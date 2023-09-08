APPETIZERS

Spare Ribs (6 pcs)

$12.95

Chicken Egg Roll

$2.95

Crab Rangoon (8pcs)

$8.95

Fried Chicken Wings (8 pcs)

$9.95

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6 pcs)

$12.95

Gold Finger (6 pcs)

$8.95

Potsticker (6 pcs)

$8.95

Pu Pu Platter (for Two)

$21.95

Shrimp Egg Roll

$3.50

Shrimp Toast (4 pcs)

$8.95

Spring Roll

$2.00

Teriyaki Beef Sticks (4 pcs)

$8.95

Soup

Small Wonton Soup

$4.50

Large Wonton Soup

$7.95

Small Hot & Sour Soup

$4.50

Large Hot & Sour Soup

$7.95

Small Egg Drop Soup

$4.50

Large Egg Drop Soup

$7.95

Small Hong Kong Wonton Soup

$6.95

Large Hong Kong Wonton Soup

$13.95

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$15.95

Vegetable Soup

$4.50

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

House Fried Rice

$14.95

Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.95

Young Chow Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$16.95

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$17.95

Chicken with Broccoli

$15.95

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Chicken with String Bean

$15.95

Curry Chicken

$17.95

General Tso's Chicken

$15.95

Kung Po Chicken

$16.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$15.95

Orange Chicken

$15.95

Seseme Chicken

$15.95

Szechuan Chicken

$15.95

Walnut Chicken

$16.95

War Siu Chicken

$15.95

Hunan Chicken

$15.95

Beef

Beef Broccoli

$17.95

Beef Mixed Vegetables

$17.95

Beef String Bean

$17.95

Curry Beef

$18.95

Kung Po Beef

$17.95

Orange Beef

$17.95

Pepper Steak

$17.95

Seseme Beef

$17.95

Mongolian Beef

$17.95

Seafood

Cashew Shrimp

$18.95

Kung Po Shrimp

$18.95

Scallop w. Garlic Sauce

$20.95

Scallop w. Mixed Veg.

$20.95

Shrimp w. Asparagus

$18.95

Shrimp w. Broccoli

$18.95

Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce

$18.95

Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce

$18.95

Shrimp w. Mixed Veg.

$18.95

Shrimp w. String Beans

$18.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$18.95

Walnut Shrimp

$23.95

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Pork

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.95

Egg Foo Young

Beef Egg Foo Young

$16.95

Canton Egg Foo Young

$17.95

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$15.95

Pork Egg Foo Young

$15.95

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$17.95

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$15.95

Noodle/Rice Noodle

Beef Chow Fun

$15.95

Chicken Pad Thai

$15.95

House Pan Fried Noodle

$18.95

Seafood Pan Fried Noodle

$19.95

Shrimp Pad Thai

$18.95

Shrimp Pan Fried Noodle

$19.95

Singapore Noodle

$15.95

Chow Mein/Chop Suey

Beef

$14.95

Chicken

$13.95

House Special

$14.95

Pork

$13.95

Shrimp

$14.95

Vegetable

$13.95

Lo Mein

BBQ Pork Lo Mein

$14.95

Beef Lo Mein

$16.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.95

House Lo Mein

$19.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$16.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$14.95

Pork

Ma Po Tofu w. Pork

$15.95

Moo Shu Pork

$15.95

Pork w. Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Tofu w. Pork

$18.95

Vegetable

Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Eggplant w. Garlic

$14.95

Kung Po Tofu

$14.95

Moo Shu Vegetable

$15.95

String Bean w. Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Tofu w. Mixed Veg.

$14.95

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Beef Stew Pot

$23.95

Butterfly Shrimp

$20.95

Fish Filet w. Vegetables

$18.95

Peking Duck ( Half )

$39.95

Peking Duck ( Whole )

$69.95

Roasted Duck ( Half )

$29.95

Salt Bake Shrimp w. Veg.

$24.95

Salt Bake Squid

$17.95

Seafood Tofu w. Special Sauce

$24.95

DIM SUM

B B Q Pork Buns

$6.95

Custard Buns

$6.95

Sesame Balls

$6.95

Shrimp Dumplings

$6.95

Siu Mai

$6.95

Soup Dumpling

$6.95

SIDE ORDER

Crispy Noodles

$1.50

House Duck Sauce

$1.50

House Mustard

$1.50

Pint Gravy

$4.95

Pint Sweet & Sour Sauce

$4.95

Side Plain Fried Rice

$3.00

Side Plain Lo Mein

$3.00

Shrimp Chips

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Beverage

Soda

$3.95

Hot Tea

$1.00

TO GO Bottle Water

$1.50

TO GO Soda

$1.50