KITA Modern Japanese imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

KITA Modern Japanese

343 Reviews

$$

2815 Mountaineer Blvd

South Charleston, WV 25309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Tuna Roll
Panther Roll

Cold Starter

Hanabi

$15.00

Spicy tuna on crispy rice

Kobachi

$15.00

Cubed tuna, avocado, seaweed, crackers, spicy togarashi blend

Salmon Crudo

$15.00

Orange, ponzu, citrus oil, tobiko, micro wasabi

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Seared tuna or albacore, daikon,garlic chips, ponzu, micro shiso

Tiradito

$15.00

White fish, aji amarillo, orange yuzu, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, chive oil, micro cilantro

Yellowtail jalapeno

$16.00

Avocado, jalapeno, kaffir lime oil, yuzu soy, garlic chips, micro cilantro

Creamy Ginger Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad (Wakame)

$8.00

Squid Salad (Ika)

$7.00

UKU Tataki Special

$20.00

Hot Starter

Brisket Spring Rolls

$10.00

Wontons

$8.00

Snow crab, cream cheese, mango chili sauce

Calamari

$10.00

Fried jalapenos, cilantro, sweet chili sauce

Fried Shishitos

$12.00Out of stock

Togarashi, bacon, bonito flakes

Fried Gyoza

$8.00

Pork dumpling, chili soy vinagrette

K.F.C.

$12.00

Korean fried chicken wing, korean chili glaze

Bao Buns

$8.00

Braised pork belly and short rib, kimchi slaw, house pickles, korean chili glaze

Tempura Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp, vegetable tempura, tentsuyu sauce

Edemame

Seven spices blend, garlic butter, bonito flakes

Soft Shell crab Appetizer

$16.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$12.00

Hamachi Kama (Collar)

$22.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Vegetable Springs Roll

$6.00

Kitchen Entrees

Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon

$22.00

Sweet potato mash, crispy onions, lemon grass pesto

Pork Katsu

$17.00

thick cut sweet potato fries, miso gravy, fried egg

"KITA" Surf and Turf

$40.00

Beef Ribs

$24.00

Ribeye

$35.00

Pork belly, soy egg, pickled ginger, bamboo shoots, scallions

Yakisoba

$15.00

Crab Fried Rice

$14.00

truffle soy glaze, brussel sprouts, sapporo caramalized onions and shitake

House Specialty Fried Rice

$17.00

Mongolian Beef

$16.00

Honey Garlic Chicken

$16.00

Garlic Pepper Sauce

"KITA" Stir Fry Noodle

Red Curry Dishes

Sweet Hawaiian Chicken

$16.00

Rendang

$20.00Out of stock

Bone-in half chicken with roasted seasoned vegetables, spicy honey

Fried Fish of the day

KITA Steak House & Robata Grill

12 oz New York Strip

$25.00

18 oz Bone in Cowboy Ribeye

$35.00

32 oz Tomahawk

$100.00

20 oz Porterhouse

$40.00

8 oz Fillet Mignon

$30.00

Chicken Skewers

$8.00

Shrimp Skewers

$16.00

Pork Belly Skewers

$14.00

Tomatoes Skewers

$6.00

Eggplant Skewers

$6.00

Fresh Grill Corn

$6.00

Grill Asparagus

$8.00

T-bone lamb chop

$20.00

Teppanyaki Single

H Vegetable Madley

$17.00

H Tofu

$17.00

H Chicken

$22.00

H Filet Mignon

$29.00

H New York Strip

$27.00

H Shrimp

$26.00

H Scallop

$28.00

H Tuna

$28.00

H Salmon

$27.00

H Twin Lobsters

$52.00

Kids Chicken

$15.00

Kids Steak

$18.00

Kids Shrimp

$18.00

Kids Fillet Mignon

$21.00

Teppanyaki combinations

Chicken & Shrimp

$26.00

Chicken & Steak

$28.00

Chicken & Filet Mignon

$32.00

Chicken & Scallop

$32.00

Shrimp & NY Steak

$30.00

Shrimp & Scallop

$34.00

NY Steak & Scallop

$34.00

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$36.00

Filet Mignon & Scallops

$38.00

Filet Mignon & Lobsters

$42.00

Lobsters & NY Steak

$38.00

Lobsters & Shrimp

$38.00

Lobster & Chicken

$35.00

Lobster & Scallop

$42.00

Seafood Combinations

$56.00

Side Order

White Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Hibachi Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Hibachi noodles

$5.00

Side Hibachi vegetables

$5.00

Side Japanese Yam

$5.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Clear Onion Soup

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Sweet potatoes fries

$5.00

Add on Or Sub

Yum Yum

$1.00

Kimchi Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Mango Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Add on Asparagus

$1.00

Add on Avocado

$1.00

Add on Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Add Cream Cheese

$1.00

Add Cucumber

$1.00

Add Extra egg

$2.00

Add Ikura

$3.00

Add Jalapeno

$1.00

Add Mango

$2.00

Add Masago (smelt roe)

$1.00

Add Mayo

$1.00

Add Scallions

$1.00

Add Tempura Flakes

$1.00

With Cucumber Wrap

$2.00

With Soy Paper

$1.00

Sushi and Sashimi Combination

Chirashi Don

$32.00

12 piece assorted sashimi, shrimp, and tamago over a bed of sushi rice

KITA Specials

$80.00

15 piece sashimi, 6 nigiri, tuna roll, and house special roll

Kita Press Aburi Choice

Omakase Nigiri

$38.00

6 piece chef's choice nigiri with complementing topping and tamago

Sashimi Combinations Choice

Tekka Don

$25.00

Unagi Don

$25.00

UKU Platter Sashimi

$28.00

Nigiri

Tuna (SU)

$8.00

Yellowtail (SU)

$9.00

Kanpachi (SU)

$10.00

Salmon (SU)

$8.00

Albacore (SU)

$8.00

Eel (SU)

$8.00

Octopus (SU)

$8.00

Inari Tofu (SU)

$6.00

Mackerel (SU)

$8.00

Shrimp (SU)

$4.00

Sweet Shrimp (SU)

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon (SU)

$8.00

Surf Clam (SU)

$8.00

Crab Stick (SU)

$6.00

Masago (SU)

$8.00

Ikura (SU)

$9.00

Red Snapper (SU)

$18.00

Flounder (SU)

$8.00

Sea Urchin (SU)

$15.00

Tamago (SU)

$6.00

Tobiko (SU)

$8.00

Sashimi

Tuna (SA)

$10.00

Yellow Tail (SA)

$11.00

Kanpachi (SA)

$12.00

Salmon (SA)

$10.00

Albacore (SA)

$10.00

Eel (SA)

$10.00

Red Snapper (SA)

$10.00

Octopus (SA)

$10.00

Inari Tofu (SA)

$7.00

Mackerel (SA)

$10.00

Shrimp (SA)

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (SA)

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon (SA)

$10.00

Surf Clam (SA)

$10.00

Crab stick (SA)

$8.00

Flounder (SA)

$10.00

Sea Urchin (SA)

$15.00

Tamago (SA)

$6.00

Makimono

California Roll

$6.00

Crunch Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$10.00

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellow tail Roll

$8.00

Futomaki Roll

$12.00

Godzilla Roll

$15.00

Tekka Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Unagi Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Spicy Krabby Roll

$8.00

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Boston Roll

$8.00

Geisha Roll

$10.00

Hurricane Roll

$15.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

Eel. Lover Roll

$12.00

House Specialty Sushi Rolls

B.F.F. Roll

$15.00

Tuna, avocado, scallions, topped with tempura salmon and sweet chili sauce

Black and Yellow Roll

$16.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with mango, eel, and eel sauce

Burro Roll

$17.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and scallions, wrapped in a tortilla

Cajun Tuna Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab delight, and avocado, topped with seared cajun tuna and yum yum sauce

Citrus Salmon Roll

$15.00

Crab delight, red onions, cucumber, and kaiware topped with salmon, lemin slices, and orange yuzu

Crunchy Ebi Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes, cream cheese, topped with ebi and eel sauce

Fiesta Roll

$16.00

Yellowtail, jalapeno, scallions, avocado, crab delight topped with sweet salsa and garlic jalapeno sauce

Fry Me a River Roll

$14.00

Variety of fish, salmon, and cream ceese, fried in a spring roll wrapper with wasabi aioli and eel sauce

Garden Roll

$10.00

Cucumber, avocado, mango, scallions, carrots, bell peppers, micro cilantro, with balsamic

Mango Madness Roll

$14.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and mango, with fried, spiraled sweet potato and mango sauce

Naruto Roll

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, kaiware wrapped in cucumber sheet with tosayu sauce

Panther Roll

$17.00

tempura soft shell crab, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, eel, with eel and spicy mayo

Surf and Turf Roll

$17.00

Panko shrimp, bacon, scallop delight, avocado, and asparagus, topped with seared ribeye and truffle soy

Tempura Bagel Roll

$14.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Volcano Roll

$16.00

avocado, asparagus, and smoked salmon, baked and topped with crab delight and eel sauce

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Tamago avocado, asparagus, butter garlic lobster wrapped in goma soy paper with yuzu aioli and eel sauce

Lobsters Lovers

$32.00

Dino Special Roll

$18.00

Dino Special Upgrade

$25.00

Hand Roll

Eel HR

$5.00

Hamachi HR

$6.00

yellowtail

Ikura HR

$7.00

salmon roe

Salmon HR

$5.00

Tuna HR

$5.00

Vegetable HR

$3.00

chef's choice of vegetables

Spider HR

$8.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$5.00

Spicy Salmon HR

$5.00

Spicy Hamachi HR

$6.00

White Wine

Chateau Souverain, Chardonay

$7.00

Ferrari Carano, Chardonnay

$12.00

Ecco Domani, Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Kono, Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Celsius, Sauvignon blanc

$7.00

Charles Smith "Kungfu Girl" ,Riesling

$11.00

Bella Sera,Moscato

$7.00

Sunseeker, Rose

$8.00

Zonin, Prosecco (split)

$9.00

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio

$11.00

White wine by Bottle

Kono, Sauvignon Blanc by Bottle

$50.00

Ecco Domani, Pinot grigio by bottle

$28.00

Ferrari Carano, Chardonnay by Bottle

$55.00

Charles Smith kung fu girl by bottle

$50.00

Chateau Souverain Chardonnay by Bottle

$28.00

Celsius, Sauvignon blanc by bottle

$28.00

Sunseeker, Rose by Bottle

$35.00

Quailt Napa, Chardonnay by Bottle

$38.00

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio By Bottle

$50.00

Frogs Leap, Chardonay by Bottle

$78.00

Fritz Zimmer, Auslese by Bottle

$35.00

Jordan, Chardonay by Bottle

$68.00

Rombauer, Chardonay By Bottle

$80.00

Bella Sera, Moscato By Bottle

$28.00

Rinaldi, Moscato by Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Chateau Souverain, Cabernet

$7.00

Bonanza, Cabernet

$11.00

Deloach, Pinot Noir

$11.00

Meomi, Pinot Noir

$12.00

Chateau Souverain, Merlot

$7.00

Conundrum, Red Blend

$11.00

Dona-Paula, Malbec

$8.00

Micheal David 6th Sense, Shiraz

$10.00

7 Deadly, Zinfandel

$10.00

Red Wine by Bottle

Belle Glos, Pinot Noir by Bottle

$65.00

Caymus, Cabernet liter by Bottle

$160.00

Chappellete Signature, Cabernet by Bottle

$150.00

Duck Horn , Merlot by Bottle

$52.00Out of stock

El Enemigo, Melbec by Bottle

$55.00

Frank Family, Cabernet by Bottle

$130.00

Golden eye, Pinot Noir

$65.00

Jordan, Cabernet by Bottle

$100.00

Priest Ranch, Cabernet by Bottle

$100.00

Raymond, Red Blend

$40.00

Conundrum, Red Blend by Bottle

$45.00

Rombauer, Cabernet by Bottle

$150.00

Sean Minor, Cabernet by Bottle

$40.00

Silver Oak, Cabernet by Bottle

$170.00

Spy Valley, Pinot Noir by Bottle

$60.00

Deloach, Pinot Noir

$45.00

Chateau Souverain, Merlot by Bottle

$28.00

Dona-Paula, Malbec

$28.00

Chateau Souverain, Cabernet by Bottle

$28.00

7 Deadly, Zinfandel by Bottle

$45.00

Nine Stones, Shiraz by Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Bonanza, Cabernet by Bottle

$45.00

Micheal David 6th Sense, Shiraz by Bottle

$45.00

Meiomi, Pinot Noir by Bottle

$50.00

Daou, Cabernet by Bottle

$55.00

Dry Creek, Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Champagne & Brutt

Zonin, Prosecco Split

$8.00

Mumm Napa Brutt

$45.00

Draft Beers

Coors Lite Draft

$6.50

Miller Lite Draft

$6.50

Corona premier Draft

$6.50

Sour Holler Pineapple Kiwi

$6.50

Moth men Draft IPA

$6.50

Two hearted ale Draft IPA

$6.50

Devil Anse

$6.50

Blue Moon Draft

$6.50

Moon Dog Draft

$6.50

Twister Tea Draft

$6.50

Bottle Beers

O'Doul's (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

Michelob Gold (Organic)

$5.50Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Sapporo 22oz

$8.00

Sapporo 12 oz

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Sam's Adam October fest

$5.00

Craft Cocktails

Kita Mai Tai

$10.00

White rum, dark rum, peach puree, fresh lime

Yuzu Lemon

$10.00

Hendrick's gin, yuzu marmalade, lemon juice

Cucumber Cooler

$10.00

Cucumber vodka, cucumber infusion, yuzu marmalade

Bloody Oranges

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin, peach puree, muddled oranages

Blueberry Sour

$10.00

Blueberry Vodka, blueberry liquor, muddled blueberries

Blue Roasted Coconut

$10.00

Malibu rum, Blue curacao, coconut flakes

Sochu Melon Citrus

$10.00

Bacardi lemon, midori melon, yuzu marmalade

Strawberry Love

$10.00

Vodka, gin, rum, tequila, sweet lime juice, strawberry puree

Snowshoe Mountain

$10.00

Calico rum coconut, coconut juice, lemon juice

Tokyo Slipper

$10.00

Hendrick's gin, apple pucker, St. Germaine

Ginger Mule

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin, ginger beer, candied ginger

Blue Samurai

$10.00

Cranberry Umetini

$10.00

Plum wine, Hendrick's gin, cranberry juice

Geisha

$10.00

Spicy Candy

$10.00

Gummy Bear

$10.00

Desperado

$10.00

Mis Amigos

$10.00

The Last Samurai

$10.00

Cocktails Shot

Sake Bomb Shot

$6.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Apple Pie Shot

$5.00

B-52 Shot

$6.00

Blow Job Shot

$5.00

Butterball Shot

$5.00

Cherry Bomb Shot

$5.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$5.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$5.00

Jager Bomb Shot

$6.00

Jelly Bean Shot

$5.00

Melon Ball Shot

$5.00

Peppermint Patty Shot

$5.00

Pineapple upside Down cake Shot

$5.00

Snake Bit Shot

$5.00

Shamrock Shot

$5.00

Slippery Nipple Shot

$5.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$5.00

Washington Apple shot

$5.00

Geisha Shot Shot

$5.00

Miami Vice Shot

$5.00

Shark Bait

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$5.00

Cocktails A-Z

Amerreto Sour

$9.00

Apple Martini

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Baybreeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Chocolatini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Top Shelve Long Island ice tea

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Golden Margarita

$15.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Golden Margarita

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Strawberry Mojito

$10.00

Peach Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Singapore Sling

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tequila Sunset

$10.00

Coffee Martini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan's

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

The God Father

$12.00

Berry Mojito

$10.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$10.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Peach Sangria

$8.00

Mimosas

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Whiskey Fix

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Sidecars

$10.00

Gummy Bear

$10.00

West Virginia Mule

$10.00

White Lady

$10.00

Hot and Cold Sake

Hot Sake

Cold Premium Sake

Plum Sake

Liquors

Bar Vodka

$7.00

Absolut Vodka

$9.00

Absolut - Mandarin

$11.00

Absolut - Vanilla

$8.00

Balvadere Vodka

$10.00

Chopin Vodka

$9.00

Ciroc Mango

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00

Effen Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Haku Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$7.00

Russian Standard

$10.00

Skyy Vodka

$8.00

Stoli's Vodka

$9.00

Tito's Vodka

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Nolet Silver

$10.00

Roku Gin

$10.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bar Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Black

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Capt. Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Myers

$8.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

Rum Chata - Limon

$8.00

Bar Tequila

$7.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$140.00

Clase Azul Resposado

$35.00

Clase Azul Plata

$18.00

Cincoro Blanco MJ

$16.00

Cincoro Resposado MJ

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Don Julio Primavera

$25.00

Don Julio 70th Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Amor Mio Anejo

$20.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Corazon Single Barrel

$11.00

Corazon Resposado

$14.00

Jimador Resposado

$10.00

Jimador Silver

$9.00

Haradura Suprema

$75.00

Casamigos Mizcal

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Sauza Tres Generationes

$18.00

Milagro Blanco

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$9.00

Termana Blanco

$9.00

Termana Resposado

$10.00

Sauza Blanco

$9.00

Sauza Xtra Gold

$10.00

Sauza Hornitos

$9.00

Patron XO CAFE

$9.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Deleon Resposado

$14.00

Coralejjo Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Jose Cuarvo Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuarvo Gold

$9.00

Bar Whiskey

$7.00

Bar Scotch

$7.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$9.00

Crown Royal 18YR

$26.00

Crown Royal XO

$20.00

Crown Reserve

$15.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal Peach

$12.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$11.00

Jack Daniel Franks Sinatra

$35.00

Jack Daniel

$8.00

Jack Daniel Single berrel

$11.00

Jack Daniel Rye

$9.00

Gentelment Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniel Honey

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$45.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$9.00

Yamazaki 12

$20.00

Hibiki

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Nikka Coffey

$15.00

J&B Rare

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Oranges

$10.00

Jameson Black

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Bowmore

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

The Balvenie

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Dewars White

$10.00

The Glenlivet 14YR

$14.00

The Glenlivet 12YR

$12.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Seagram Seven

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Buchanan's

$10.00

Sazerac RYE

$16.00

Teachers

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Proper Twelve

$10.00

IWAI

$12.00

Amador

$12.00

American Barrel

$9.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Baker's 7

$14.00

Blantons Single Barrel

$25.00

David 1843

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Elijah Craig Single Barrell

$14.00

Evan William - Apple

$7.00

Evan William - Bond

$9.00

Evan William - Bourbon

$8.00

Evan William - Peach

$7.00

High West

$10.00

Larceny

$12.00

Longbranch Wild Turkey

$12.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Old Forester 1910

$15.00

Old Scout Selections

$14.00

Ole Smokey - Mango

$8.00

Ole Smokey - Peanut Butter

$8.00

Ole Smokey - Salty Caramel

$8.00

Russel Reserve

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$11.00

Basil Hayden Cask Finish

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

E.H Taylor

$22.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Kentucky Owl

$20.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek 12

$15.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Makers Mark 101

$14.00

Virgil Kline Ginger

$10.00

Weller 12 Years

$45.00

Weller Antique

$25.00

Weller special reserved

$22.00

Woodford Reserved

$11.00

Woodford Reserved Rye

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

WV Blackberry Bourbon

$15.00

Jefferson Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$13.00

Jefferson Twin Oak

$15.00

Jefferson Ocean

$25.00

WV Isiah Morgan

$15.00

Thomas S. More

$14.00

American Honey Wild Turkey

$9.00

Legent by Fred Noe

$14.00

Legent by Chef Blender

$15.00

Bib and Tucker

$12.00

The Willet

$15.00

Calumet

$25.00

Smooth Ambler Contradictions

$12.00

Winter Hare

$14.00

Whistlepig Home

$18.00

Whistlepig Piggy Back

$20.00

Howler Head

$12.00

Smooth Ambler Country Road

$15.00

Smooth Ambler Take Me Home

$15.00

1972 Small Batch

$15.00

Old Elk Single Barrel

$15.00

Old Elk Infinity

$45.00

Middle West Sherry

$28.00

Wild Turkey Single barrel

$12.00

B & B

$10.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Meukow VS

$8.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Hennessy XO

$20.00

Ciroc VS Brandy

$10.00

Dusse VSOV

$12.00

Conjure

$10.00

Twenty Grand

$10.00

Boulard VSOP

$12.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Bailey's Pumpkin Spice

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Domaine Cnaton

$8.00

Fireball

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Liquer

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Hypnotiq

$8.00

Jaegermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Midori

$8.00

Romana Sambuca

$8.00

St. Germaine

$8.00

Viniq - Purple Original

$8.00

Viniq - Shimeri Red

$8.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Add on drinks

Chill Up

$2.00

Dirty Martini

$2.00

Martini

$2.00

Beverages

Water

Soda Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweeted Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Roy Roger

$3.00

KITA Lunch Specials

Bento Box Specials

(L) Hibachi Style

Two Roll Lunch Special

$14.00

Poke Bowl Specials

Chirashi Don Lunch

Donburi Lunch

(L) Kita Stir fry Noodle

(L) Garlic Pepper Sauce

(L) Kita Curry

(L) Mongolian Beef

$14.00

(L) Honey Garlic Chicken

$13.00

(L) Sweet Hawaiian Chicken

$13.00

Kita House Special Fried Rice

$16.00

Hibachi Bowl Chicken

$12.00

Hibachi Bowl Steak

$13.00

Hibachi Bowl Tofu

$12.00

Hibachi Bowl Shrimp

$13.00

Dessert

F.B.I

$6.00

Tempura Cheese Cake

$8.00

The Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Seasonal Ice cream

$5.00

Weekly Specials

Monday Draft Specials

$4.00

Tuesday Craft Cocktail Special

$6.00

Wednesday Sushi Night

$8.00

Thursday Ramen Night

$10.00

Miso Salmon

$18.00

Roasted Pork Bun

$10.00

Panko New Zealand Mussel

$13.00

Kerang Curry W/ Ikura

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2815 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston, WV 25309

Directions

Gallery
KITA Modern Japanese image

Similar restaurants in your area

Laury's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 490
350 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in South Charleston

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 4,164
1120 Fledderjohn Rd Charleston, WV 25314
View restaurantnext