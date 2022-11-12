Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland

review star

No reviews yet

1853 Pearland Parkway

Pearland, TX 77581

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Traditional Wings
Bacon & Egg Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders

N/A Bevs

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Water / No Bev

Juice Cranberry

$2.75

Juice Orange

$2.75

Juice Pineapple

$2.75

Kid Beverage

$1.50

Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$1.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Tonic

$2.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Choice of Sauce, and Dressing served with Carrots & Celery

Cajun Boudin Egg Rolls

$6.00

Cajun meat and Rice Served with Cajun Dipping Sauce

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Tempura Breaded tossed in orange chili Sauce , Cilantro & Sesame Seeds

Chicharones & queso

$10.00

Chips & Chili Con Queso

$9.00

Queso Blanco blended with chili topped with Pico and Sour Cream

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Pan Fried with caramelized onions, Bacon, Honey & Soy Vinaigrette

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Served with Gravy and Ranch

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Served with Ranch Dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

5 sticks served with Marinara

Nachos

$12.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of Beef or Chicken served with sour cream and salsa

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Served with Honey Mustard & Cheese Sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

topped with Parmesan Cheese

Street Tacos

$9.00

4 Tacos filled with Chopped Ribeye, cilantro, and onion

Tuna Poke Nachos

$14.00

Fried wonton chips topped with glazed tuna, edamame, sliced jalapeno, spicy mayo & Cilantro

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Jalapeños

$6.00

Sampler Platter

$18.00

Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$9.00

tossed in choice of sauce

12 Boneless Wings

$16.00

tossed in choice of sauce

18 Boneless Wings

$22.00

tossed in choice of sauce

24 Boneless Wings

$29.00

tossed in choice of sauce

6 Traditional Wings

$10.00

tossed in choice of sauce

12 Traditional Wings

$18.00

tossed in choice of sauce

18 Traditional Wings

$24.00

tossed in choice of sauce

24 Traditional Wings

$30.00

tossed in choice of sauce

Hometown Favorites

Spicy Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Shrimp, Chicken,Sausage in spicy cajun sauce over linguine

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Grilled chicken in creamy alfredo over alfredo sauce

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Fried Chicken topped with creamy gravy, Side of mash potatoes & Broccoli

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Cod Battered and fried with fries

Chicken Monterrey

$13.00

Blacken Chicken topped with cheddar jack cheese , Avocado & Pico de Gallo

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Breaded chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese Side of Pasta Alfredo

Sandwiches & Burgers

The Classic

$10.00

Topped with American Cheese & P.L.O.T.

Texas Burger

$13.00

Topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Garlic Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Bacon & Egg Burger

$13.00

Topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Egg, & Mayo

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, Turkey,Cheese, Lettuce,Tomato,Mayo

BBQ Flat-Wich

$12.00

Puled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack , Red Onion, Pickles, Folded in cauliflower flatbread

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped ribeye, grilled onion Provolone cheese With dill mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken , Choice of Sauce topped with P.L.O.T.

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled, Buffalo Caesar , Shredded lettuce, diced tomato , and cheese

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork , Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo & Mustard

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$15.00

Fried teriyaki pork belly with carrots , Jalapenos, Cilantro, & Chipotle Mayo

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.00

Sliders

Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00

(3) Beef Patty, Bacon, Cheddar,Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, onions & Pickles

Buffalo Sliders

$9.00

(3)Grilled or Fried , Buffalo Sauce P.L.O.T.

Country Sliders

$9.00

(3) Fried Chicken smothered in white gravy

BBQ Pork Belly Sliders

$9.00

(3) Fried Pork Belly with onion, pickles & Chipotle cream Sauce

Cajun Shrimp Sliders

$12.00

(3)Cajun fried shrimp w/ tarter, shedded lettuce & tomato

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.00

Marinara, Mozzarella,& Pepperoni

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack, Pico de gallo & chipotle cream

Chk Alfredo Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled Chicken roasted garlic, tomato, Alfredo sauce, & Parmesan

Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread

$12.00

Ground Beef, Bacon, Cheddar jack, lettuce and diced tomato

Onion & Arugula Flatbread

$12.00

White sauce , caramelized onion , mozzarella topped with arugula

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Soup & Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Cheese, Turkey, Ham, Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, & Chopped Bacon

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved Parmesan

Asian Chicken Salad

$14.00

MIxed Romaine , cucumber, edamame, Red bell Pepper, Grilled sesame Chicken & Crispy Wonton Strips

Spicy Buffalo Salad

$13.00

Choice of Chicken or Shrimp , mixed greens with Bacon diced Tomato, croutons & Blue Cheese

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, Tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheese & Croutons

Bowl of Soup

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Side salad and choice of soup

Signature Fries

Elote Fries

$8.00

Topped with butter corn, Pico, Chipotle mayo, Parmesan & Tajin

Pizza Fries

$8.00

Topped with pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Topped with Truffle Parmesan Seasoning, Bacon, Mozzarella & Fried egg

Hot Mess Express

$8.00

Topped with Chili , Queso, Pico, Sour Cream pickled Jalapenos

Country chicken fries

$8.00

Desserts

Brownie a la Mode

$8.00

walnut studded brownie with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Root Beer Float

$5.00

20oz Root Beer with vanilla ice cream

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Funnel cake straws topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle

Cheat Day

$6.00

3 Hot & Fresh Donuts

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Extra dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Onion rings

$4.00

Tater tots

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Crawfish corn

$1.00

Crawfish potatoes

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Burger patty

$5.00

Large queso

$5.00

Mac n cheese

$5.00

Baked potato

$6.00

Small queso

$1.00

Side Butter

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Buffalo Shrimp

$7.00

Kidd Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Wings

$7.00

Kids Burger Sliders

$7.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$7.00

Specials

1 lb Crawfish

$5.00

2 lb Crawfish

$10.00

3lb Crawfish

$15.00

4lb Crawfish

$20.00

5 (lb) Crawfish

$25.00

C.F.S.

$15.00

Catfish spc.

$15.00

Puffy Tacos

$3.00

Sausage on a stick

$7.00

Steak special

$25.00

XL corndog

$6.00

Ballers board

$125.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Absolut

$7.00

Skyy

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Enchanted Rock

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Three Olives Grape

$6.00

Gentle Ben Vodka

$9.00

Highway vodka

$7.00

Pinnacle Whip

$6.00

Svedka

$6.00

Svedka Cucumber lime

$6.00

Svedka Mango Pineapple

$6.00

Svedka Rose

$6.00

Svedka Straw Lemonade

$6.00

Takka Iced Cake

$6.00

Western Son

$7.00

Western Son

$7.00

Townes Vodka

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Gentle Ben

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi light

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Captain Morgan Black

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$9.00

Cabo Wabo

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Teramana Anejo

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$9.00

Teramana Silver

$9.00

Painted Donkey Silver

$9.00

Painted Donkey Reposado

$9.00

Painted Donkey Anejo

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

FireBall

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Crown Black

$9.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit whiskey

$8.00

Devils River

$8.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Rebecca Creek whiskey

$10.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Texas Ranger Peach

$7.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Jack fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Nine Banded

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Chila Orchata

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldshlager

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Praline whiskey

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Mcallan 12 yr

$10.00

LaGavulin

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Highland Park

$10.00

Draft Beer

16oz Ultra

$4.50

16oz

$5.00

16oz TWISTED TEA

$4.50

16oz Coors Light

$4.00

16oz Miller LIGHT

$4.00

16oz Dos XX

$6.00

16oz Modelo Esp.

$6.50

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz Art Car IPA

$7.00

24oz Ultra

$6.00

24oz TWISTED TEA

$7.00

24oz

$6.50Out of stock

24oz Coors Light

$6.00

24oz Miller LIGHT

$6.00

24oz Dos XX

$7.50

24oz Modelo Esp.

$7.50

24oz Bud Light

$6.00

24oz Art Car IPA

$9.00

Regular Beer Bottle

Ultra BTL

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Bud Light Bucket BTL

$15.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Coors Light Bucket BTL

$15.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Lone Star BTL

$4.00

Miller Bucket BTL

$15.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.50

YUENGLING FLIGHT

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Ultra Bucket Btl

$15.00

Mix bucket

$15.00

Premium Beer Bottle

Dos XX Lager BTL

$4.50

Corona Premier BTL

$4.50

Corona BTL

$4.50

Modelo BTL

$4.50

Shiner Bock BTL

$4.50

Blue Moon BTL

$4.50

Heineken BTL

$4.50

Crawford Bock BTL

$4.50

Angry Orchard BTL

$4.50

Angry Orchard Peach BTL

$4.50

Back Fish Tall Boy BTL

$5.00

Corona Bucket BTL

$21.00

Corona Light BTL

$4.50

Crawford Bock

$4.50

Dos XX Bucket BTL

$21.00

Guinness BTL

$6.50

Ranch Water

$4.50

Pacifico Btl

$4.50

Negro Modelo BTL

$4.50

Seltzers

Bud light Next

$5.00

Bud Lt Seltzer

$4.50

Topo Chico Selzer BTL

$5.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.00

Mich Ultra Organics

$5.00

Hometown Cocktails

Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Cherry Snowcone

$9.00

Deep Ed Palmer

$9.00

Enchant Rock Lemonade

$7.00

Hometown Bloody Mary

$10.00

Hometown Margarita

$10.00

Hometown Mimosa

$5.00

Hometown Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Island Girl

$9.00

Keepin it Peachy

$8.00

L.I.T.

$9.00

Lemon Rose Martini

$9.00

Margarita

$7.00

Monday Football Mule

$8.00

Preseason

$7.00

Snowy Night

$9.00

South TX Sipper

$5.00

The Fumble

$10.00

The Grinch

$9.00

The Huddle

$10.00

Third Down

$10.00

Mint Choc. Martini

$10.00

Italian Margatrita

$11.00

Hometown Sunrise

$10.00

Ranch Waters

$10.00

Southern lemonade

$10.00

French Martin

$11.00

Island Girl Bucket

$12.00

Mexican Candy Bucket

$12.00

Michelada

$5.00

Twisted Tea Mason Jar

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Specialty shots

Green Tea

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Orange Slice

$7.00

Purple-Ade

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

King shot

$7.00

Texas Blast

$7.00

Dublin Drop

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast

$7.00

Kami-Kazii

$7.00

PB & J

$7.00

White wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Red Wine

Merlot

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Misc/Merch

Hometown Hat

$20.00

Server Shirt

$13.00

Apron

$5.00

Hometown t-shirts

$20.00

Misc. Non tax item

Astros shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Pearland's favorite Hometown Sports Bar!!

Website

Location

1853 Pearland Parkway, Pearland, TX 77581

Directions

Gallery
Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland image
Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland image
Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pena's Donuts & Diner - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
10555 Pearland Parkway Houston, TX 77089
View restaurantnext
Killen's Steakhouse Pearland
orange starNo Reviews
--6425 Broadway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Killen's Barbecue Pearland - 3613 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
3613 Broadway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Killen’s Burgers Pearland - 2804 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2804 S Main St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Portara - 2740 Broadway St
orange starNo Reviews
2740 Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Baytown Seafood Restaurant - 2102 Broadway Street
orange starNo Reviews
2102 Broadway Street Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pearland

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231
orange star4.6 • 6,669
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 047 - Pearland
orange star4.6 • 2,223
2810 Business Center Drive Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.1 • 1,708
9719 W Broadway Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 071 - Pearland East
orange star4.7 • 1,301
2570 pearland parkway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews - Pearland
orange star4.2 • 164
1329 Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pearland
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston