Ikon Coffee @ Knox

1300 22nd Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

Iced Drinks

Classic Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Americano

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Sproda

$5.50

Iced Ginger & Turmeric

Iced Ginger & Turmeric Tea

$5.50

Iced Sparkling Ginger & Turmeric

$5.50

Iced Ginger & Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Iced Ginger & Turmeric Chai

$6.00

Food

Baked Goods

Cunapez

$4.00

Scones

$3.00Out of stock

Biscuits

$2.00

Torta Caprese

$6.00

Whole Bean Coffee

Retail 12oz Bags

Carl the Fog

$20.00

Decaf El Tablon

$21.00

Nano Challa

$24.00

Huehuetenango

$22.00

Peru Geisha Ginchu Aguirre

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Located in the Dogpatch area of the city on the corner of 22nd and Mississippi, Ikon is proud to introduce our Flagship Cafe, just one block from Caltrain! Ikon designed this cafe to be a destination spot for you to enjoy our coffee and conversation or quickly stop in to grab your favorite Single Origin drip or espresso drink. We are a single origin speciality coffee roaster with a team of coffee enthusiasts who love to jump deeper into the rabbit hole of coffee. If you have visited us at any of our farmers markets locations, we hope you understand our approach to coffee and our roasting profile of sweetness. If you're not familiar with this profile, our team is here to assist you in getting the exact drink you desire. As San Franciscans we love the culture of our city and we play off its subculture with single origin coffee blends such as Carl the Fog. We encourage you to come by and discuss coffee and the culture of San Francisco.

Location

1300 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Directions

