Hop Cafe 168 Las Tunas Dr Ste 103
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
168 Las Tunas Dr Ste 103, Arcadia, CA 91007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Provence Sandwich Bistro - 1326 Baldwin Avenue
No Reviews
1326 Baldwin Avenue Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurant
Sharetea Arcadia - 55 E Duarte Road Unit 104 - Arcadia Ca 91006 - (626)349-8688
No Reviews
55 East Duarte Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurant