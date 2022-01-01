Abby's Crab Shack imageView gallery
Seafood

Abby's Crab Shack Kyle

review star

No reviews yet

5695 Kyle Parkway

Kyle, TX 78640

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Combo
Half Catfish Shrimp
Shrimp Basket

Appetizers

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Fried Calamari App

$11.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Oyster App

$11.99

Chicken Potsticker

$6.99

Crab Cake Appetizer

$14.99

Boudin Balls

$7.99

1 Softshell Crab

$6.99

Raw Oyster (6)

$15.99

Raw Oyster (12)

$29.99

Fire N Ice (6)

$16.99

Fire N Ice (12)

$30.99

Charboiled Oysters 6 Ct

$16.99

Charbroiled Oyster 12 Ct

$30.99

Cocktail Shrimp 6 ct.

$8.99

Cocktail Shrimp 12 ct

$16.99

Abby's Sampler

$19.99

1 Boudin Ball

$1.99

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Abby's Chef Salad

$12.99

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$5.99

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$11.99

Bowl Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Side Ceasar

$5.99

Cup Of Sliced Red Onions

$3.00

Fried Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Catfish Basket

$13.99

Half Catfish Shrimp

$14.99

Oyster Basket

$14.99

Wing Basket 6

$11.99

Tender Basket 5 Piece

$12.99

Crab Cake Basket

$14.99

SoftShell Crab Basket

$15.99

Abby's Fried Platter

$25.99

1 Catfish

$6.99

1 Shrimp

$1.50

1 Crab Cake

$6.99

1 Softshell Crab

$6.99

1 wing

$1.75

1 Salmon

$18.99

1 Tender

$1.99

Po' Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.99

Catfish Po'Boy

$14.99

Oyster Po'Boy

$15.99

Chicken Poboy

$13.99

Softshell Poboy

$19.99

Crab Cake Poboy

$14.99

Grill

Blackened Catfish

$15.99

Blackened Shrimp

$16.99

Blackened Salmon

$22.99

Boil

Shrimp Combo

$27.99

Snowcrab Combo

$33.99

The Crawfish Combo

$32.99

30 Shrimp Head On Combo

$35.99

King Crab Combo

$69.99

Dungeness Combo

$59.99

Lans Sig. Boil

$109.99

By The LB

Snow Crab

$19.99+

King Crab

$51.99+

Dungeness Crab

$35.99+

Clams

$15.99

Mussels

$6.99+

Shrimp Head Off

$8.99+

Shrimp Head On

$8.99+

1/2 lb Sausage

$5.99

1 lb Sausage

$11.99

Crawfish Lb

$12.99

2 Potatoes

$1.75

Corn

$1.25

Boiled Egg

$1.00

4oz Sauce

$3.00

8oz Sauce

$6.00

16oz

$10.00

Boil Fixings

$10.99

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Cajun Rice

$3.99

Steamed Rice

$1.99

Veggie Melody

$4.99

House Salad

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Cole Slaw Small

$2.99

Fried okra

$5.99

Kid's

Kid Tender

$6.99

Kid Mac Cheese

$6.99

Kid Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Kid Catfish Basket

$6.99

Kids Half Catfish Shrimp

$6.99

Dessert

Cheese cake

$5.99

Oreo Mousse Cheesecake

$6.99

Chocolate Moussecake

$5.99

Keylime pie

$5.99

Pecan pie

$5.99

Chefs Specials

Surf and Turf

$24.99

8 oz Sirloin

$19.99

Lunch Specials

1/2 Poboy and Cup Gumbo

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Cup Gumbo and House Salad

$10.99

Catfish Fillet and Coleslaw

$10.99

Shrimp Basket and Coleslaw

$10.99

Shrimp Lunch Boil

$10.99

Nu's Cajun rice Special

$10.99

Mama pho

Mama pho Small

$12.99

Mama pho Large

$13.99

Draft Beer

Dos XX Draft

$6.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.50

Oktoberfest

$6.50

Fire Ant Funeral

$4.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.50

Modelo

$6.00

Shiner

$5.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Landshark

$5.00

Ultra lime

$4.50

Pantera

$5.00

Fire Ant

$4.00

Budwiser

$3.50

Yuengling

$6.00Out of stock

Light Circus

$6.50

Thirsty Goat

$3.50

Bobcat Lager

$5.50

0 Hinek

$5.00

Mini Dos Equis

$3.00

Corona Mini

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mango White Claw

$4.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$4.00

Cocktails

Tx, triple sec, sns, sprite

Hurricane

$8.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$11.00

Cherry Limeade

$10.00

Vodka Blueberry Spritz

$13.00

Lavender Rocks Marg

$9.00

Rocks Marg

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

DE Lime Bloody Mary

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Upcharge For Bloody/michelada

$2.00

Strawberry Mojito W/ Deep Eddy

$8.00

Abbys Tea

$8.00

Well Long Island

$7.50

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Frozen Marg

$10.95+

Caliente Cucumber Marg

$13.95+Out of stock

Strawberry Watermelon Mule

$8.00

Ocean Water

$9.99

Pinapple Paloma

$9.99

Island Punch

$9.99

Starburst Fruit Punch

$8.99

Abbys Pina Colada

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.99

Cucumber Mexican Candy

$8.99

Beer-rita

$14.99

HAND GRENADE

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.99

Melon Ball

$9.99

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Poison

$7.99

Wine

Taken Chardonnay

$10.00Out of stock

Elouan Pinot Noir

$13.00

Catena Malbec

$13.00

Zardetto Prosecco

$11.00Out of stock

Paul Chevalier Brut

$6.00Out of stock

Mocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Limeade

$5.00

Shots

PB & J

$4.00

Island Whip

$3.00

Mexican Candy

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Don's Oyster Shot

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Marg Shot

$5.99

Jager Bomb

$4.00

Beverages

Root Beer

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Powerade

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

1/2 1/2 Tea

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Arnold Parmer

$3.49

Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.49

Kids Drinks

$2.75

Case Redbull

$40.00

Merchandise

T Shirt

$20.00

Tank Top

$22.00

Hat

$25.00

Paper Roll

$80.00

Private Parties

Koch Private Party 10/28/21

$2,500.00

Koch Party

$721.18

Catering Deposit

Auto Gratuity

$15.87
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5695 Kyle Parkway, Kyle, TX 78640

Directions

Gallery
Abby's Crab Shack image

