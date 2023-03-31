Ikon Coffee @ Knox

Restaurant info

Located in the Dogpatch area of the city on the corner of 22nd and Mississippi, Ikon is proud to introduce our Flagship Cafe, just one block from Caltrain! Ikon designed this cafe to be a destination spot for you to enjoy our coffee and conversation or quickly stop in to grab your favorite Single Origin drip or espresso drink. We are a single origin speciality coffee roaster with a team of coffee enthusiasts who love to jump deeper into the rabbit hole of coffee. If you have visited us at any of our farmers markets locations, we hope you understand our approach to coffee and our roasting profile of sweetness. If you're not familiar with this profile, our team is here to assist you in getting the exact drink you desire. As San Franciscans we love the culture of our city and we play off its subculture with single origin coffee blends such as Carl the Fog. We encourage you to come by and discuss coffee and the culture of San Francisco.