Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Husson's Pizza - Pinch

5004 Indian Creek Rd

Elkview, WV 25071

Popular Items

Create Large 18" Pizza
Cheese Stix
Create Medium 16" Pizza

Large 18" Pizza

Create Large 18" Pizza

$17.00

Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.

18" Meat Monster Pizza

$29.50

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

18" Vegi Pizza

$27.00

Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

18" Deluxe Pizza

18" Deluxe Pizza

$29.50

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$24.50

Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$27.00

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

18" Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

18" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

18" General Tso Pizza

$27.00

Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Medium 16" Pizza

Create Medium 16" Pizza

$15.50

Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.

16" Meat Monster Pizza

$25.50

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

16" Vegi Pizza

$23.50

Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

16" Deluxe Pizza

16" Deluxe Pizza

$25.50

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.50

Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.50

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

16" Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$23.50

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

16" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza

$23.50

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.50

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

16" General Tso Chicken Pizza

$23.50

Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Small 14" Pizza

Create Small 14" Pizza

$12.00

Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.

14" Meat Monster Pizza

$20.75

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

14" Vegi Pizza

$19.00

Includes pepperoni, sausage, Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olivesham, ground beef and bacon

14" Deluxe Pizza

14" Deluxe Pizza

$20.75

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.25

Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

14" Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

14" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

14" General Tso Pizza

$19.00

Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Junior 12" Pizza

Create Junior 12" Pizza

$10.50

Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.

12" Meat Monster Pizza

$18.00

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.50

Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

12" Deluxe Pizza

12" Deluxe Pizza

$18.00

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.50

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

12" Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

12" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

12" General Tso Pizza

$16.50

Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Mini 6" Pizza

Create Mini 6" Pizza

$3.19

Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose a topping from list.

6" Meat Monster Pizza

$6.14

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

6" Vegetarian Pizza

$5.55

Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

6" Deluxe Pizza

$6.14

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

6" Hawaiian Pizza

$4.96

Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.96

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

6" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$4.96

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

6" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza

$4.96

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce

6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$4.96

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

6" General Tso Chicken Pizza

$4.96

Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Gluten Free 10" Pizza

Create GF Pizza

$13.99

Includes sauce and cheese. Choose 5 items of your choice

GF Meat Monster Pizza

$13.99

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

GF Vegi Pizza

$13.99

Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

GF Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.99

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

GF Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

GF Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

GF General Tso Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Low Carb Pizza

Create LC Pizza

$12.49

Includes sauce and cheese. Choose 5 items of your choice

LC Meat Monster Pizza

$12.49

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

LC Vegi Pizza

$12.49

Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

LC Deluxe Pizza

$12.49

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

LC Hawaiian Pizza

$12.49

Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese

LC Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.49

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

LC Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$12.49

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

LC Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza

$12.49

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce

LC Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.49

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

LC General Tso Chicken Pizza

$12.49

Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Heart Pizza

You must choose one topping or we will add extra cheese and adjust your card to bring the base price to $12.99.

Create 14" Heart Pizza

$13.24

Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.

14" Heart Meat Monster Pizza

$21.99

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

14" Heart Vegi Pizza

$19.99

Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

14" Heart Deluxe Pizza

$21.99

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

14" Heart Hawaiian Pizza

$18.49

Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese

14" Heart Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

14" Heart Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

14" Heart Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet Thai pepper sauce

14" Heart Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

14" Heart General Tso Pizza

$21.99

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Stix

Bread Stix

Bread Stix

$4.99

Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce

Cheese Stix

Cheese Stix

$6.99

Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce

Traditional Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$4.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.49
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$11.99

12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.

10 Fiery Fingers

$9.99

4 Mild Chicken Fingers

$8.99

6 Meatballs

$7.99

Chips

$0.99

Pizzadilla

Includes pizza sauce and cheese, except for chicken specialty pizzas

Create-a-dilla

$7.49

Includes 5 items of your choice

Meatsadilla

$7.49

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

Meatballadilla

$7.49

Includes meatballs

Vegidilla

$7.49

Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

Deluxedilla

$7.49

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

Grilled Chicken Pizzadilla

$7.49

Includes grilled chicken, cheese with pizza sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizzadilla

$7.49

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

Barbecue Chicken Pizzadilla

$7.49

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizzadilla

$7.49

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizzadilla

$7.49

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

General Tso Pizzadilla

$7.49

Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Calzone

Includes pizza sauce and cheese inside the calzone except for chicken specialy calzones

Create Calzone

$6.50

Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and one topping. Must choose one topping.

Vegi Calzone

$10.46

Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

Deluxe Calzone

$11.45

Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

Meat Monster Calzone

$11.45

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon

Hawaiian Calzone

$9.47

Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese

Grilled Chicken Calzone

$10.46

Includes grilled chicken, cheese with pizza sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$10.46

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing

Barbecue Chicken Calzone

$10.46

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce

Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Calzone

$10.46

Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.46

Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce

General Tso Chicken Calzone

$10.46

Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce

Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.49

Includes steak, cheese, onions, green peppers and pizza sauce

Pizza Bowl

Create a Bowl

$6.99

Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and 5 toppings.

Meat Monster Bowl

$6.99

Includes pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon.

Veggie Bowl

$6.99

Includes pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

Deluxe Bowl

$6.99

Includes pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives

Hawaiian Bowl

$6.99

Includes, pizza sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple, and extra cheese.

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$6.99

Includes grilled chicken, cheese with pizza sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

$6.99

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$6.99

Sweet Thai Pepper Bowl

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$6.99

General Tso Chicken Bowl

$6.99

10" Whole Subs

10" Whole Pizza Bread

$8.50

Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and one topping. Must choose one topping.

10" Whole Pizza Bread Specialty

10" Whole Ham & Cheese Sub

10" Whole Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.49

Includes ham, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Meatball Sub

10" Whole Meatball Sub

$9.49

Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce

10" Whole Turkey Sub

$9.49

Includes turkey, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Vegi Sub

$9.49

Includes italian dressing, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers, black olives, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Italian Sub

$9.49

Includes capicola, cheese, italian dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Hawaiian Sub

$9.49

Includes ham, pineapple, extra cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Steak Sub

10" Whole Steak Sub

$9.49

Includes steak, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole BLT Sub

$9.49

Includes bacon, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Mild Chicken Sub

$9.49

Includes mild chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Fiery Chicken Sub

$9.49

Includes fiery chicken,cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.49

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.49

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Barbeque Chicken Sub

$9.49

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, barbeque sauce, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Sub

$9.49

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.49

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato

10" Whole General Tso Chicken Sub

$9.49

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Subs

5" Half Pizza Bread

5" Half Pizza Bread

$4.60

Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and one topping. Must choose one topping.

5" Half Pizza Bread Specialty

5" Half Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.19

Includes ham, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Meatball Sub

5" Half Meatball Sub

$5.19

Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce

5" Half Turkey Sub

$5.19

Includes turkey, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Vegi Sub

$5.19

Includes italian dressing, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers, black olives, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Italian Sub

$5.19

Includes capicola, cheese, italian dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Hawaiian Sub

$5.19

Includes ham, pineapple, extra cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Steak Sub

$5.19

Includes steak, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half BLT Sub

$5.19

Includes bacon, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Mild Chicken Sub

$5.19

Includes mild chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Fiery Chicken Sub

$5.19

Includes fiery chicken,cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Grilled Chicken Sub

$5.19

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$5.19

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Barbecue Chicken Sub

$5.19

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, barbeque sauce, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Sub

$5.19

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce and tomato

5" Half Buffalo Chicken Sub

$5.19

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato

5" Half General Tso Chicken Sub

$5.19

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce and tomato

Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Includes ham, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

Meatball Wrap

$6.99

Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$6.99

Includes turkey, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

Vegi Wrap

$6.99

Includes italian dressing, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers, black olives, lettuce and tomato

Italian Wrap

$6.99

Includes italian dressing, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers, black olives, lettuce and tomato

Hawaiian Wrap

$6.99

Includes ham, pineapple, extra cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

Steak Wrap

$6.99

Includes steak, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

BLT Wrap

$6.99

Includes bacon, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

Mild Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Includes mild chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

Fiery Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Includes fiery chicken,cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.99

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato

Barbecue Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, barbeque sauce, lettuce and tomato

Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce and tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato

General Tso Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce and tomato

Large Salad

Lg Antipasta Salad

Lg Antipasta Salad

$9.29

Includes pepperoni, green olives, cheese, pepponcini, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Lg Ham & Cheese Salad

Lg Ham & Cheese Salad

$8.69

Includes ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Lg Tossed Salad

Lg Tossed Salad

$6.49

Includes lettuce, tomato, and green pepper

Lg Mild Chicken Salad

$10.99

Includes mild chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Lg Fiery Chicken Salad

$10.99

Includes fiery chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Includes grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.99

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Lg Barbeque Chicken Salad

$10.99

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions, barbeque sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Lg Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Salad

$10.99

Includes grilled chicken, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Includes grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Lg General Tso Chicken Salad

$10.99

Includes grilled chicken, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Small Salad

Sm Antipasta Salad

Sm Antipasta Salad

$7.29

Includes pepperoni, green olives, cheese, pepponcini, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Sm Ham & Cheese Salad

Sm Ham & Cheese Salad

$6.49

Includes ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Sm Tossed Salad

Sm Tossed Salad

$4.99

Includes lettuce, tomato, and green pepper

Sm Mild Chicken Salad

$7.59

Includes lettuce, tomato, and green pepper

Sm Fiery Chicken Salad

$7.59

Includes fiery chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.59

Includes grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$7.59

Includes grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Sm Barbecue Chicken Salad

$7.59

Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions, barbeque sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Sm Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Salad

$7.59

Includes grilled chicken, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.59

Includes grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Sm General Tso Chicken Salad

$7.59

Includes grilled chicken, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper

Meal Deals

#1 Chicken Meal Deal

$12.99

#2 5" Sub Meal Deal

$6.40

#3 10" Sub Meal Deal

$10.00

#4 Mini Pizza Meal Deal

$3.90

#5 Chz Stix Meal Deal

$7.49

#6 Calzone Meal Deal

$7.50

#7 Sm Salad Meal Deal

$8.99

#8 Jr Pizza Meal Deal

$10.49

Beverages

Small Soda

$2.09

Medium Soda

$2.19

Large Soda

$2.39

20 oz. Bottle

$2.19

2-Liter Drinks

$3.09

Cup of Water

Sm Ice

$0.40

Med Ice

$0.50

Lg Ice

$0.60

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Bites

Cinnamon Bites

$5.29
Cake Bites

Cake Bites

$6.99

Choc Chip Cookie

$7.99

Side Orders

Side Ex Cheese

$1.19

Side Pepperoni

$1.19

Side Sausage

$1.19

Side Mushrooms

$1.19

Side Green Peppers

$1.19

Side Onions

$1.19

Side Mild Peppers

$1.19

Side Jalapenos

$1.19

Side Black Olives

$1.19

Side Green Olives

$1.19

Side Ham

$1.19

Side Pineapple

$1.19

Side Ground Beef

$1.19

Side Bacon

$1.19

Side Mild Chicken

$2.97

Side Fiery Chicken

$2.97

Side Grilled Chicken

$2.97

Side Diced Tomatoes

$1.19

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.19

Side Lettuce

$1.19

Side Steak

$1.19

Side Turkey

$1.19

Side Capicola

$1.19

Side Anchovies

$1.19

Side Crackers

$1.19

Hot Pepper Flakes

Parmesan Cheese

Side Pepperocini

$1.19

Side Sauce

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.69

Side French Dressing

$0.69

Side Italian Dressing

$0.69

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.69

Side Thousand Island Dressing

$0.69

Side Lite ITalian Dressing

$0.69

Side Fat Free Ranch Dressing

$0.69

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.69

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.69

Side General Tso Sauce

$1.69

Side Sweet Thai Sauce

$1.69

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.69

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.69

Side Icing

$0.69

Side Garlic Butter

$0.69

Side Ketchup

$0.69

Side Mayo

$0.69

Family Coupons

Family Feast

$31.49

Family Pack

$20.49

Salads

CAT Tossed Salad

$27.99

CAT Grilled Chicken Salad

$38.99

CAT Antipasta Salad

$36.99

CAT Ham & Cheese Salad

$35.99

Subs

Sub Party Tray

$40.99

Meatball Trays/50

Meatball Tray

$43.99

Fiery Chicken

45 Fiery Fingers

$34.99

85 Fiery Fingers

$63.99

Mild Chicken

20 Mild Chicken Fingers

$34.99

40 Mild Chicken Fingers

$63.99

Hot Wings

50 Hot Wings

$44.99

100 Hot Wings

$84.99

Medium 16" Pizzas

5 Medium Pizza Special

$69.99

9 Medium Pizza Special

$129.99

Bread Stix

50 Bread Stix

$19.99

100 Bread Stix

$39.99

Cheese Stix

50 Cheese Stix

$29.99

100 Cheese Stix

$59.99

Cinnamon Bites

250 Cinnamon Bites w/ Icing

$24.99

500 Cinnamon Bites w/ Icing

$49.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5004 Indian Creek Rd, Elkview, WV 25071

Directions

