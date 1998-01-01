- Home
KITA Modern Japanese
343 Reviews
$$
2815 Mountaineer Blvd
South Charleston, WV 25309
Popular Items
Cold Starter
Hanabi
Spicy tuna on crispy rice
Kobachi
Cubed tuna, avocado, seaweed, crackers, spicy togarashi blend
Salmon Crudo
Orange, ponzu, citrus oil, tobiko, micro wasabi
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna or albacore, daikon,garlic chips, ponzu, micro shiso
Tiradito
White fish, aji amarillo, orange yuzu, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, chive oil, micro cilantro
Yellowtail jalapeno
Avocado, jalapeno, kaffir lime oil, yuzu soy, garlic chips, micro cilantro
Creamy Ginger Salad
Seaweed Salad (Wakame)
Squid Salad (Ika)
UKU Tataki Special
Hot Starter
Brisket Spring Rolls
Wontons
Snow crab, cream cheese, mango chili sauce
Calamari
Fried jalapenos, cilantro, sweet chili sauce
Fried Shishitos
Togarashi, bacon, bonito flakes
Fried Gyoza
Pork dumpling, chili soy vinagrette
K.F.C.
Korean fried chicken wing, korean chili glaze
Bao Buns
Braised pork belly and short rib, kimchi slaw, house pickles, korean chili glaze
Tempura Shrimp
Shrimp, vegetable tempura, tentsuyu sauce
Edemame
Seven spices blend, garlic butter, bonito flakes
Soft Shell crab Appetizer
Crispy Pork Belly
Hamachi Kama (Collar)
Tonkotsu Ramen
Vegetable Springs Roll
Kitchen Entrees
Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon
Sweet potato mash, crispy onions, lemon grass pesto
Pork Katsu
thick cut sweet potato fries, miso gravy, fried egg
"KITA" Surf and Turf
Beef Ribs
Ribeye
Pork belly, soy egg, pickled ginger, bamboo shoots, scallions
Yakisoba
Crab Fried Rice
truffle soy glaze, brussel sprouts, sapporo caramalized onions and shitake
House Specialty Fried Rice
Mongolian Beef
Honey Garlic Chicken
Garlic Pepper Sauce
"KITA" Stir Fry Noodle
Red Curry Dishes
Sweet Hawaiian Chicken
Rendang
Bone-in half chicken with roasted seasoned vegetables, spicy honey
Fried Fish of the day
KITA Steak House & Robata Grill
Teppanyaki Single
Teppanyaki combinations
Chicken & Shrimp
Chicken & Steak
Chicken & Filet Mignon
Chicken & Scallop
Shrimp & NY Steak
Shrimp & Scallop
NY Steak & Scallop
Filet Mignon & Shrimp
Filet Mignon & Scallops
Filet Mignon & Lobsters
Lobsters & NY Steak
Lobsters & Shrimp
Lobster & Chicken
Lobster & Scallop
Seafood Combinations
Side Order
Add on Or Sub
Yum Yum
Kimchi Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Teriyaki Sauce
Eel Sauce
Mango Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Add on Asparagus
Add on Avocado
Add on Brussel Sprouts
Add Cream Cheese
Add Cucumber
Add Extra egg
Add Ikura
Add Jalapeno
Add Mango
Add Masago (smelt roe)
Add Mayo
Add Scallions
Add Tempura Flakes
With Cucumber Wrap
With Soy Paper
Sushi and Sashimi Combination
Chirashi Don
12 piece assorted sashimi, shrimp, and tamago over a bed of sushi rice
KITA Specials
15 piece sashimi, 6 nigiri, tuna roll, and house special roll
Kita Press Aburi Choice
Omakase Nigiri
6 piece chef's choice nigiri with complementing topping and tamago
Sashimi Combinations Choice
Tekka Don
Unagi Don
UKU Platter Sashimi
Nigiri
Tuna (SU)
Yellowtail (SU)
Kanpachi (SU)
Salmon (SU)
Albacore (SU)
Eel (SU)
Octopus (SU)
Inari Tofu (SU)
Mackerel (SU)
Shrimp (SU)
Sweet Shrimp (SU)
Smoked Salmon (SU)
Surf Clam (SU)
Crab Stick (SU)
Masago (SU)
Ikura (SU)
Red Snapper (SU)
Flounder (SU)
Sea Urchin (SU)
Tamago (SU)
Tobiko (SU)
Sashimi
Tuna (SA)
Yellow Tail (SA)
Kanpachi (SA)
Salmon (SA)
Albacore (SA)
Eel (SA)
Red Snapper (SA)
Octopus (SA)
Inari Tofu (SA)
Mackerel (SA)
Shrimp (SA)
Sweet Shrimp (SA)
Smoked Salmon (SA)
Surf Clam (SA)
Crab stick (SA)
Flounder (SA)
Sea Urchin (SA)
Tamago (SA)
Makimono
California Roll
Crunch Roll
Spider Roll
Rainbow Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Yellow tail Roll
Futomaki Roll
Godzilla Roll
Tekka Roll
Salmon Roll
Unagi Roll
Cucumber Roll
Spicy Krabby Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Boston Roll
Geisha Roll
Hurricane Roll
Avocado Roll
Asparagus Roll
Eel. Lover Roll
House Specialty Sushi Rolls
B.F.F. Roll
Tuna, avocado, scallions, topped with tempura salmon and sweet chili sauce
Black and Yellow Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with mango, eel, and eel sauce
Burro Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and scallions, wrapped in a tortilla
Cajun Tuna Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab delight, and avocado, topped with seared cajun tuna and yum yum sauce
Citrus Salmon Roll
Crab delight, red onions, cucumber, and kaiware topped with salmon, lemin slices, and orange yuzu
Crunchy Ebi Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes, cream cheese, topped with ebi and eel sauce
Fiesta Roll
Yellowtail, jalapeno, scallions, avocado, crab delight topped with sweet salsa and garlic jalapeno sauce
Fry Me a River Roll
Variety of fish, salmon, and cream ceese, fried in a spring roll wrapper with wasabi aioli and eel sauce
Garden Roll
Cucumber, avocado, mango, scallions, carrots, bell peppers, micro cilantro, with balsamic
Mango Madness Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and mango, with fried, spiraled sweet potato and mango sauce
Naruto Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, kaiware wrapped in cucumber sheet with tosayu sauce
Panther Roll
tempura soft shell crab, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, eel, with eel and spicy mayo
Surf and Turf Roll
Panko shrimp, bacon, scallop delight, avocado, and asparagus, topped with seared ribeye and truffle soy
Tempura Bagel Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Volcano Roll
avocado, asparagus, and smoked salmon, baked and topped with crab delight and eel sauce
Lobster Roll
Tamago avocado, asparagus, butter garlic lobster wrapped in goma soy paper with yuzu aioli and eel sauce
Lobsters Lovers
Dino Special Roll
Dino Special Upgrade
Hand Roll
White Wine
Chateau Souverain, Chardonay
Ferrari Carano, Chardonnay
Ecco Domani, Pinot Grigio
Kono, Sauvignon Blanc
Celsius, Sauvignon blanc
Charles Smith "Kungfu Girl" ,Riesling
Bella Sera,Moscato
Sunseeker, Rose
Zonin, Prosecco (split)
Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio
White wine by Bottle
Kono, Sauvignon Blanc by Bottle
Ecco Domani, Pinot grigio by bottle
Ferrari Carano, Chardonnay by Bottle
Charles Smith kung fu girl by bottle
Chateau Souverain Chardonnay by Bottle
Celsius, Sauvignon blanc by bottle
Sunseeker, Rose by Bottle
Quailt Napa, Chardonnay by Bottle
Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio By Bottle
Frogs Leap, Chardonay by Bottle
Fritz Zimmer, Auslese by Bottle
Jordan, Chardonay by Bottle
Rombauer, Chardonay By Bottle
Bella Sera, Moscato By Bottle
Rinaldi, Moscato by Bottle
Red Wine
Red Wine by Bottle
Belle Glos, Pinot Noir by Bottle
Caymus, Cabernet liter by Bottle
Chappellete Signature, Cabernet by Bottle
Duck Horn , Merlot by Bottle
El Enemigo, Melbec by Bottle
Frank Family, Cabernet by Bottle
Golden eye, Pinot Noir
Jordan, Cabernet by Bottle
Priest Ranch, Cabernet by Bottle
Raymond, Red Blend
Conundrum, Red Blend by Bottle
Rombauer, Cabernet by Bottle
Sean Minor, Cabernet by Bottle
Silver Oak, Cabernet by Bottle
Spy Valley, Pinot Noir by Bottle
Deloach, Pinot Noir
Chateau Souverain, Merlot by Bottle
Dona-Paula, Malbec
Chateau Souverain, Cabernet by Bottle
7 Deadly, Zinfandel by Bottle
Nine Stones, Shiraz by Bottle
Bonanza, Cabernet by Bottle
Micheal David 6th Sense, Shiraz by Bottle
Meiomi, Pinot Noir by Bottle
Daou, Cabernet by Bottle
Dry Creek, Cabernet Sauvignon
Champagne & Brutt
Draft Beers
Bottle Beers
Craft Cocktails
Kita Mai Tai
White rum, dark rum, peach puree, fresh lime
Yuzu Lemon
Hendrick's gin, yuzu marmalade, lemon juice
Cucumber Cooler
Cucumber vodka, cucumber infusion, yuzu marmalade
Bloody Oranges
Absolut Mandarin, peach puree, muddled oranages
Blueberry Sour
Blueberry Vodka, blueberry liquor, muddled blueberries
Blue Roasted Coconut
Malibu rum, Blue curacao, coconut flakes
Sochu Melon Citrus
Bacardi lemon, midori melon, yuzu marmalade
Strawberry Love
Vodka, gin, rum, tequila, sweet lime juice, strawberry puree
Snowshoe Mountain
Calico rum coconut, coconut juice, lemon juice
Tokyo Slipper
Hendrick's gin, apple pucker, St. Germaine
Ginger Mule
Tanqueray Gin, ginger beer, candied ginger
Blue Samurai
Cranberry Umetini
Plum wine, Hendrick's gin, cranberry juice
Geisha
Spicy Candy
Gummy Bear
Desperado
Mis Amigos
The Last Samurai
Cocktails Shot
Sake Bomb Shot
Mexican Candy Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Apple Pie Shot
B-52 Shot
Blow Job Shot
Butterball Shot
Cherry Bomb Shot
Chocolate Cake Shot
Red Headed Slut Shot
Jager Bomb Shot
Jelly Bean Shot
Melon Ball Shot
Peppermint Patty Shot
Pineapple upside Down cake Shot
Snake Bit Shot
Shamrock Shot
Slippery Nipple Shot
Vegas Bomb Shot
Washington Apple shot
Geisha Shot Shot
Miami Vice Shot
Shark Bait
Cinnamon Toast Shot
Cocktails A-Z
Amerreto Sour
Apple Martini
Bahama Mama
Baybreeze
Black Russian
White Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Chocolatini
Cosmopolitan
Gimlet
Lemon Drop Martini
Top Shelve Long Island ice tea
Long Island Ice Tea
Margarita
Golden Margarita
Frozen Margarita
Golden Margarita
Mango Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Peach Margarita
Strawberry Daiquiri
Mojito
Strawberry Mojito
Peach Mojito
Moscow Mule
Kentucky Mule
Mexican Mule
Mudslide
Pina Colada
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Singapore Sling
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Coffee Martini
Old Fashioned
Manhattan's
Bloody Maria
The God Father
Berry Mojito
Spicy Bloody Mary
Red Sangria
White Peach Sangria
Mimosas
Negroni
Whiskey Fix
Whiskey Sour
Sidecars
Gummy Bear
West Virginia Mule
White Lady
Hot and Cold Sake
Liquors
Bar Vodka
Absolut Vodka
Absolut - Mandarin
Absolut - Vanilla
Balvadere Vodka
Chopin Vodka
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Pineapple
Effen Vodka
Grey Goose
Haku Vodka
Ketel One
Pinnacle Raspberry
Russian Standard
Skyy Vodka
Stoli's Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Hendrick's
Nolet Silver
Roku Gin
Seagrams
Tanqueray
Bar Rum
Bacardi Black
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Superior
Capt. Morgan
Malibu
Mount Gay
Myers
Rum Chata
Rum Chata - Limon
Bar Tequila
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Resposado
Clase Azul Plata
Cincoro Blanco MJ
Cincoro Resposado MJ
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Primavera
Don Julio 70th Anejo
Don Julio
Amor Mio Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Anejo
1800 Silver
Corazon Single Barrel
Corazon Resposado
Jimador Resposado
