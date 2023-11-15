Hops & Barley's - Union Deposit
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1708 Fairmont Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G2 - Colonial Park
No Reviews
10 North Houcks Road Colonial Park, PA 17109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Harrisburg
More near Harrisburg