Honor Brewing Tap Room
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Brew Great Beer. Honor American Heroes. Yes, we are brewers. And absolutely we are patriots. But before that, we are veterans. Honor Brewing Company brings all those aspects together, adding endless respect and remembrance to the simple enjoyment of fine beer.
14004A Willard Road, Chantilly, VA 20151
