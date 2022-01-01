Hot Corner Concepts Gift Cards 109 N COLLEGE AVE STE 220

Restaurant info

Hot Corner Concepts owns and operates all Austin’s American Grill (Downtown and Harmony Locations), The Moot House, Big Al’s and Comet Chicken – four distinct restaurants with a singular vision of serving consistently gratifying meals made fresh from scratch using only the finest, wholesome ingredients. Each dish is tested, refined and perfected before it wins a place on our select menus. Our knowledgeable staff is expertly trained before they ever interact with a customer. This means impeccable service and consistent food quality any time, every time. Since our restaurants are born, raised, owned and operated locally – we know how to speak to the tastes of the area like no other locals do and no national chains could ever hope to. Visit our restaurants for genuine local flavor and a real taste of Northern Colorado.