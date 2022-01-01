Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ice House BBQ 6966 Main Street

No reviews yet

6966 Main Street

Mackinac Island, MI 49757

Popular Items

Chopped Salad
Smoked Brisket Chili
Grilled Cheese

Shareable Starters

Macho Nachos

$20.00+

Tomatoes, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole. Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Chicken.

Smoked Whitefish Dip

$16.00

Warm Naan and Flatbread Crackers

House-made Potato Chips

$14.00

Served with Bleu Cheese Fondue

Sweet Potato Fries

$15.00

Cinnamon-Chipotle Ranch

Fried Brie

$16.00Out of stock

Apples, Grapes, Naan Bites, Flatbread

Soups & Salads

Smoked Brisket Chili

$8.00+

House-made with our own Smoked Brisket, Garnished with Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, and Pico de Gallo and served with a side of Cornbread

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Romaine Lettuce, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Corn, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese, Sunflower Nuts, Focaccia Croutons, Crispy Fried Onions, and Creamy Garlic Dressing

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Focaccia Croutons tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing

Summer Spinach Salad

$16.00

Baby Spinach, Glazed Walnuts, Red Onion, Chopped Eggs, Dried Cherries, Pears, and Blue Cheese Crumbles with Honey Mustard Dressing

Small Garden

$10.00
Small Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese, Focaccia Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Handhelds

Smokin' Beef Brisket Tacos

$19.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket Topped With House Made Queso, Pickled Red Onion and Jalapeño

Smokehouse Burger

$21.00

8oz Hand-Pattied Burger topped with Pork Belly, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, and a Fried Egg on Toasted Brioche

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

*SPICY* Smoked Brisket, Onion Marmalade, Pepperjack Cheese, and Horseradish on Toasted Brioche

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, Gluten Free Kaiser Roll

Smokehouse Flatbread

$18.00

Artisan Flatbread Brushed with Sweet and Smoky Barbecue Sauce grilled with Peppers and Onions, Cotija Cheese, and Your Choice of Smokehouse Chicken, Smoked Brisket, or Pulled Pork

Whole Hog

$19.00

Smoked Pulled Pork bathed in Kansas City Sauce topped with Coleslaw, and served on Toasted Brioche with Pickles

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast, Mayonnaise, Pickles, Lettuce on Brioche

Portobello Stack

$18.00

Grilled Portobello Cap, Zucchini, Red Onions, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers. Topped with Provolone Cheese on Herb Focaccia with Pesto Mayonnaise

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Smokehouse Signatures

Baby Back Ribs

$34.00+Out of stock

Our Meaty Back Ribs rubbed in Smokehouse Spice and Slow Smoked

Smokehouse Combo

$30.00Out of stock

Quarter Chicken, Half Rack of Ribs, Brisket, Pulled Pork

Whitefish & Chips

$25.00

Wild Caught and Locally Sourced Whitefish served with Coleslaw, French Fries, and Tartar Sauce

Beef Brisket

$20.00Out of stock

House-smoked in Our Signature Rub, Sliced and Brushed with Smoky Barbecue Sauce

Pulled Pork

$18.00Out of stock

Michigan Pork Shoulder smoked to tender perfection

Smoked Half Chicken

$18.00

Cinnamon-Chipotle Spice Rubbed and Served with Smoky Barbecue

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00
Chicken Nuggets

$10.00
Grilled Cheese

$10.00
Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Personal Pizza

$10.00

Kid Lemonade

$1.50

Kid Sprite

$1.50

Kid Cocktail

$1.50

Kid Coke

$1.50

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Iced Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Upside Dawn Golden Ale

$7.00
Ginger Ale

$3.00

Strawberry Italian Soda

$4.99

Raspberry Italian Soda

$4.99

O'Douls NA Beer

$7.00

Draft Beer

Coors Light

$7.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$7.00Out of stock
Oberon

$7.00
Tangerine Space Machine

$7.00Out of stock
Two Hearted

$7.00
Woody Wheat

$7.00

Canned Beer

Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

$6.00Out of stock
Bud Light

$6.00
Budweiser

$6.00
Blackrocks Honey Lavender

$7.00
Grand Rabbits Cream Ale

$7.00
Modelo

$7.00Out of stock
Pick Axe Blonde Ale

$7.00

Labatt Blue

$6.00

Ciders and High Noon

Flannel Mouth

$7.00Out of stock
Blake's Peach Blackberry

$7.00Out of stock
Blake's Tropicalada

$7.00Out of stock
Lime

$8.00Out of stock
Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock
Black Cherry

$8.00Out of stock
Watermelon

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple

$8.00

Cocktails

Add V.S.O.P

$10.00
Ginger Mint Martini

$14.00

House infused Ginger Vodka, Fresh Mint, Simple Syrup

Irish Mule

$12.00

Jameson Orange,Fresh Lime,Ginger Beer

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Casamigos Tequila,Fresh Lime,Ginger Beer

Red Sangria

$12.00

Fresh Fruit, Brandy, Red Wine, and Spices Served Chilled Over Ice

Mackinac Rum Punch

$12.00

Fresh Fruits Muddled over Ice topped with Tropical Juices

Vodka Mule

$12.00

Tito’s Original Handmade Vodka, Fresh Lime, Ginger Beer

White Sangria

$12.00

Fresh Fruits Soaked in White Wine, Aperol and Spices Served Chilled Over Ice

Bulliet Old Fashion

$14.00

Our Take On a Classic! Fresh Fruits Muddled With Bulleit Bourbon, Soda, & Bitters

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Myers Dark Rum, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Fresh Fruit Paloma

$12.00

Fresh Fruit Muddled with Casamigos Tequilla and Grapefruit.

Fresh Fruit Margarita

$12.00
Lilac Sangria

$14.00

A Summer Blend of our Red and White Sangria finished with Chambord

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00
Mint Julep

$12.00
Bloody Mary

$10.00

Guiseppe Special

$12.00

Liquors

Bacardi

$10.00
Bombay Sapphire

$10.00
Bulleit

$10.00
Captain Morgan

$10.00
Casamigos

$10.00
Jack Daniels

$10.00
Jameson Orange

$10.00
Myers Dark Rum

$10.00
Titos

$10.00

Double Upcharge

$5.00

Wine by the Glass

GLS Sofia

$10.00
GLS Light Horse Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00
GLS Light Horse Chardonnay

$10.00
Pinot Grigio

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Delicious barbecue served in a beautiful outdoor setting located behind the Island House Hotel on Mackinac Island. Open 11:30AM-9PM, Memorial Day through Labor Day, weather permitting.

6966 Main Street, Mackinac Island, MI 49757

