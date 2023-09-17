Inta Juice Kyle, Texas
5401 Farm to Market 1626
185
Kyle, TX 78640
SMOOTHIES
Acai Bliss**
100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Acai
Acai Smoothie**
Soy Milk, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Acai
Almond Breeze*
Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Banana, Granola, Honey, Strawberry, Cherry
Almond Chill*
Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Spinach, Honey, Mango, Pineapple
Almond Joy*
Almond Milk, Unsweetened Coconut, Frappe Mix, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Amazonic Energy*
Amazonic Energy, Raspberry Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Blueberry
Banana Berry Burst*
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
Banana Bread
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Granola, Cinnamon, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Berry Berry Blue
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Blueberry
Betcha Wanna Blackberry
100% Peach Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Blackberry
Caribbean Blend
100% Peach Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
Cashew Mango Berry
Dairy-Free, Cashew Milk, Banana, Honey, Mango, Blueberry
Chai High
Fat-Free Milk, Chai Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
Cherry Berry
100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Cherry
Cherry Cream Cashew
Dairy-Free, Cashew Milk, Banana, Honey, Strawberry, Cherry
Cherry Limeade
Lemonade Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Lime Sherbet, Cherry
Cherry Smash
100% Raspberry Juice, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Cherry
Choc-O-Nutter
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Chocolate Monkey
Cashew Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein
Citrus Cyclone
Lemonade Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Mango
Colada Cooler
100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet
Cran-Orange Twist
100% Cranberry Juice, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
Crazy Cranberry
100% Cranberry Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
Dragon Spell
100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pitaya
Dragon Wizard
Dairy-Free, 100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Honey, Blackberry, Raspberry, Pitaya
For Your Eyes Only
100% Fresh Juiced Carrots, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet
Fruit Flirtation
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
Fruit Fusion
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry
Fruit Kiss
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
Going Bananas
Soy Milk, Banana, Cinnamon, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Green Dragon
Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Honey, Blueberry, Pitaya
Green Tea
Soy Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Groovin' Guava
100% Guava Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Peach
Hawaiian Dream
100% Guava Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet
INTENSE ACAI
Watermelon Red Bull, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Acai. If you order a 32oz we do add 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice.
INTENSE BLUEBERRY
Blueberry Red Bull, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Blueberry
INTENSE CARIBBEAN
Peach Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry
INTENSE DRAGON
Dragon Fruit Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Blueberry, Pitaya 32oz. we add 100% Raspberry Juice
INTENSE ENERGY
Regular or Sugar-Free (or your choice of a flavored) Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
INTENSE HAWAII
Coconut Red Bull, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Mango, Strawberry. 32oz. we add 100% Raspberry Juice
INTENSE PEACH
Peach Redbull, Peaches, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt 32oz. we add 100% Peach Juice
INTENSE RAINBOW
Watermelon Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry. 32oz. we add 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice.
INTENSE RAZZ
Coconut Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry 32oz. we add our 100% Lemonade
INTENSE TAHITI
Peach Red Bull, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry 32oz. we add our 100% Peach Juice
INTENSE TIDAL WAVE
Watermelon Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberries, Banana 32oz. we add our 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice
INTENSE TROPICAL
Yellow Red Bull, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt 32oz. we add our 100% Pineapple Juice
Islander
Dairy-Free, 100% Guava Juice, Honey, Mango, Peach
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Jazzberry
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry
Just Peach
100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Peach
Lime You're Mine
100% Raspberry Juice, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry
Love Potion #9
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blackberry
Luscious Lemon
Lemonade Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
Omega Fuel
Dairy Free, 100% Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Strawberry, Acai
Orange Crush
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet
Paleo Paradise
Dairy Free, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey, Unsweetened Coconut, Mango, Peach
Paleo Strawberry Mango
Dairy Free, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey, Ginger, Mango, Strawberry
Peachy Keen
100% Peach Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry
Pineapple Paradise
Dairy Free, 100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Honey, Unsweetened Coconut, Strawberry
Power Immunity
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Vitamin C, Immune Support Blend, Raspberry Sherbet, Mango
Power Protein
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Whey Protein, Strawberry, Peach
Raspberry Allure
Dairy Free, 100% Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Raspberry
Raspberry Green Tea
100% Apple Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Matcha Green Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Razz-a-lade
Lemonade Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
South Pacific Sunrise
100% Guava Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Blackberry, Peach
Soy Joy
Dairy Free, Soy Milk, Banana, Honey, Choice of 2 Fruits
Squeeze Please
Diary Free, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Honey, Strawberry
Strawberry Blast
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
Strawberry Blast-a-Whey
100% Apple Juice, Banana. Whey Protein, Strawberry.
Strawberry Splash
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
Summer's Dream
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
Sunset Beach
Watermelon Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
Sunshine Passion
100% Guava Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
Tahiti Delight
100% Peach Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
Tango Mango
Watermelon Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Mango, Peach
Tastes Like Skittles
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
The Pom
100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Blueberry
Tootie Frootie
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
Trailmixer
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Granola, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry
Tropical Breeze
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry, Blueberry
Udder Chocolate
Fat-Free Milk, Malt, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt (Has Gluten)
Watermelon Wave
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Wild Banana
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Blackberry
BOWLS
Battle Beauty Bowl
Dairy Free, Cashew Milk, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berries, Banana. Topped with Granola, Yogurt, Seasonal Fruit, and Pumpkin Seeds
Berry Warrior Bowl
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai, Strawberry, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl with Granola, Sliced Banana, and Honey.
Brazilian Bowl
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai, and Strawberries. Served in a Bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.
Californian Bowl
100% Apple Juice, Almond Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry. Served in a Bowl and topped with seasonal fruit and chia seeds.
Chai Bowl
Chai Tea, Banana, Cinnamon, Chai Powder, Strawberry, Acai
Coloradoan Bowl
Choice of Fat-Free Milk, or Soy Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Cherry. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, and Honey.
Cranberry Pitaya Bowl
100% Cranberry Juice, Banana, Pitaya, Strawberry, Mango. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, coconut, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, and Honey.
Dragon Bowl
Almond Milk, Spinach, Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.
Island Bowl
100% Apple Juice, Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple. Served in a bowl and topped with Seasonal Fruits.
Peanut-Aya Bowl
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Pitaya. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Coconut, Banana, and Honey.
Pitaya Mamma Bowl
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Pitaya, Strawberry. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.
Purple Hippie Bowl
100% Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl and topped wiht Granola, Chia Seeds, Seasonal Fruit, and Honey.
VEGGIES
Apple Zinger
Apple, Ginger, Spinach, Carrot
Carrot-Apple
Carrot- Apple Juice
Carrot-Orange
Carrot - Orange Juice
Cool Cucumber
Cucumber, Apple, Lemon
Energizer
Beets, Cucumber, Celery, Carrot
Extreme Veggie
Beet, Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Lime, Ginger, Apple, Carrot
Garden Greens
Spinach, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery
Lean N Green
Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery, and Ginger
Vitalizer
Apple, Ginger, Celery, Lemon, Carrot
SHOTS
Wheatgrass
Green Tea
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! If ordering online please come to the end of the counter and let the staff know you are picking up an online order. Thanks and welcome to Inta Juice!
