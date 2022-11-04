Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hupo Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

10-07 50th Avenue

Long Island City, NY 11101

Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面
Scallion Pancakes葱油饼
Kung Pao Chicken宫保鸡丁

COLD APPETIZERS

Century Egg with Pickled Peppers泡椒皮蛋

$9.00

Vegetarian, Preserved duck egg with pickled pepper.

Szechuan Garlic Pork蒜泥白肉

$12.00

Thin slice pork belly mixed with house special garlic sauce and chili oil

Eggplant with Garlic Dressing蒜蓉茄子

$9.00

Vegetarian, fresh eggplant mixed house special garlic sauce with chili oil.

Cucumber Salad with Peppercorn椒炝黄瓜

$9.00

Vegetarian, GF, baby cucumber salad with dry red chili and sesame oil

Wood Ear with Pickled Peppers泡椒木耳

$9.00

Vegetarian, GF, both fungus dry mushroom and onion mixed with pickled pepper

Bamboo Shoot with Pickled Peppers香油竹笋

$9.00

Vegetarian, GF, shredded bamboo shoot mixed with pickled pepper and sesame oil

Clear Bean Jelly in Chili Sauce川北凉粉

$9.00

Vegetarian, GF, clear bean jelly with house special chili paste and garlic

Chengdu Cold Noodles成都凉面

$9.00

Vegetarian, cold noodle mixed with sesame sauce, special chili oil, garlic paste, top with sesame.

Mouth-Watering Chicken口水鸡

$12.00

Red meat chicken mixed with house special chili sauce, top with peanuts.

DIM SUM

Shrimp Dumpling (4) 虾饺

$9.00

steam dumpling with shrimp meat.

Hong Kong Shumai (4)烧卖

$9.00

Pork, shrimp

Pork Potstickers (4)锅贴

$7.00

Pan fried pork dumpling

Vegetable Potstickers (4)菜贴

$7.00

Vegetarian. Pan fried vegetable dumpling.

Scallion Pancakes葱油饼

$7.00

Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.

Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面

$10.00

Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.

Pork Dumpling in Chili Oil红油水饺

$9.00

Steam pork dumpling with house special sweet and spicy sauce, top with sesame.

Ma-la Szechuan Wonton麻辣抄手

$9.00

Steam mini wonton mixed with house special sweet and spicy sauce, top with peppercorn oil, garlic paste, and chili paste.

Sweet & Sour Baby Ribs糖醋排骨

$11.00

Small cut rib with sweet and sour sauce

Salted Edamame盐水毛豆

$6.00

GF, vegetarian

ENTREE

Tea Smoke Duck樟茶鸭

$18.00

Haunting tea-smoked flavor, well-rendered, tender meat and crackling skin, served with 2 pieces of Could bun. Gluten-free. Rice not included.

Sliced beef with Hot chill soup 红汤肥牛

$36.00
Shredden Beef with Green Cayenne Pepper小椒牛肉丝

$21.00

A perfect combination of greens and protein. Rice not included.

Stewed Beef in Hot Chili Soup水煮牛肉

$24.00

Sliced beef braised with greens, garlic and chili flake. Rice not included.

Kung Pao Prawns (8 Pcs)宫保大虾

$28.00

Perfect Combination of sweet, sour, spicy and Prawn in the dish.

Salt & Pepper Prawns (8 Pcs)椒盐大虾

$28.00

Shell-on headless prawns with crispiness and spiciness. Rice not included.

Sauteed Duck with Ginger姜爆鸭丝

$24.00

Shredded tea smoke duck sauteed with greens and ginger. Gluten-free. Rice not included.

Spicy Cumin Lamb香辣孜然羊

$23.00

Fragrant, intense, and full of fiery chile. Spicy. Rice not included.

Double-Cooked Pork回锅肉

$20.00

Thinly sliced pork belly sauteed with leek and miso sauce. Rice not included.

Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐

$16.00

A delightful trio of peppercorn and Tofu. Spicy. Vegetarian. Rice not included

Grandma’s Tofu家常豆腐

$17.00

Vegetarian tofu dish, very popular in Szechuan homely meal. Spicy. Rice not included.

Sweet Bean Sauce Tofu酱烧豆腐

$16.00

A non-spicy and vegetarian version of map tofu. Rice not included.

Kung Pao Chicken宫保鸡丁

$16.00

Dice chicken stir fried with peanut, dried chili pepper, and garlic. Spicy. Rice not included.

Chungking Spicy Chicken重庆辣子鸡

$22.00

Crispy outside, tender inside, plenty of peppercorn and dried pepper. Rice not included.

Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup水煮鱼柳

$21.00

Fish fillet braised with greens, garlic and chili flake. Rice not included.

Crispy Fish Fillet香辣魚片

$21.00

Crispy fried fish fillet, sautéed with fried red chili, decorated with cilantro. Rice not included.

Chungking Roast Whole Fish香烤全鱼

$35.00

You can add your favorite ingredients to Chongqing Grilled Whole Fish. (We lowered the price and changed the base ingredients to onions, Asian green peppers, and red bell peppers)Rice is not included.

Braised Whole Fish with Sweet Bean Paste Sauce豆瓣全鱼

$34.00

Unlike the flamingly hot roast whole fish , this braised fish is significantly milder, and lightly sweet. Rice not included.

Stewed Fish Fillet in Chili Soup Jiangbei Style江北水煮鱼

$32.00

Soupy version of our regular stew fish fillet, the secret recipe adds more fragrant to the old-fashioned style. Rice not included.

Build Your Own Ma-la Dry Hot Pot麻辣香鍋

Choose at least 5 ingredients to start. Rice not included.

SOUP

Egg & Tomato Soup番茄煎蛋汤

$12.00

Gluten Free, Vegetarian. Fried egg with tomato and greens.

Chef’s Choice Vegetable & Tofu Soup時菜豆腐汤

$12.00

Gluten Free, Vegetarian. Chef's choice of fresh vegetable with tofu.

Fish & Pickled Cabbage Soup 酸菜鱼片汤

$16.00

Gluten-free. Stewed Fish Fillet With Pickled Cabbage,

Wonton Soup馄饨汤

$10.00

Pork Wonton in Daily Fresh made broth

Rice/Noodle

Duck Fried Rice┇鸭丝炒饭

$14.00

Gluten Free. Shredded Team smoke duck fried rice.

Shrimp and Spinach Fried Rice┇虾仁菠菜炒饭

$13.00

Gluten Free.

Mustard Green Shoot Fried Rice┇川芽菜炒饭

$11.00

Gluten Free. Vegetarian fried rice with egg and mustard green

Szechuan Braised Beef Noodles Soup┇四川牛肉面

$15.00
Singapore Chow Mei Fun┇星洲炒米粉

$13.00

Wok fried rice noodles, bell pepper, onion, deveined shrimp, egg

White Rice 白飯

$2.00
Brown Rice 黄饭

$3.00

AMERICAN - CHINESE

Sautée Broccoli with Garlic 蒜炒西芥兰

$15.00

Gluten Free, vegetarian. Rice not included.

Sautee Broccoli with Garlic Sauce 鱼香西芥兰

$15.00

Brocooli with house special garlic sauce

Chicken with Broccoli 西芥兰炒鸡粒

$16.00

Diced chicken thigh with broccoli, wok fried

Beef with Broccoli 西芥兰炒牛肉

$18.00

Sliced beef with broccoli, wok fried

Shrimp with Broccoli 西芥兰炒虾仁

$17.00

White Rice 白饭

$2.00

Brown Rice 黄饭

$3.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke 可乐

$3.00

Diet Coke 健怡可乐

$3.00

Ginger Ale 姜味汽水

$3.00

Sprite 雪碧

$3.00

Seltzer 无糖苏打水

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling(L) 巴黎气泡水

$7.00

MILK TEA

Hupo Milk Tea琥珀奶茶

$6.00

Brown Sugar Milk Tea黑糖奶茶

$6.00

Red Bean Ice紅豆冰

$8.00

Matcha Latte抹茶拿铁

$7.00

Thai Tea泰式奶茶

$6.00

Taro Milk Tea芋头奶茶

$6.00

Mango Green Tea芒果绿茶

$5.50

Lychee Green Tea荔枝绿茶

$5.50

White Peach Green Tea白桃绿茶

$5.50

Passion Fruit Green Tea百香果绿茶

$5.50

Mango Yakult芒果养乐多

$6.00

Lychee Yakult荔枝养乐多

$6.00

White Peach Yakult白桃养乐多

$6.00

Passion Fruit Yakult百香果养乐多

$6.00

VEGETABLE

Snow Pea Shoot with Garlic┇蒜炒豆苗

Snow Pea Shoot with Garlic┇蒜炒豆苗

$18.00

Vegetarian. Sauteed snow pea leaves with garlic

Sauteed Spinach┇清炒菠菜

Sauteed Spinach┇清炒菠菜

$18.00

Vegetarian. Lightly Sauteed Spinach

Dry-Fried Green Beans with Bamboo Shoot┇干煸双素

Dry-Fried Green Beans with Bamboo Shoot┇干煸双素

$16.00

Vegetarian. Dry - Fried green bean with shredded bamboo shoot

Dry-Fried Green Beans with Mustard Green Shoots 干煸四季豆

Dry-Fried Green Beans with Mustard Green Shoots 干煸四季豆

$16.00

Dry - Fried green bean with Mustard Green Shoots, V

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce┇ 魚香茄子

$18.00

Vegetarian.

White Rice 白饭

$2.00

Brown Rice 黄饭

$3.00

DESSERT

Black Sesame Rice Ball 芝麻汤圆

$8.00

Hot fermented sweet rice soup with 6 mini black sesame ball.

Hupo Ice Jelly 冰粉

$6.00

Cold Crystal Jelly with Brown Sugar and peanut, hawthorn powder, raisin

Lava Egg Yolk Bun(3) 流沙包

$9.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sichuan cuisine restaurant, Chinese people's most beloved style of cooking, is a true gem awaiting to be discovered in America. HUPO’s dedicating to present Sichuan Food in a contemporary way, and we keep the traditional virtues too. In HUPO, everything’s no-frills, we hope to see you soon.

10-07 50th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101

