- Home
- /
- Bettendorf
- /
- Iconic Energy Bar - Bettendorf - 3345 W Kimberly Rd
Iconic Energy Bar - Bettendorf 3345 W Kimberly Rd
No reviews yet
2777 18th Street
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drink Menu
Blonde Genius
- Blonde Genius Hot 12oz$3.74
Espresso, Vanilla Bean, Caramel, Breve
- Blonde Genius Hot 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Vanilla Bean, Caramel, Breve
- Blonde Genius Hot 20oz$4.91
Espresso, Vanilla Bean, Caramel, Breve
- Blonde Genius Iced 16oz$3.74
Espresso, Vanilla Bean, Caramel, Breve
- Blonde Genius Iced 24oz$4.67
Espresso, Vanilla Bean, Caramel, Breve
- Blonde Genius Blended 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Vanilla Bean, Caramel, Ice Cream Mix
- Blonde Genius Blended 24oz$5.38
Espresso, Vanilla Bean, Caramel, Ice Cream Mix
Triple Double
Caramelicious
- Caramelicious Hot 12oz$3.74
Espresso, Salted Caramel, Mocha
- Caramelicious Hot 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Salted Caramel, Mocha
- Caramelicious Hot 20oz$4.91
Espresso, Salted Caramel, Mocha
- Caramelicious Iced 16oz$3.74
Espresso, Salted Caramel, Mocha
- Caramelicious Iced 24oz$4.67
Espresso, Salted Caramel, Mocha
- Caramelicious Blended 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Sauce, Ice Cream Mix
- Caramelicious Blended 24oz$5.38
Espresso, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Sauce, Ice Cream Mix
White Tuxedo
- White Tuxedo Hot 12oz$3.74
Espresso, White Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Mocha
- White Tuxedo Hot 16oz$4.21
Espresso, White Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Mocha
- White Tuxedo Hot 20oz$4.91
Espresso, White Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Mocha
- White Tuxedo Iced 16oz$3.74
Espresso, White Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Mocha
- White Tuxedo Iced 24oz$4.67
Espresso, White Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Mocha
- White Tuxedo Blended 16oz$4.21
Espresso, White Chocolae, Brown Sugar, Ice Cream Mix
- White Tuxedo Blended 24oz$5.38
Espresso, White Chocolae, Brown Sugar, Ice Cream Mix
Mac Attack
- Mac Attack Hot 12oz$3.74
Espresso, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia, Breve
- Mac Attack Hot 16oz$4.21
Espresso, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia, Breve
- Mac Attack Hot 20oz$4.91
Espresso, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia, Breve
- Mac Attack Iced 16oz$3.74
Espresso, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia, Breve
- Mac Attack Iced 24oz$4.67
Espresso, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia, Breve
- Mac Attack Blended 16oz$4.21
Espresso, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia, Ice Cream Mix
- Mac Attack Blended 24oz$5.38
Espresso, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia, Ice Cream Mix
Greedy Squirrel
- Greedy Squirrel Hot 12oz$3.74
Espresso, Caramel, Peanut Butter, Mocha
- Greedy Squirrel Hot 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Caramel, Peanut Butter, Mocha
- Greedy Squirrel Hot 20oz$4.91
Espresso, Caramel, Peanut Butter, Mocha
- Greedy Squirrel Iced 16oz$3.74
Espresso, Caramel, Peanut Butter, Mocha
- Greedy Squirrel Iced 24oz$4.67
Espresso, Caramel, Peanut Butter, Mocha
- Greedy Squirrel Blended 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Caramel, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Sauce
- Greedy Squirrel Blended 24oz$5.38
Espresso, Caramel, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Sauce
Latte
- Latte Hot 12oz$3.74
Espresso, Flavor of Choice, 2% Milk
- Latte Hot 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Flavor of Choice, 2% Milk
- Latte Hot 20oz$4.91
Espresso, Flavor of Choice, 2% Milk
- Latte Iced 16oz$3.74
Espresso, Flavor of Choice, 2% Milk
- Latte Iced 24oz$4.67
Espresso, Flavor of Choice, 2% Milk
- Latte Blended 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Flavor Of Choice, Ice Cream Mix
- Latte Blended 24oz$5.38
Espresso, Flavor Of Choice, Ice Cream Mix
Cappuccino
Americano
Mocha
- Mocha Hot 12oz$3.74
Espresso, Chocolate Milk
- Mocha Hot 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Chocolate Milk
- Mocha Hot 20oz$4.91
Espresso, Chocolate Milk
- Mocha Iced 16oz$3.74
Espresso, Chocolate Milk
- Mocha Iced 24oz$4.67
Espresso, Chocolate Milk
- Mocha Blended 16oz$4.21
Espresso, Chocolate Sauce, Ice Cream Mix
- Mocha Blended 24oz$5.38
Espresso, Chocolate Sauce, Ice Cream Mix
Chai
Smoothies
- Blended 16oz Strawberry$4.21
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
- Blended 24oz Strawberry$5.38
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
- Blended 16oz Green Apple$4.21
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
- Blended 24oz Green Apple$5.38
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
- Blended 16oz Pina Colada$4.21
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
- Blended 24oz Pina Colada$5.38
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
- Blended 16oz WildBerry$4.21
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
- Blended 24oz WildBerry$5.38
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
- Blended 16oz Peach$4.21
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
- Blended 24oz Peach$5.38
Smoothie Mix, Ice Cream Mix
Energy Drinks (Rockstar)
- Iced 16oz Tropical Breeze$3.74
Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit
- Iced 24oz Tropical Breeze$4.67
Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit
- Iced 16oz Razzmatazz$3.74
Blueberry, Red Raspberry
- Iced 24oz Razzmatazz$4.67
Blueberry, Red Raspberry
- Iced 16oz Aquaberry$3.74
Blue Raspberry, Watermelon
- Iced 24oz Aquaberry$4.67
Blue Raspberry, Watermelon
- Iced 16oz Pink Drink$3.74
Strawberry, Watermelon, White Chocolate
- Iced 24oz Pink Drink$4.67
Strawberry, Watermelon, White Chocolate
- Iced 16oz Sunrise$3.74
Blackberry, Orange
- Iced 24oz Sunrise$4.67
Blackberry, Orange
- Iced 16oz Shockwave$3.74
Strawberry, Pomegranate, Red Raspberry
- Iced 24oz Shockwave$4.67
Strawberry, Pomegranate, Red Raspberry
- Iced 16oz Beachbum$3.74
Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Pine Apple
- Iced 24oz Beachbum$4.67
Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Pine Apple
- Iced 16oz Dum Dum$3.74
Watermelon, Mango, Peach
- Iced 24oz Dum Dum$4.67
Watermelon, Mango, Peach
- Iced 16oz Glacier$3.74
Almond, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi
- Iced 24oz Glacier$4.67
Almond, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi
- Iced 16oz Random$3.73
- Iced 24oz Random$4.67
- Iced 16oz Pina Colada$3.73
- Iced 24oz Pina Colada$4.67
Hot Chocolate
- Hot 12oz Kids Steamer$1.87
Low Temp, Hot Chocolate
- Hot 16oz Kids Steamer$2.34
Low Temp, Hot Chocolate
- Hot 20oz Kids Steamer$2.80
Low Temp, Hot Chocolate
- Hot 12oz Hot Chocolate$1.87
Regular Temp, Hot Chocolate
- Hot 16oz Hot Chocolate$2.34
Regular Temp, Hot Chocolate
- Hot 20oz Hot Chocolate$2.80
Regular Temp, Hot Chocolate
Tea
- Hot 12oz Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Hot 16oz Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Tea$2.34
Flavored Tea
- Hot 20oz Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
- Iced 16oz Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Iced 24oz Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
- Hot 12oz Earl Grey Black Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Hot 16oz Earl Grey Black Tea$2.34
Flavored Tea
- Hot 20oz Earl Grey Black Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
- Iced 16oz Earl Grey Black Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Iced 24oz Earl Grey Black Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
- Hot 12oz Sencha Green Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Hot 16oz Sencha Green Tea$2.34
Flavored Tea
- Hot 20oz Sencha Green Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
- Iced 16oz Sencha Green Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Iced 24oz Sencha Green Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
- Hot 12oz Ginger Peach Black Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Hot 16oz Ginger Peach Black Tea$2.34
Flavored Tea
- Hot 20oz Ginger Peach Black Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
- Iced 16oz Ginger Peach Black Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Iced 24oz Ginger Peach Black Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
- Hot 12oz Honey Lemon Ginseng Green Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Hot 16oz Honey Lemon Ginseng Green Tea$2.34
Flavored Tea
- Hot 20oz Honey Lemon Ginseng Green Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
- Iced 16oz Honey Lemon Ginseng Green Tea$1.87
Flavored Tea
- Iced 24oz Honey Lemon Ginseng Green Tea$2.80
Flavored Tea
Drip Coffee
Cold Brew
Italian Soda
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Tropical Breeze$3.04
Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Tropical Breeze$4.39
Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Razzmatazz$3.04
Blueberry, Red Raspberry
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Razzmatazz$4.39
Blueberry, Red Raspberry
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Aquaberry$3.04
Blue Raspberry, Watermelon
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Aquaberry$4.39
Blue Raspberry, Watermelon
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Pink Drink$3.04
Strawberry, Watermelon, White Chocolate
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Pink Drink$4.39
Strawberry, Watermelon, White Chocolate
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Sunrise$3.04
Blackberry, Orange
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Sunrise$4.39
Blackberry, Orange
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Shockwave$3.04
Strawberry, Pomegranate, Red Raspberry
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Shockwave$4.39
Strawberry, Pomegranate, Red Raspberry
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Beachbum$3.04
Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Pine Apple
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Beachbum$4.39
Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Pine Apple
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Dum Dum$3.04
Watermelon, Mango, Peach
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Dum Dum$4.39
Watermelon, Mango, Peach
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Red Hot$3.04
Cinnamon, Cherry
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Red Hot$4.39
Cinnamon, Cherry
- Italian Soda Iced 16oz Glacier$3.04
Almond, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi
- Italian Soda Iced 24oz Glacier$4.39
Almond, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi
Sugar Free Energy Drink (Ghost)
- SF Iced 16oz Tropical Breeze$3.74
Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit
- SF Iced 24oz Tropical Breeze$4.67
Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit
- SF Iced 16oz Razzmatazz$3.74
Blueberry, Red Raspberry
- SF Iced 24oz Razzmatazz$4.67
Blueberry, Red Raspberry
- SF Iced 16oz Aquaberry$3.74
Blue Raspberry, Watermelon
- SF Iced 24oz Aquaberry$4.67
Blue Raspberry, Watermelon
- SF Iced 16oz Pink Drink$3.74
Strawberry, Watermelon, White Chocolate
- SF Iced 24oz Pink Drink$4.67
Strawberry, Watermelon, White Chocolate
- SF Iced 16oz Sunrise$3.74
Blackberry, Orange
- SF Iced 24oz Sunrise$4.67
Blackberry, Orange
- SF Iced 16oz Shockwave$3.74
Strawberry, Pomegranate, Red Raspberry
- SF Iced 24oz Shockwave$4.67
Strawberry, Pomegranate, Red Raspberry
- SF Iced 16oz Beachbum$3.74
Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Pine Apple
- SF Iced 24oz Beachbum$4.67
Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Pine Apple
- SF Iced 16oz Dum Dum$3.74
Watermelon, Mango, Peach
- SF Iced 24oz Dum Dum$4.67
Watermelon, Mango, Peach
- SF Iced 16oz Glacier$3.74
Almond, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi
- SF Iced 24oz Glacier$4.67
Almond, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi
- SF Iced 16oz Random$3.74
- SF Iced 24oz Random$4.67
- SF Iced 16oz Pina Colada$3.74
- SF Iced 24oz Pina Colada$4.67