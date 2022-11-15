Husson's Pizza - Pinch
5004 Indian Creek Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
Large 18" Pizza
Create Large 18" Pizza
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
18" Meat Monster Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
18" Vegi Pizza
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
18" Deluxe Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
18" Hawaiian Pizza
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
18" Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
18" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
18" General Tso Pizza
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Medium 16" Pizza
Create Medium 16" Pizza
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
16" Meat Monster Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
16" Vegi Pizza
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
16" Deluxe Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
16" Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
16" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
16" General Tso Chicken Pizza
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Small 14" Pizza
Create Small 14" Pizza
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
14" Meat Monster Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
14" Vegi Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olivesham, ground beef and bacon
14" Deluxe Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
14" Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
14" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
14" General Tso Pizza
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Junior 12" Pizza
Create Junior 12" Pizza
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
12" Meat Monster Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
12" Deluxe Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
12" Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
12" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
12" General Tso Pizza
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Mini 6" Pizza
Create Mini 6" Pizza
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose a topping from list.
6" Meat Monster Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
6" Vegetarian Pizza
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
6" Deluxe Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
6" Hawaiian Pizza
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
6" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
6" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
6" Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce
6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
6" General Tso Chicken Pizza
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Gluten Free 10" Pizza
Create GF Pizza
Includes sauce and cheese. Choose 5 items of your choice
GF Meat Monster Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
GF Vegi Pizza
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
GF Deluxe Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
GF Hawaiian Pizza
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
GF Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
GF Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
GF General Tso Chicken Pizza
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Low Carb Pizza
Create LC Pizza
Includes sauce and cheese. Choose 5 items of your choice
LC Meat Monster Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
LC Vegi Pizza
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
LC Deluxe Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
LC Hawaiian Pizza
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
LC Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
LC Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
LC Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce
LC Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
LC General Tso Chicken Pizza
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Heart Pizza
Create 14" Heart Pizza
Includes sauce and cheese. Must choose cheese only or a topping.
14" Heart Meat Monster Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
14" Heart Vegi Pizza
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
14" Heart Deluxe Pizza
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
14" Heart Hawaiian Pizza
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
14" Heart Chicken Bacon Ranch
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
14" Heart Barbeque Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
14" Heart Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet Thai pepper sauce
14" Heart Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
14" Heart General Tso Pizza
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Traditional Appetizers
Pizzadilla
Create-a-dilla
Includes 5 items of your choice
Meatsadilla
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
Meatballadilla
Includes meatballs
Vegidilla
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
Deluxedilla
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
Grilled Chicken Pizzadilla
Includes grilled chicken, cheese with pizza sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizzadilla
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
Barbecue Chicken Pizzadilla
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Pizzadilla
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizzadilla
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
General Tso Pizzadilla
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Calzone
Create Calzone
Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and one topping. Must choose one topping.
Vegi Calzone
Includes mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
Deluxe Calzone
Includes pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
Meat Monster Calzone
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon
Hawaiian Calzone
Includes ham, pineapple and extra cheese
Grilled Chicken Calzone
Includes grilled chicken, cheese with pizza sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
Barbecue Chicken Calzone
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Calzone
Includes grilled chicken, green peppers, onions with sweet thai pepper sauce
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
General Tso Chicken Calzone
Includes grillIed chicken, green peppers, onions with general tso sauce
Pizza Bowl
Create a Bowl
Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and 5 toppings.
Meat Monster Bowl
Includes pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon.
Veggie Bowl
Includes pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
Deluxe Bowl
Includes pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers and black olives
Hawaiian Bowl
Includes, pizza sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple, and extra cheese.
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Includes grilled chicken, cheese with pizza sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl
BBQ Chicken Bowl
Sweet Thai Pepper Bowl
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
General Tso Chicken Bowl
10" Whole Subs
10" Whole Pizza Bread
Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and one topping. Must choose one topping.
