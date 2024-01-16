- Home
Palmer Grill 2999 Middle Road
No reviews yet
2999 Middle Road
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Turn Menu
Turn Menu
- TM HOT DOG$5.00
Nathans Hot Dog served on a soft hoagie bun
- TM GRILLED BRAT$6.00
Grilled Brat served on a soft hoagie roll
- TM EGG SALAD SAND$8.00
Mixed greens topped with our pimento cheese egg salad and served on country Italian bread.
- TM CHICKEN SALAD SAND$9.00
Diced grilled chicken, celery, apple, and grapes tossed in a sweet creamy mayo and topped with toasted almonds. Served on country Italian bread.
- TM CHEESEBURGER$10.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a soft potato bun. Add bacon for $1
- TM PULLED PORK SAND$11.00
Slow cooked pulled pork topped with red onions and BBQ sauce, served on a soft potato bun.
- TM DELI SANDWICH$8.00
Choice of Ham and Swiss or Turkey and Provolone, served on a soft Italian Hoagie.
- TM WRAP$8.00
Chef Choice. Please see today's choice.
Quick Items
Snacks
Beer
- Athletic Run Wild$4.00
- Pacifico$4.00
- Carbliss Seltzer$5.00
- Bud Light$3.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Big Wave$5.00
- Budweiser Zero$3.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Busch Light$3.00
- Citrus Surfer$5.00
- Coors$3.00
- High Noon$6.00
- Corona$6.00
- Easy Eddy$5.00
- Golden Road Mango N/A$4.00
- Cutwater$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.00
- Miller Light$3.00
- Modello$4.00
- Psuedo Sue$5.00
- Stella$5.00
- Summer Shandy$5.00
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- White Claw$5.00
Main Menu
Breakfast
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Hamburger with American cheese, and served with fries and a fountain drink
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$10.00
6 piece Chicken Nuggets, with choice of sauce. Served with fries and a fountain drink.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
Kraft Mac & Cheese, served with fries and choice of Fountain Drink.
- Kids PB & Jelly$10.00
Peanut Butter and Jelly served on toasted country Italian. Choice of Fountain Drink and Fries included.
Tee Off
- TRADITIONAL WINGS$14.00
10 Naked bone-in wings served with celery, carrots and your choice of sauce.
- SMOKED PULLED PORK NACHOS$14.00
Tortilla chips topped with smoked pulled pork, diced tomatoes, creamy nacho cheese, diced onions, fresh jalapenos. Drizzled with sour cream and our BBQ Sauce.
- PRETZEL BITES$10.00
Served with our creamy nacho cheese.
- LOADED FRIES$12.00
French fries topped with nacho cheese, crumbled bacon, sour cream and green onions.
On the Green
- Cup of Soup$4.00
Cup of Soup. Two soups offered daily, both a cream and broth.
- Bowl of Soup$5.00
Bowl of Soup Choice of cream base soup or Broth base soup daily.
- Hot Bacon Salad$12.00
Lettuce blend, bacon, sauteed mushrooms, onion tanglers, and sundried tomatoes. Add chicken for $4
- Chef Salad$14.00
Lettuce blend with ham, turkey, cheddar blend, bacon, red onions, tomatoes and cucumber.
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped Romaine Topped with Creamy Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and house made Croutons.
- Soup & Salad Combo$10.00
Bowl of soup with a house salad with your choice of dressing.
- House Salad$10.00
The Long Drive
- TURKEY APPLE WRAP$12.00
Smoked Turkey, provolone cheese, green apples, bacon, lettuce blend, peppercorn sage mayo, wrapped in a tortilla shell.
- FRANCHEESY$11.00
Nathans hot dog, split and grilled. Topped with bacon and American Cheese, sweet Relish, pickle, tomatoes and onions.
- HOT ITALIAN PHILLY$15.00
Beefsteak, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoncini's and onions, topped with provolone on a hoagie
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$12.00
Grilled chicken, celery, apple, grapes tossed in a sweet creamy mayo and topped with toasted almonds. Served on toasted buttery croissant.
- THE BUNKER$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with melted provolone on a soft potato bun, with tomato, onion, pickles and garlic sundried tomato aioli.
- BBQ PULLED PORK$14.00
Slow smoked Pulled Pork with house made coleslaw and BBQ sauce on a soft potato bun.
- EGG SALAD & PIMENTO CHEESE$11.00
Pimento cheese egg salad topped with lettuce blend, served on toasted buttery croissant.
- PORK TENDERLOIN$14.00
Grilled or Breaded, Served on a soft potato bun and topped with onions and pickles.
- TEXAS BURGER$15.00
Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ pulled pork, onion tangles, and jalapenos on a soft potato bun.
- CLASSIC AMERICAN CHEESE BURGER$13.00
Beef patty topped with American cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions on a soft potato bun.
- GRILLED SALMON$17.00
Topped with dill butter and served with sauteed vegetables and choice of side.
- HOT DOG MEAL$8.00
Nathans hot dog with choice of side
- GRILLED BRAT MEAL$9.00
Grilled Brat with choice of side.
Beer
Can Beer
Draft Beers
Draft Pitchers
Liquor
Tiquila
Whiskey
Cordials
Cocktails
N/A Cocktails
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722