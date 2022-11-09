A map showing the location of Hot Peppers - Astoria 28-21 Steinway StView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

Hot Peppers - Astoria 28-21 Steinway St

No reviews yet

28-21 Steinway St

Astoria, NY 11103

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Quesadillas
Burrito

Food

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$8.95
Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$8.95

Burrito

$8.95

Tacos

$8.95
Nachos

Nachos

$8.95
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.95

Kids

Cheesy Nachos

$5.00

Cheese Quesdillas

$5.00

Kids Taco

$5.00

Extra

Chips

$1.75

Chips - Salsa

$2.25

Chips - Queso

$2.25

Chips - Guacamole

$2.75

Extra Guacamole

$1.75

Extra Queso

$1.50

Beverages

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Classic Lemonade

$2.75

Kissy Mango

$2.75

Magic Berry

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Green Tea

$2.75

Watermelon Limeade

$2.75

Just Peachy

$2.75

Water

$1.50

Jarritos

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

28-21 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11103