10" Whole Pizza Bread Specialty
10" Whole Ham & Cheese Sub
Includes ham, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Meatball Sub
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
10" Whole Turkey Sub
Includes turkey, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Vegi Sub
Includes italian dressing, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers, black olives, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Italian Sub
Includes capicola, cheese, italian dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Hawaiian Sub
Includes ham, pineapple, extra cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Steak Sub
Includes steak, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole BLT Sub
Includes bacon, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Mild Chicken Sub
Includes mild chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Fiery Chicken Sub
Includes fiery chicken,cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Grilled Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Barbeque Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, barbeque sauce, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole Buffalo Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato
10" Whole General Tso Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Subs
5" Half Pizza Bread
Includes pizza sauce, cheese, and one topping. Must choose one topping.
5" Half Pizza Bread Specialty
5" Half Ham & Cheese Sub
Includes ham, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Meatball Sub
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
5" Half Turkey Sub
Includes turkey, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Vegi Sub
Includes italian dressing, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers, black olives, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Italian Sub
Includes capicola, cheese, italian dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Hawaiian Sub
Includes ham, pineapple, extra cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Steak Sub
Includes steak, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half BLT Sub
Includes bacon, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Mild Chicken Sub
Includes mild chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Fiery Chicken Sub
Includes fiery chicken,cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Grilled Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Barbecue Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, barbeque sauce, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce and tomato
5" Half Buffalo Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato
5" Half General Tso Chicken Sub
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce and tomato
Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Includes ham, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
Meatball Wrap
Includes meatballs, cheese with pizza sauce
Turkey Wrap
Includes turkey, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
Vegi Wrap
Includes italian dressing, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers, black olives, lettuce and tomato
Italian Wrap
Includes italian dressing, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild or hot peppers, black olives, lettuce and tomato
Hawaiian Wrap
Includes ham, pineapple, extra cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
Steak Wrap
Includes steak, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
BLT Wrap
Includes bacon, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
Mild Chicken Wrap
Includes mild chicken, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
Fiery Chicken Wrap
Includes fiery chicken,cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
Barbecue Chicken Wrap
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, barbeque sauce, lettuce and tomato
Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Wrap
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato
General Tso Chicken Wrap
Includes grilled chicken, cheese, green peppers, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce and tomato
Large Salad
Lg Antipasta Salad
Includes pepperoni, green olives, cheese, pepponcini, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Lg Ham & Cheese Salad
Includes ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Lg Tossed Salad
Includes lettuce, tomato, and green pepper
Lg Mild Chicken Salad
Includes mild chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Lg Fiery Chicken Salad
Includes fiery chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Lg Grilled Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Lg Barbeque Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions, barbeque sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Lg Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Lg General Tso Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Small Salad
Sm Antipasta Salad
Includes pepperoni, green olives, cheese, pepponcini, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Sm Ham & Cheese Salad
Includes ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Sm Tossed Salad
Includes lettuce, tomato, and green pepper
Sm Mild Chicken Salad
Includes lettuce, tomato, and green pepper
Sm Fiery Chicken Salad
Includes fiery chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Sm Grilled Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Sm Barbecue Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions, barbeque sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Sm Sweet Thai Pepper Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, onions, sweet thai pepper sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Sm General Tso Chicken Salad
Includes grilled chicken, onions, general tso sauce, lettuce, tomato and green pepper
Side Orders
Side Ex Cheese
Side Pepperoni
Side Sausage
Side Mushrooms
Side Green Peppers
Side Onions
Side Mild Peppers
Side Jalapenos
Side Black Olives
Side Green Olives
Side Ham
Side Pineapple
Side Ground Beef
Side Bacon
Side Mild Chicken
Side Fiery Chicken
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Diced Tomatoes
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Side Lettuce
Side Steak
Side Turkey
Side Capicola
Side Anchovies
Side Crackers
Hot Pepper Flakes
Parmesan Cheese
Side Pepperocini
Side Sauce
Side Ranch Dressing
Side French Dressing
Side Italian Dressing
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side Thousand Island Dressing
Side Lite ITalian Dressing
Side Fat Free Ranch Dressing
Side Honey Mustard Dressing
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side General Tso Sauce
Side Sweet Thai Sauce
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Icing
Side Garlic Butter
Side Ketchup
Side Mayo
Salads
Meatball Trays/50
Fiery Chicken
Medium 16" Pizzas
Bread Stix
Cheese Stix
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5004 Indian Creek Rd, Elkview, WV 25071