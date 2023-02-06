Restaurant header imageView gallery

Original Joe's North Beach OJ North Beach

review star

No reviews yet

601 Union Street

San Francisco, CA 94133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Starters

House Salad

$13.95

mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, italian vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.95

romaine, house made croutons, anchovy, parmesan cheese

Iceberg Wedge

$16.95

cherry tomatoes, grated egg, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, blue cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$18.95

Prosciutto & Burrata

$21.95

Beef Carpaccio

$19.95

Dungeness Crab Cocktail

$32.95

Jumbo Prawn Cocktail

$21.95

Antipasto

$22.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.95

grilled sourdough crostini

Arancini

$14.95

crispy risotto balls, mozzarella, signature marinara sauce

Joe's Meatballs

$16.95

classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Calamari

$21.95

house made cocktail & tartar sauces

Fritto Misto

$19.95

Dungeness Crab Cake

$25.95

house made tartar sauce

Garlic Bread

$10.95

parmesan cheese, parsley

Minestrone Cup

$6.95

Minestrone Bowl

$9.95

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$6.95

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.95

STARTER House Salad

STARTER Caesar Salad

$2.00

Entree Salads

Chicken Caesar

$19.95

romaine, grilled chicken, house made croutons, parmesan cheese, anchovy, caesar dressing

Classic Cobb

$21.95

romaine, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, grated egg, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, italian vinaigrette

Joe's Italian Chopped

$19.95

romaine, radicchio, salami, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis, fennel, olives, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, italian vinaigrette

Dungess Crab Louie

$36.95

romaine, dungeness crab, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, black olives, louie dressing

Prawn Caesar Salad

$31.95

Prawn Cobb Salad

$31.95

Prawn Italian Chopped Salad

$31.95

Prawn Louie

$31.95

Salmon Caesar Salad

$31.95

Salmon Cobb Salad

$31.95

Salmon Italian Chopped Salad

$31.95

Salmon Louie

$31.95

HALF Chicken Caesar

$12.95

HALF Cobb Salad

$13.95

HALF Italian Chopped

$12.95

HALF Crab Louie

$19.95

Meat

10oz Steak ala Bruno

$28.95

25oz Bone-In Ribeye

$62.95

Hamburger Steak

$26.95

charbroiled upon request

8oz Filet Mignon

$48.95

14oz New York

$46.95

Lamb Chops

$42.95

mint salsa verde

Pork Chop

$28.95

roasted tomato-olive compote

Chicken Parmigiana

$34.95

lightly breaded, signature marinara sauce, monterey jack cheese

Chicken Piccata

$32.95

capers, shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine

Chicken Milanese

$32.95

lightly breaded, pan seared, arugula salad, parmesan

Chicken Marsala

$32.95

mushrooms, shallots, garlic, marsala wine

Chicken Scallopini Sauté

$32.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots, garlic, white wine

Pan Roasted Half Chicken

$29.95

Veal Parmigiana

$38.95

lightly breaded, signature marinara sauce, monterey jack cheese

Veal Piccata

$36.95

capers, shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine

Veal Milanese

$36.95

lightly breaded, pan seared, arugula salad, parmesan

Veal Marsala

$36.95

mushrooms, shallots, garlic, marsala wine

Veal Scallopini Sauté

$36.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots, garlic, white wine

Seafood

Joe's Filet of Sole

$30.95

egg dipped, pan seared, house made tartar sauce

Filet of Sole Piccata

$30.95

capers, shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine

Charbroiled Salmon

$33.95

lemon beurre blanc

Golden Fried Prawns

$29.95

house made tartar sauce

Pasta

Spaghetti

$19.95

classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$24.95

classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Joe's House Made Ravioli

$24.95

beef & spinach-filled, classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Linguini Pesto

$23.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$23.95

Spaghetti Carbonara

$26.95

pancetta, egg yolk, cream, pecorino romano

Paccheri Short Rib Ragu

$29.95

Shrimp Scampi

$28.95

linguine, tomatoes, garlic, cream, white wine

Linguini & Clams

$28.95

choice of red or white sauce

Spicy Rigatoni

$27.95

Half & Half

$22.95

Ravioli with Meatballs

$28.95

Half & Half with Meatballs

$28.95

HALF Spaghetti

$11.95

HALF Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

HALF Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.95

HALF Ravioli

$13.95

HALF Linguini & Clams

$15.95

HALF Linguini Pesto

$14.95

HALF Shrimp Scampi

$15.95

HALF Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

HALF Spicy Rigatoni

$15.95

HALF-Paccheri Short Rib

$15.95

Specialties

Joe's Famous Hamburger Sandwich

$22.95

sourdough roll • french fries charbroiled upon request

Joe's Prime Rib Dip

$26.95

thinly sliced prime rib on a french roll au jus • horseradish sauce • french fries

Eggplant Parmigiana

$26.95

thinly sliced, lightly fried eggplant, signature marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan

Baked Lasagna

$26.95

house made pasta, classic meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan

Red Wine Braised Short Rib

$39.95

braised cross rib roast, classic meat sauce, au jus choice of dinner side

Braised Lamb Shank

$39.95

Cioppino

$41.95

Seared Scallop Risotto

$39.95

Roasted Prime Rib

$46.95

mashed potatoes • creamed spinach horseradish sauce • au jus

Joe's Special

$21.95

signature scramble of ground beef, spinach, onions, eggs

Flat Iron & Eggs

$34.95

Sides

Side Spaghetti

$9.95

Side Ravioli

$9.95

Side Creamed Spinach

$9.95

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$9.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$9.95

Side Sauteed Spinach

$10.95

Side French Fries

$8.95

Side Grilled Onions

$5.95

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Mush & Onions

$5.95

Dessert

Joe's Warm Butter Cake

$12.00

cream cheese, chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato, berries

House Made Tiramisu

$12.00

raspberry coulis, berries

Bostini Trifle

$12.00

house made oatmeal cookie crumble, vanilla gelato

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

double fudge brownie, walnuts, caramel and chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato

Lemon Cake

$12.00

Butterscotch Pudding

$12.00

salted caramel, whipped cream

Bombolini

$12.00

warm italian donuts, cinnamon-sugar dusted, raspberry and chocolate dipping sauces

Joe's Sundae

$12.00

vanilla and chocolate gelato, chocolate sauce, toasted mixed nuts, whipped cream, maraschino cherry

Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Chocolate Gelato

$7.00

Spumoni Gelato

$7.00

house blend of pistachio, vanilla and chocolate gelato, dried cherries, brandy-soaked raisins, almonds

1 Scoop Gelato

Affogato

Drunken Affogato

Brunch

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Small Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.50

Large Fresh Fruit Salad

$9.00

Traditional Benedict

$16.00

poached eggs, english muffin, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, home fries

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

breaded & fried corn polenta, basil pesto, poached eggs, marinara, parmesan cheese, home fries

Warm Italian Jelly Donuts

$12.00

house made bombolini, tossed in cinnamon sugar and dusted with powdered sugar

The Rise & Grind

$15.00

scrambled eggs with chives, bacon, american cheese, spicy aioli, toasted brioche bun, home fries

Brunch Burrito

$16.00

scrambled eggs, hash browns, ham, sausage, bacon, green onion, green chilies, american, cheddar & monterey jack cheeses

Chorizo Scramble

$16.00

tomatoes, peppers, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

three eggs over easy, corn tortillas, avocado, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, cilantro, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans

Brunch Burger

$16.00

joe’s hamburger patty, fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun, french fries

Belgian Waffle

$13.00

whipped cream, fresh berries, vermont maple syrup

Dungeness Crab Omelette

$23.00

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Eggs

Side Home Fries

$6.95

Side Sausage

$6.95

Side Chorizo

$6.95

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.95

Side English Muffin

$2.50

Side Toast

$2.50

Starters

Antipasto Platter SM

$80.00

Antipasto Platter LG

$160.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$60.00

Joe's Meatballs

$45.00

Mini Cocktail Meatballs

$75.00

OJ Sliders

$4.00

Chicken Parm Sliders

$4.00

Salads

Caesar Salad SM

$30.00

Caesar Salad LG

$60.00

Garden Salad SM

$30.00

Garden Salad LG

$60.00

Chicken Caesar SM

$40.00

Chicken Caesar LG

$80.00

Chinese Chicken SM

$40.00

Chinese Chicken LG

$80.00

Joe's Italian Chopped SM

$45.00

Joe's Italian Chopped LG

$90.00

Cafe Salad SM

$40.00

Cafe Salad LG

$80.00

Orzo Salad SM

$45.00

Orzo Salad LG

$90.00

Mediterranean Quino & Kale Salad SM

$45.00

Mediterranean Quino & Kale Salad LG

$90.00

Roasted Cauliflower Salad SM

$45.00

Roasted Cauliflower Salad LG

$90.00

Sides & Extras

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables SM

$25.00

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables LG

$50.00

Mashed Potatoes

$40.00

Parmesan Garlic Bread SM

$15.00

Parmesan Garlic Bread LG

$30.00

Meat Sauce (1qt)

$16.00

Creamy Pesto (1qt)

$16.00

Marinara (1qt)

$14.00

Pastina (1qt)

$12.00

Minestrone (1qt)

$12.00

Clam Chowder (1qt)

$12.00

Sourdough Bread & Butter

$6.00

Pint Marinara

$7.00

Mains

Lemon Herb Chicken SM

$75.00

Lemon Herb Chicken LG

$150.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlets SM

$70.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlets LG

$140.00

Crispy Chicken Strips SM

$70.00

Crispy Chicken Strips LG

$140.00

Chicken Scallopini Sec SM

$75.00

Chicken Scallopini Sec LG

$150.00

Chicken Parmiginana SM

$75.00

Chicken Parmiginana LG

$150.00

Steak a la Bruno SM

$110.00

Steak a la Bruno LG

$220.00

Baked Lasagna SM

$80.00

Baked Lasagna LG

$160.00

Eggplant Parmigina SM

$80.00

Eggplant Parmigina LG

$160.00

Pasta

Joe's House Made Ravioli SM

$65.00

Joe's House Made Ravioli LG

$130.00

Spicy Rigatoni SM

$55.00

Spicy Rigatoni LG

$110.00

Penne SM

$55.00

Penne LG

$110.00

Cheese Tortellini SM

$65.00

Cheese Tortellini LG

$130.00

Macaroni & Cheese SM

$55.00

Macaroni & Cheese LG

$110.00

Something Sweet

Mini Butter Cakes SM

$35.00

Mini Butter Cakes LG

$70.00

Double Chocolate Chip Brownies Bars SM

$35.00

Double Chocolate Chip Brownies Bars LG

$70.00

Family Style

B- Fried Calamari

B- Arancini

B- Spinach-Artichoke Dip

B- Antipasto

B- Prosciutto & Burrata (Copy)

B- Meatballs (Copy)

B- Family Caesar Salad

B- Family House Salad

B- Family Chicken Piccata

B- Family Salmon

B- Family Roast Chicken

B- Family Steak Bruno

B- Family Chicken Parm

B-Family Eggplant

B- Family Penne Pesto

B- Family Veggies

B- Family Ravioli

B- Family Mashed Potatoes

B- Family Spicy Rigatoni

B- Dessert Platter

Plated

B- Fried Calamari

B- Spinach-Artichoke Dip

B- Meatballs

B- Arancini

B- Antipasto

B- Prosciutto & Burrata

B-Mini Crab Cakes

B- Caesar Salad

B- Minestrone Cup

B- House Salad

B- Petite Romaine Salad

B- 14oz New York

B- 8oz Filet Mignon

B- Burger

B- Chicken Marsala

B- Chicken Parm

B- Chicken Piccata

B- Eggplant Parmigiana

B- Flat Iron

B- Half Chicken

B- Joe's Filet of Sole

B- Lasagna

B- Pork Chop

B- Prime Rib

B- Ravioli

B- Risotto

B- Salmon

B- Sea Bass

B- Spaghetti & Meatballs

B- Spicy Rigatoni

B- Steak a la Bruno

B- Veal Parmigiana

B- Veal Piccata

B-Lamb Chops

B- Family Ravioli

B- Family Mashed Potatoes

B- Family Veggies

B- Mini Butter Cake

B- Tiramisu

B-Chocolate Cake

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Original Joe’s is the quintessential, classic San Francisco dining experience. A fabric of the City for over 80 years, it is located in the heart of the historic and majestic North Beach, a mecca for natives, tourists, and culinary aficionados alike.

Location

601 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94133

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mario's Bohemian Cigar Store Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
566 Columbus Ave. San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza Napoletana
orange starNo Reviews
1570 Stockton Street San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext
Tacolicious - North Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1548 Stockton St. San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext
North Beach Cantina -
orange starNo Reviews
1548 Stockton San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext
Little Red Window
orange starNo Reviews
500 Columbus ave San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext
North Beach Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 2,384
1512 Stockton St San Francisco, CA 94133
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston