Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

honeygrow - Rockville

review star

No reviews yet

12035 Rockvile Pike

Rockville, MD 20850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Catering Stir-Fry Platters

Sesame Garlic Platter

Sesame Garlic Platter

Your choice of base with roasted beef, mushrooms, broccoli, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and our sesame garlic sauce. We recommend whole wheat noodles for this dish. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Spicy Garlic Platter

Spicy Garlic Platter

Your choice of base with roasted chicken, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, pineapples, parsley, and our spicy garlic sauce. We recommend egg white noodles for this dish. Brown rice makes this dish gluten-free. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Red Coconut Curry Platter

Red Coconut Curry Platter

Your choice of base with roasted tofu, pineapples, jalapeños, carrots, scallions, cilantro, and our red coconut curry sauce. We recommend brown rice for this dish to make it vegan and gluten-free. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Sweet Soy Five Spice Platter

Sweet Soy Five Spice Platter

Brown rice, turkey meatballs, green beans, red onions, toasted sesame seeds and our sweet soy five spice sauce. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Garlic Butter Chicken Platter

Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak Platter

Yo, Adrian! Platter

Catering Salad Platters

Cobb Salad Platter

Cobb Salad Platter

Chopped romaine with roasted chicken, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, apples, grape tomatoes, avocado, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Gluten-free. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Greek Out Salad Platter

Greek Out Salad Platter

Chopped romaine with crunchy chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and mediterranean herbs. Served with green goddess dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Gluten-free. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Make it Grain Salad Platter

Make it Grain Salad Platter

Organic arugula with farro, quinoa, grapes, beets, carrots, feta cheese, and candied pecans. Served with honey ginger vinaigrette on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Vegetarian. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Asian Sesame Ginger Platter

Asian Sesame Ginger Platter

Freshly made whole wheat noodles & organic arugula with roasted broccoli, roasted mushrooms, parmesan crisps, and roasted walnuts. Served with rose vinaigrette dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Vegetarian. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Kale Chicken Salad Platter

Kale Chicken Salad Platter

Curly kale with roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, and herbed parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with classic ceasar dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Classic Shrimp Caesar Salad Platter

Classic Shrimp Caesar Salad Platter

Curly kale with roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, and herbed parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with classic ceasar dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Catering Packages

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 12

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 12

$160.00

Includes your choice of 2 small stir-fry platters and 1 small salad platter. Stir-fry serves 12 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 30

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 30

$368.00

Includes your choice of 2 large stir-fry platters, 1 small stir-fry platter and 1 large salad platter. Stir-fry serves 30 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 50

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 50

$626.00

Includes your choice of 4 large stir-fry platters and 2 large salad platters. Stir-fry serves 50 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 12

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 12

$237.40

Includes your choice of 2 small stir-fry platters, 1 small salad platter, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 12 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 30

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 30

$561.50

Includes your choice of 2 large stir-fry platters, 1 small stir-fry platter, 1 large salad platter, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 30 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 50

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 50

$948.50

Includes your choice of 4 large stir-fry platters, 2 large salad platters, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 50 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Beverage Bundle

Beverage Bundle

$12.96

Includes 2 Grapefruit La Croix Sparkling Water, 2 Lemon La Croix Sparkling Water, and 2 Bottled Spring Water. Serves 6 people.

Soft Drink Bundle

Soft Drink Bundle

$14.98

Includes 2 Mexican Coca-Cola, 2 Diet Coke, and 2 Sprite. Serves 6 people.

Honest Tea Bundle

Honest Tea Bundle

$17.94

Includes 2 Peach Oolong Tea, 2 Honey Green Tea, and 2 Half Tea & Half Lemonade. Serves 6 people.

Catering Stir-Fry Platters (RAILS)

Small Sesame Garlic Stir-fry Platter

$65.00

Large Sesame Garlic Stir-fry Platter

$129.00

Small Spicy Garlic Stir-fry Platter

$65.00

Large Spicy Garlic Stir-fry Platter

$129.00

Small Sweet Soy Five Spice Stir-fry Platter

$55.00

Large Sweet Soy Five Spice Stir-fry Platter

$109.00

Small Red Coconut Curry Stir-fry Platter

$55.00

Large Red Coconut Curry Stir-fry Platter

$109.00

Small Garlic Butter Chicken Stir-Fry Platter

$65.00

Large Garlic Butter Chicken Stir-Fry Platter

$129.00

Small Yo, Adrian! Stir-Fry Platter

$65.00

Large Yo, Adrian! Stir-Fry Platter

$129.00

Catering Salad Platters (RAILS)

Small Cobb Salad Platter

$60.00

Large Cobb Salad Platter

$110.00

Small Greek Out Salad Platter

$50.00

Large Greek Out Salad Platter

$95.00

Small Make it Grain Salad Platter

$50.00

Large Make it Grain Salad Platter

$95.00

Small Asian Sesame Ginger Salad

$50.00

Large Asian Sesame Ginger Salad

$95.00

Small Kale Chicken Caesar Salad Platter

$50.00

Large Kale Chicken Caesar Salad Platter

$95.00

Catering Packages (RAILS)

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 12

$160.00

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 12

$237.40

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 30

$368.00

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 30

$561.50

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 50

$626.00

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 50

$948.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Website

Location

12035 Rockvile Pike, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

Gallery
honeygrow image
honeygrow image
honeygrow image
honeygrow image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gringos and Mariachis - Bethesda
orange starNo Reviews
4928 Cordell Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Chevy Chase
orange star4.0 • 8
5504 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20015
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia of Olney
orange starNo Reviews
18224 Village Center Drive Olney, MD 20832
View restaurantnext
Sweet Leaf - McLean
orange starNo Reviews
1359 Chain Bridge Rd McLean, VA 22101
View restaurantnext
Busboys and Poets - 14th & V
orange starNo Reviews
2021 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Compliments Only Subs
orange star5.0 • 1
2029 P St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rockville

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockville
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston