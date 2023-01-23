A map showing the location of Indiana Tap 13261 Chippewa BlvdView gallery

Indiana Tap 13261 Chippewa Blvd

No reviews yet

13261 Chippewa Blvd

Mishawaka, IN 46545

Order Again

Appetizers

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00
Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00
Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00
Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Entrées

Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00
3 Tacos with Chips & Salsa

$10.00
Ultimate Nachos

$10.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$9.00
Traditional Wings & Fries

$10.00
Boneless Wings & Fries

$10.00
Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.00
Ham & Cheese

$6.00
Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Taco Salad

$8.00

Burrito

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Ala-Carte

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bellows

$4.00

Redbull

$2.00

Tequila

1800

$6.00

Jose Quervo

$5.50

Patron

$8.00

Juarez

$4.00

Redbull

$2.00

Whiskey

Crown

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Seagrams

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnny Walker

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Redbull

$2.00

Gin

Tanguerey

$5.50

Bombay

$5.50

Svedka

$5.50

Well

$4.00

Redbull

$2.00

Vodka

Well

$4.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Tito

$5.00

Redbull

$2.00

Double

Top

$4.00

Mid

$3.00

Well

$2.00

Beverage

Soda

$2.00

Bottle water

$1.00

Special

Long island

$5.00

Sex on beach

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13261 Chippewa Blvd, Mishawaka, IN 46545

Directions

