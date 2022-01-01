Honor Brewing Tap Room imageView gallery

Honor Brewing Tap Room

14004A Willard Road

Chantilly, VA 20151

Order Again

Platters

Rib Platter (2 sides)

$16.00

Bratwurst Platter (2 sides)

$13.50

Sausage Platter (2 sides)

$13.50

Chicken Sandwich Platter (2 sides)

$13.50

Pork Sandwich Platter (2 sides)

$13.50

Battlefield Tailgate Platter

$15.00

Entrees

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Smoked Sausage

$7.00

Smoked Wings

$10.00

3 Ribs

$9.50

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Bratwurst

$5.00

Hot Dog

$3.50

A La Carte Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Beverages

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

1/6 Classic Lager

$65.00

1/6 Honorfest

$65.00

1/6 51 Mustang

$65.00

1/6 Always Red

$65.00

1/6 Smash that like button

$65.00

1/6 Tango Down

$65.00

1/6 Honor Hazy

$80.00

1/6 About Face

$80.00

1/6 At Ease Mango Shandy

$80.00

1/6 Shock and Awe

$80.00

1/6 DFO

$80.00

1/6 Cherry Wheat

$80.00

1/6 Brutella

$80.00

1/6 Storming the Peaches

$80.00

1/6 A Little Lauder

$80.00

1/6 Yeet

$95.00

1/6 Prooving Grounds

$95.00

1/6 Desired Effects

$95.00

1/6 Revenge of the Pit

$95.00

1/6 Breakfast at Tilly's

$95.00

1/6 Mach 3

$112.50

1/6 Utah Get Me Two

$112.50

1/2

1/2 Classic Lager

$130.00

1/2 Honorfest

$130.00

1/2 51 Mustang

$130.00

1/2 Always Red

$130.00

1/2 Smash That Like Button

$130.00

1/2 Tango Down

$130.00

1/2 Honor Hazy

$160.00

1/2 About Face

$160.00

1/2 At Ease Mango Shandy

$160.00

1/2 Shock and Awe

$160.00

1/2 DFO

$160.00

1/2 Cherry Wheat

$160.00

1/2 Brutella

$160.00

1/2 Storming the Peaches

$160.00

1/2 A Little Lauder

$160.00

1/2 Yeet

$190.00

1/2 Proving Grounds

$190.00

1/2 Desired Effects

$190.00

1/2 Revenge of the Pit

$190.00

1/2 Breakfast at Tilly's

$190.00

1/2 Mach 3

$225.00

1/2 Utah Get Me Two

$225.00

Case

Classic Lager Case

$45.00

Honorfest Case

$45.00

Always Red Case

$45.00

Honor Hazy Case

$55.00

About Face Case

$55.00

At Ease Mango Shandy Case

$55.00

Cherry Wheat Case

$55.00

DFO Case

$55.00

Desired Effects Case

$65.00

Mach 3 Case

$78.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Brew Great Beer. Honor American Heroes. Yes, we are brewers. And absolutely we are patriots. But before that, we are veterans. Honor Brewing Company brings all those aspects together, adding endless respect and remembrance to the simple enjoyment of fine beer.

14004A Willard Road, Chantilly, VA 20151

Directions

Honor Brewing Tap Room image