Jimador Silver
Haradura Suprema
Casamigos Mizcal
Casamigos Anejo
Sauza Tres Generationes
Milagro Blanco
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Monte Alban Mezcal
Termana Blanco
Termana Resposado
Sauza Blanco
Sauza Xtra Gold
Sauza Hornitos
Patron XO CAFE
Avion Silver
Deleon Resposado
Coralejjo Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Jose Cuarvo Silver
Jose Cuarvo Gold
Bar Whiskey
Bar Scotch
Wild Turkey American Honey
Crown Royal 18YR
Crown Royal XO
Crown Reserve
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Vanilla
Jack Daniel Franks Sinatra
Jack Daniel
Jack Daniel Single berrel
Jack Daniel Rye
Gentelment Jack
Jack Daniel Honey
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Johnnie Walker Double Black Label
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Red Label
Yamazaki 12
Hibiki
Suntory Toki
Nikka Coffey
J&B Rare
Jameson
Jameson Oranges
Jameson Black
Jameson Cold Brew
Bowmore
Chivas Regal 12
Glenfiddich
The Balvenie
Macallan 12
Dewars White
The Glenlivet 14YR
The Glenlivet 12YR
Canadian Club
Seagram Seven
Glenmorangie
Buchanan's
Sazerac RYE
Teachers
Monkey Shoulder
Bushmills
Irish Mist
Proper Twelve
IWAI
Amador
American Barrel
Angels Envy
Baker's 7
Blantons Single Barrel
David 1843
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig Single Barrell
Evan William - Apple
Evan William - Bond
Evan William - Bourbon
Evan William - Peach
High West
Larceny
Longbranch Wild Turkey
Old Forester
Old Forester 1910
Old Scout Selections
Ole Smokey - Mango
Ole Smokey - Peanut Butter
Ole Smokey - Salty Caramel
Russel Reserve
Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Toast
Basil Hayden Cask Finish
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
E.H Taylor
Eagle Rare
Four Roses
Four Roses Small Batch
Kentucky Owl
Knob Creek
Knob Creek 12
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 101
Virgil Kline Ginger
Weller 12 Years
Weller Antique
Weller special reserved
Woodford Reserved
Woodford Reserved Rye
Jim Beam
WV Blackberry Bourbon
Jefferson Reserve
Jefferson Small Batch
Jefferson Twin Oak
Jefferson Ocean
WV Isiah Morgan
Thomas S. More
American Honey Wild Turkey
Legent by Fred Noe
Legent by Chef Blender
Bib and Tucker
The Willet
Calumet
Smooth Ambler Contradictions
Winter Hare
Whistlepig Home
Whistlepig Piggy Back
Howler Head
Smooth Ambler Country Road
Smooth Ambler Take Me Home
1972 Small Batch
Old Elk Single Barrel
Old Elk Infinity
Middle West Sherry
Wild Turkey Single barrel
B & B
Hennessy VSOP
Meukow VS
Remy Martin VSOP
Hennessy XO
Ciroc VS Brandy
Dusse VSOV
Conjure
Twenty Grand
Boulard VSOP
Bailey's
Bailey's Pumpkin Spice
Campari
Chambord
Domaine Cnaton
Fireball
Frangelico
Godiva Liquer
Grand Marnier
Green Tea Shot
Hypnotiq
Jaegermeister
Kahlua
Lemon Drop Shot
Midori
Romana Sambuca
St. Germaine
Viniq - Purple Original
Viniq - Shimeri Red
Disaronno
Southern Comfort
Add on drinks
Beverages
Water
Soda Water
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mr. Pibb
Lemonade
Root Beer
Mello Yello
Ginger Ale
Sweet Tea
Unsweeted Tea
Bottle Water
Sparkling Water
Coffee
Hot Tea
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Strawberry Daquiri
Arnold Palmer
Roy Roger
KITA Lunch Specials
Bento Box Specials
(L) Hibachi Style
Two Roll Lunch Special
Poke Bowl Specials
Chirashi Don Lunch
Donburi Lunch
(L) Kita Stir fry Noodle
(L) Garlic Pepper Sauce
(L) Kita Curry
(L) Mongolian Beef
(L) Honey Garlic Chicken
(L) Sweet Hawaiian Chicken
Kita House Special Fried Rice
Hibachi Bowl Chicken
Hibachi Bowl Steak
Hibachi Bowl Tofu
Hibachi Bowl Shrimp
