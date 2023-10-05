- Home
Oklahoma City
Industry Gastro Lounge - Moore - 1201 South Interstate Dr.
Industry Gastro Lounge - Moore 1201 South Interstate Dr.
No reviews yet
1201 South Interstate Dr.
Moore, OK 73160
FOOD
Appetizers
Southwest Eggrolls
Giant Pretzel
giant preztel with sea salt and beer cheese crumbles and dressing on the side
Fajita Nachos
roasted cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing on the side
Fried Pickles
breaded hamburger dills fried and served with ranch
Charcuterie
Chips And Salsa
Chips Queso & Salsa
Chip Refill
Spicy Cheeseballs
Thunder Fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Tender Rotisserie Chicken, colby cheeses melted with ranchero sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sour cream/Pico de Gallo/ Salsa on plate. Option to sub fajita beef +$3, or white queso +$1 . Choose extra toppings as desired
Cheese Curds
chicken, black beans, corn, blend of SW spices, served with red chili sauce
Flatbread Pizza
Individual size flatbread pizza with 2 toppings included. All additional toppings are $2 each
Buffalo Cauliflower
With Buffalo Style coating, with blue cheese crumbles and dressing on side
Potato Skins
Potato Skins w/ Cheddar Cheese, Chives, Bacon Bits, Green Onions, Sour Cream
Wings & Things
Half Smoked Traditional Wings 6ct
Bone-in wings
Full Smoked Traditional Wings 12ct
smoked traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch.
Half Boneless Wings 6ct
smoked traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch.
Full Boneless Wings 12ct
Soups and Salad
Baked Po Soup Bowl
Baked Po Soup Cup
our homemade from scratch soup
Chik Tort Soup Bowl
Chik Tort Soup Cup
our homemade from scratch soup
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, grilled chicken breast, and caesar dressing
Grilled Cheese& Tomato Basil
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Salmon Salad
Industry Chef Salad
Industry Wedge
half lettuce wedge with cherry tomatoes and red onions, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and a balsamic drizzle.
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Steak n Wedge Salad
5oz Sirloin with Industry Wedge salad
Add-on/Sub House Salad
Add-on/Sub Caesar Salad
Handhelds
Industry Cheeseburger
Mushroom N Swiss Burger
West Coast Club Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
thinly sliced meat, onions, and peppers, melted swiss cheese, topped with our Philly sauce and your choice of tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Rottersie Chicken Avocado
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hangover Burger
burger with hash browns, bacon, mayo, egg
Hickory Burger
Burger w/ cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, hickory BBQ sauce
Entrees
Ribeye
12oz grilled steak
Filet
Sirloin
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand battered and deep fried. Served with brown or white gravy
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand battered and deep fried. Served with brown or white gravy
Grilled Salmon
eight-ounce filet, ginger orange glaze and grilled to perfection
Tequila-Lime Chicken
two eight -ounce chicken breast marinated in our special sauce and grilled to perfection
Fish and Chips
four hand breaded chicken tenders flash fried to perfection.
Catfish Dinner
Chicken Tender
Beer Can Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast
Rotisserie Chicken
Shirmp Skewers n Rice
two jumbo shrimp skewers on bed of rice
Chicken Quesadillas
Tender Rotisserie chicken, colby jack cheeses melted with ranchero sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sour cream/Pico de Gallo/ Salsa on plate. Option to sub the chicken for fajita beef +$3, or white queso +$1 . Choose additional toppings as desired
Pizza
Pepperoni
pepperoni 14"
3 Cheese
Mozzarella provolone, romano
Margherita
fresh roma tomato, basil, and garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese
Ultimate Industry
Pepperoni, ital sausage, mozzarella, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives
Pineapple Express
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple Mozarella, and herbs
Smokie Okie
Desserts
Ice Cream
generous scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with choice of syrup or berries.
Caramel Apple Tart
gooey goodness and tart apple in every bite, topped with a caramel glaze and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Triple Berry Tart
Red Velvet Cake
Choclate Cake
Smores Skillet Cookie
Kids Menu 12 yrs and under
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheeseburger
plain meat and cheese burger with a side of fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
hand breaded chicken strips served with a side of fries
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
mini corndogs served with a side of fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Chkn Quesadilla
melted house blend cheese on a flour tortilla served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side with fries. You may add protien for extra charge.