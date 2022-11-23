Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Chicken

Barkadas at the Fort

No reviews yet

100 Cantley Drive

Charleston, WV 25314

Popular Items

Vegetable Lumpia
B.Y.O. Burger
Sesame Ahi Tuna Bowl

Starters

BBQ Wings

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Dry Wings

$12.00

Gochujang Wings

$12.00

Sweet Chile Wings

$12.00

Corn Tortilla Nachos

$11.00

Pork Lumpia

$10.00

Vegetable Lumpia

$10.00

The Flip

$13.00

The S.O.B.

$13.00

The Hawaiian

$13.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Poutine Fries

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Bao

$9.00

Chicken Karaage Bao

$9.00

Crispy Shrimp Bao

$9.00

Pork Belly Bao

$9.00

Temp. Avocado Bao

$9.00

SLT Bao

$9.00

Bar Snack Chips

$5.00

Gochujang Aioli Side

$0.50

Ranch Side

$0.50

Side Of Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Lime Side

$0.50

Gochujang Side

$0.50

Honey Mustard Side

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Side

$0.50

Bbq Sauce Side

$0.50

Sd Bl Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Side Of Ketchup

Side Of Mustard

Sd Sambal Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Queso

$0.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Flip'd Wedge

$10.00

Seafood Slaw

$15.00

Adobo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Hand-Helds

B.Y.O. Burger

$9.00+

Burrito

Cheesesteak

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Bahn Mi

$12.00

Bowls

Chicken Adobo

$15.00

Pork Inasal

$15.00

Beef Bistek

$16.00

Chicken Karage Bowl

$15.00

Temp. Avocado Bowl

$16.00

Spicy Peanut Bowl

$14.00

Glazed Pork Belly Bowl

$16.00

Sesame Ahi Tuna Bowl

$18.00

Breaded Chicken Patty

$12.00

Mushroom Bowl

$16.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese W/ French Fries

$7.00

Kids Burger W/French Fries

$7.00

Kids Karaage Rice Bowl

$7.00

Spam and Rice Bowl

$7.00

Kids Karaage Nuggets & Fries

$7.00

Kids Karaage Noodle Bowl

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Chips

$7.00

Kids Inasal/rice Bowl

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Waffle Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Choc Cake

$6.00

Island Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

PB cake

$6.00

Fudge Chz Cake

$8.00

Halloween Food

Haloween Rippers And Wontons

$12.00

Our chicken sandwich on a kings Hawaiian slider buns 2 Sliders Kings Hawaiian Bun Karage Nug Lettuce Tomato Pickle Honey Mustard

Chicken Sliders With Fries

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Sweet Pot Maple Syrup Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 Cantley Drive, Charleston, WV 25314

Directions

Gallery
Barkadas image
Barkadas image
Barkadas image
Barkadas image

