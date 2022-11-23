Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Greek
Bars & Lounges

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille

1,368 Reviews

$$

218 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Greek Salad
6 Boneless Wings

Starting Line-Up

1/2 pc Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Burger Sliders

$12.00

Cheesy Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Crispy Nacho Chips

$6.00

Deep Fried Feta

$12.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.00

Don't Make

Double Play

$15.00

Extra Salsa

$3.00

Fish n Chips

$13.00

Greek Nachos

$14.00

Greek Quesadilla

$15.00

Gyro Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Gyro Sliders

$12.00

Hummus, Pita, Veg appetizer

$16.00

Mexican Quesadilla

$15.00

Nachos Grande

$13.00

Spinach Arthicoke Dip

$10.00

Triple Play Platter

$17.00

Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$9.00

10 Boneless Wings

$13.00

15 Boneless Wings

$17.00

20 Boneless Wings

$22.00

30 Boneless Wings

$31.00

6 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$15.00

15 Wings

$20.00

20 Wings

$25.00

30 Wings

$35.00

Don't Make

Burgers

1/2 Pound Steak Burger

$14.00

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Spyros Burger

$16.00

The Big D

$17.00

Entrees

Whole pc Ahi Tuna Entree

$30.00

Greek Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

NY Strip

$27.00

Souvlaki Beef Entree

$16.00+

Souvlaki Chicken Entree

$16.00+

Seafood Pasta

$20.00

Steak Pasta

$20.00

Sandwiches

Adelphilly

$13.00

Angus Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Bratwurst

$9.00

Deep Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Gyro

Homewrecker

$15.00

Triple Crown Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Wraps

Black & Bleu Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Salata

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$17.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Greek Village Salad

$11.00

Hummus Salad

$16.00

Large Regular Salad

$8.00

Small Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Small Greek Salad

$5.00

Small Greek Village Salad

$5.00

Small Hummus Salad

$5.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Small Spinach Salad

$5.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Don't Make

Desserts

Baklava

$3.00

Cheesecake Xangos

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Don't Make

Ice Cream

$3.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ice cream

$8.00

A La Carte

Shrimp

1/2 Salmon

$8.00

2 Dolmathes

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Don't Make

Greek Potatoes

$4.00

Hummus

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Large Cheese and Bacon Fry

$8.00

Large Cheese Fry

$6.00

Large French Fry

$4.00

Large Onion Rings

$6.00

Large Sweet Fries

$6.00

Large Veggie Medley

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Pita

$4.00

Pita with Hummus

$8.00

Rice

$4.00

Small FF

$3.25

Small FF with Bacon & Cheese

$3.75

Small FF with Cheese

$3.50

Small O-Rings

$4.00

Small Sweet FF

$3.50

Small Veg Du Jour

$3.25

Solo Gyro (No Side)

$10.00

Solo Chicken Gyro (No Side)

$8.00

Solo Low Carb Gyro (No Side)

$7.00

Spanakopita

$3.00

Tortilla Chips Refill Only

Extras

1000 Island dressing

$0.50

Adelphia Sauce

$0.50

Adelphia/Hot

$0.50

Adelphilly Sauce

$0.50

Asian Sauce

$0.50

Avocado

$1.25

Bacon

$0.85

BBQ

$0.50

Beef

$3.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbs

$1.00

Caramelized Onions

$0.85

Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Chili

$2.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Cucumbers

$0.75

Don't Make

Egg

$1.25

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Extra Feta Veggies

$0.75

Feta Crumbs

$1.00

French dressing

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Chicken for Nachos

$6.00

Gyro for Nachos

$6.00

Gyro Meat

$6.00

Ham

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.85

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.85

Olives

$1.00

Onion

$0.50

Peppers

$0.85

Pickle Chips

Pickle Spear

Queso Cheeese

$0.85

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Rice

$2.00

Roast Beef

$3.50

Salsa 2 Oz

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.85

Slice of Bread

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

South West Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Feta

$0.75

Steak

$8.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Fry Sauce

$0.50

Taco Meat

$4.00

Tiziki

$0.75

Tomato

$0.50

Tortilla Chip Refill

Turkey

$2.50

Yia Yia dressing

$0.50

Pulled Pork Add

$3.00

Soup

Bowl of Chili

$5.50

Cup of Chili

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markATM
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned and located on Capitol Street in the heart of Downtown. Open 365 days. Full menu late night. Sunday Brunch 10am-1pm. Happy Hour M-F 4:30-7pm.

Website

Location

218 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Directions

Gallery
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille image
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille image
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pitch, LLC.
orange starNo Reviews
2947 Fairlawn Avenue Dunbar, WV 25064
View restaurantnext
Connolly's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Main Street Hurricane, WV 25526
View restaurantnext
Laury's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 490
350 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Hale House
orange star4.8 • 328
212 Hale Street Charleston, WV 25301
View restaurantnext
Mountain Pie Company on the River
orange starNo Reviews
5930 MacCorkle Avenue Saint Albans, WV 25177
View restaurantnext
Billy Sunday's
orange starNo Reviews
NA100 clubhouse lane hurricane, WV 25526
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 4,164
1120 Fledderjohn Rd Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Dem 2 Brother & a Grill - Food Truck 2
orange star4.6 • 1,400
423 Virginia St W Charleston, WV 25302
View restaurantnext
Laury's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 490
350 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
KITA Modern Japanese
orange star4.5 • 343
2815 Mountaineer Blvd South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurantnext
Happy Days Cafe
orange star4.5 • 342
600 D St South Charleston, WV 25303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bluefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston