKES
A Double Stack of our Buttermilk Pancakes, Grilled Cranberry Maple, Butter Pat
SOFT SCRAMBLE
ROOT DOWN FARM CHICKEN
Hominy Porridge, Preserved Black Bean Brown Butter
BEER, CIDER, MEAD
Temescal "No Jerks" Lager
Oakland, California This is the beer Temescal was born to brew. They've been saving this name for the perfect beer since they opened their doors 6 years ago, and this is it — the pinnacle of Lite lager refreshment. They add just a kiss of Nelson hops to the mash to give this beer subtle aromas of white wine and gooseberry, because lite lager deserves cool hops too! But make no mistake: with its crisp light body and zippy carbonation, this is one to crush. Appearance: Straw Yellow, Bright, Fluffy White Head Aroma: Gooseberry, White Wine, Jasmine Flower Mouthfeel: Dry, Crisp Flavor: Gooseberry, White Tea, Crackery Malt
Temescal "West" IPA
West Coast IPA - 7.0% Temescal West, an essential WCIPA, is filled with intense fruity, tropical, and dank hop aromatics and flavor, a dry body with minimal malt and yeast character, and moderate, lingering bitterness. The hops are the star, and the goal is to strip everything else down to the bare essentials, and present those hops as purely as possible Strata, Mosaic, and Simcoe create a melange of peach, tropical fruits, grapefruit, blueberry, sticky cannabis, along with just a dash of pine. As much Simcoe as we can fit in the kettle, and a big dry hop of Mosaic and Strata saturate the beer with hop oils that linger on the pallet during a long, dry finish. Appearance: Clear Yellow, slight hop haze, fluffy white head Aroma: Peach, Cannabis, Tropical Fruit, Lemon, Blueberry Mou
Japas "Kasato Maru" IPA
Shacksbury "Vermonter" Cider
Heidrun Buckwheat Blossom Mead
Buckwheat Blossom Mead - 12.5% Light and crisp with tart apple notes, reminiscent of a dry sparkling cider.
SAKE, SHERRY, VERMOUTH
BY-THE-GLASS
Gaston-Chiquet "Tradition" Brut
Domaine Courbet "L'Origine" Savagnin
Fekete Béla "FKT Gábor" Harslevelu
Somló, Hungary - 13.5% This is a new addition to the traditional lineup. Since Bélá sold the winery in 2014, one of the new owners, Gábor, has taken the lead in experimentation and is allowing some new and exciting things to take shape. The long aged style that Béla began making in the early 1980s is still alive and well, so this new project will take on a new label to clearly distinguish it. The maceration is about the same as the traditional lineup at 4 days as is the following 10 months in oak casks. However, instead of an additional minimum of 2 years in tank before bottling, this 2020 Hárslevelű only spends 2 months in old neutral French 225L oak followed by 5 months in tank. This is by far the freshest example of Fekete Béla you can find apart from barrel tasting in the cellar. Only 600 bottles were produced. This isn’t for the faint of heart concerning acidity, but the concentration and brightness make up for the needed difference.
Talai Berri "Finca Jakue" Txakolina Rosé
Basque Country, Spain Red grapes make up a very small percentage of those grown in the Txakolina DOC, and rosés make up an even smaller percentage. Produced from equal parts Hondarrabi Zuri and Hondarrabi Beltza, this is the inaugural vintage of rosado from this fine estate. Hand harvested in small cases, the grapes are sorted and de-stemmed before being crushed and allowed to macerate for a few hours. The cool fermentation (16C max) then takes place resulting in a light pink wine possessing intense aromatics of red fruit (think strawberry), citrus and mineral notes. Bright acidity provides the backbone and is balanced with a fine pearl of spritz on the tongue. This is super food friendly and highly refreshing.
Domaine Chevillard Pinot Noir
Savoie, France Approachable, pretty fruit with lifted aromatics. Texture is soft and polished thanks to aging in concrete and used barrel. Super gentle pump-overs, and no punch downs, keeps the lovely nose on this pinot vibrant and fresh! Light to medium body and soft, supple tannin. Enjoyable on its own own, phenomenal with food.
SPARKLING
La Caudrina Asti Spumante
Angelo Negro "Birbet"
Roero - Piemonte, Italy Made from the indigenous Brachetto grape, this was almost not a wine! Partially fermented, with a low alcohol level and a little bit of sugar left, this Birbet (local name of the wine) heaps on the strawberry / blackberry notes with a light and zippy finish. Amazing with dishes that ride that sweet and sour line, and absolutely unforgettable with our pancakes.
Caraccioli Brut Cuvée
Schlossgut Diel 2013 Reserve Sekt
Nahe, Germany Disgorged in November of 2018, so 62 months of tirage, this is the nicest Blanc de Blancs Champagne that doesn’t actually hail from Champagne. It’s rather like a Coteaux Sûd, it has some disgorgement sharpness but its white-flower pudding-y fruit will emerge – is emerging. It isn’t ersatz-Champagne; it’s native sparkling wine made by people who love Champagne.
Bertrand Delespierre "Enfant de la Montagne"
Vincent Joudart 2012 Blanc de Blancs
Gaston-Chiquet "Tradition" Brut
Philipponnat Royale Réserve
Bérêche Brut Reserve
Fresnet-Juillet 2015 "Special Club"
Brundlmayer Sekt Brut Rosé
Mas de Daumas de Gassac Rose Frizant
I Suoli "Lo Spumante" Nerello Mascalese
Etna, Sicily
La Folle Berthe "Folles Bulles"
WHITE
Geyerhof "Hoher Rain" Grüner Veltliner
Kremstal, Austria The mineral rich “Hoher Rain” comes from the sandy, loamy, south-east facing vineyard it is named for. At the top of the hill outside the village of Oberfucha, “hoher” means “top” in German. These well drained soils rich with organic matter lend both minerality and intensity to this Grüner Veltliner. On the palate, slate and clay notes are accented with white pepper and exotic ripe fruit. High toned but playful, lush but with serious cut. For pairing, take the classic asparagus route, or instead try it with well seasoned braised pork or North African spiced dishes featuring caraway and cumin. This is a wine that will continually evolve in either the glass during a meal or well stored in the bottle.
Domaine Courbet "L'Origine" Savagnin
Fekete Béla "FKT Gábor" Harslevelu
Somló, Hungary - 13.5% This is a new addition to the traditional lineup. Since Bélá sold the winery in 2014, one of the new owners, Gábor, has taken the lead in experimentation and is allowing some new and exciting things to take shape. The long aged style that Béla began making in the early 1980s is still alive and well, so this new project will take on a new label to clearly distinguish it. The maceration is about the same as the traditional lineup at 4 days as is the following 10 months in oak casks. However, instead of an additional minimum of 2 years in tank before bottling, this 2020 Hárslevelű only spends 2 months in old neutral French 225L oak followed by 5 months in tank. This is by far the freshest example of Fekete Béla you can find apart from barrel tasting in the cellar. Only 600 bottles were produced. This isn’t for the faint of heart concerning acidity, but the concentration and brightness make up for the needed difference.
ROSÉ
Dom. Pieretti Rosé
Talai Berri "Finca Jakue" Txakolina Rosé
Basque Country, Spain Red grapes make up a very small percentage of those grown in the Txakolina DOC, and rosés make up an even smaller percentage. Produced from equal parts Hondarrabi Zuri and Hondarrabi Beltza, this is the inaugural vintage of rosado from this fine estate. Hand harvested in small cases, the grapes are sorted and de-stemmed before being crushed and allowed to macerate for a few hours. The cool fermentation (16C max) then takes place resulting in a light pink wine possessing intense aromatics of red fruit (think strawberry), citrus and mineral notes. Bright acidity provides the backbone and is balanced with a fine pearl of spritz on the tongue. This is super food friendly and highly refreshing.
Domaine Miolanne "Volcane Rosé"
Loire, France A delicate and refreshing assemblage of Gamay & Pinot Noir, which demonstrates possessing both finesse and elegance.
Kékhegy "Siller"
Mátra, Hungary - 12.6% Who isn't always on the lookout for a good Siller (sounds like shiller, tastes best from the chiller). This style is essentially somewhere in between a light red and a rosé. It’s also a perfect foil for traditional flavors like Paprika and Caraway. It’s what Tibor and Szilvia would call a “smart rosé,” in that it has some grip from some light maceration along with plenty of aromatics and freshness. Fifty percent of the 2020 fruit was crushed and spent two days on the skins in open vats while the other half got a head start on fermentation. Pressed to tank and blended to finish fermentation before being bottled unfiltered.
JK Carriere Pinot Noir Rosé
Willamette Valley, Oregon Light bodied, high acid, crisp and with a healthy dollop of fruit. Very focused, and brimming with energy. Jim Prosser has been making "Glass" Rosé for as long as I can remember tasting his wine. His rosé is not monolithic, vintage variation has its place; sometimes darker, sometimes lighter. But the wine always has great acidity, with tension and energy. And it's also a great bottle to age. Yep, this rosé will go the distance.
RED
Domaine Chevillard Pinot Noir
Savoie, France Approachable, pretty fruit with lifted aromatics. Texture is soft and polished thanks to aging in concrete and used barrel. Super gentle pump-overs, and no punch downs, keeps the lovely nose on this pinot vibrant and fresh! Light to medium body and soft, supple tannin. Enjoyable on its own own, phenomenal with food.
Lectores Vini "Classic" Priorat
Catalunya, Spain The fist time we tasted this wine brought to mind old conversations about California wine. The ones where people insisted that 15% alcohol wine was just what the climate in California produced, where phenolic ripeness was used as an excuse to let fruit hang forever and to make massive, fruit bomb wines. Priorat isn't Napa, but its not so different either. Fredi has made the massive version of Priorat and he garnerd massive scores for it too. But it wasn't the wine he wanted to drink - and we can relate. The Classic has all the Priorat signposts, but with 13.5 alcohol and moderate extraction. Hallelujah.
FINE & RARE
Lanson "Extra Age" Blanc de Blancs
Champagne » Reims Lanson is a Champagne house in Reims (rhymes with Anne). This is on the north side of Montagne de Reims (mountain). They are known as one of the oldest 'grande marques'. The make champagne on the leaner side, opting to forgoe malolactic fermentation. The wines are zippy, but they thing that's the key to long aging. This bottling is all Chardonnay (blanc de blancs) and extra time in contact with the yeast before disgorgement. Bright zesty sharp apples with yeasty brioche. Has both minerality and texture!
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Hilda and Jesse is a breakfast and all-day eatery located in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco. From co-founders/chefs Kristina Liedags Compton and Rachel Sillcocks, the concept was born out of their popular Brunch for Dinner pop-ups. Breakfast has always been their favorite meal of the day, and the two are excited to explore and share their ideas through Hilda and Jesse.
701 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94133