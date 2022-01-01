Seafood
Abby's Crab Shack Kyle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5695 Kyle Parkway, Kyle, TX 78640
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Abby's Crab Shack South Austin @ South Park Meadows
No Reviews
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurant
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Zilker Park
No Reviews
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7 Austin, TX 78746
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kyle
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Kyle
4.6 • 1,146
856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurant