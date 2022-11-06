Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Intermezzo

192 Reviews

$$

10 Fort Salonga Rd

Northport, NY 11768

Neapolitan Pizza
CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
Margherita Pizza

Slices/Knots

REGULAR SLICE

$3.75

SICILIAN SLICE

$3.95

GRANDMA SLICE

$4.00

MARGHERITA SLICE

$3.95

MEAT SLICE

$5.00

SPECIALTY SLICE

$5.00

3 KNOTS

$2.50

Drinks

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.50

SMALL BOTTLE SODA

$3.50

2 LITER SODA

$5.50

SPECIALTY DRINK

$4.50

Classic Pizza

Neapolitan Pizza

$12.95+

round cheese pie

Sicilian Pizza

$23.95

thick crust, square

Grandma Pizza

$14.95+

thin crust, square [16”/10”], marinara, cheese, garlic, basil

Margherita Pizza

$15.95+

fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil

Specialty Pizza

fresh pesto, mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce

PAPA J

$18.95

cauliflower crust, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Papa J’s meatballs, black olives, spicy cherry peppers

ROCKETTE

$18.40+

tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, imported prosciutto

TORTONNA

$15.95+

Fresh Pesto, Mozzarella and Sweet Tomato Sauce

SWEET GREEN

$18.40+

portabella mushrooms, asparagus, goat cheese, topped with fire roasted peppers and kalamata olives

DRUNKEN CLAM

$18.40+

fresh clams, lemon, chilies, pecorino, fresh herbs

WHITE RABBIT

$16.95+

salad pizza served over a thinly baked pesto crust

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$18.40+

gulf shrimp, capers, fire roasted peppers, topped with a lemon reduction

SERPICO

$18.40+

thin crust, square with pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms

GAMBINO

$18.40+

thin crust, square with sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, red peppers, romano cheese, pesto, basil

FRENCH

$18.40+

lemon butter chicken, mozzarella, fresh herbs

BUFFALO

$18.40+

chicken, mozzarella, hot sauce with a touch of cream

BBQ

$18.40+

chicken, cheddar cheese, hickory BBQ sauce, chicken breast

CAPRI

$18.40+

broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatos on a pesto crust

BIANCU

$15.95+

our house cheese mix topped with ricotta cheese, roasted garlic and everything bagel spice

CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

$30.95

Rolls

Chicken Roll

$11.95

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$12.95

Eggplant Roll

$12.00

Pinwheel

$6.95

Calzones

Classic Calzone

$11.95

Carne Calzone

$14.95

STARTERS

FRIED CALAMARI

$18.95

crispy calamari with marinara sauce

RICE BALLS

$13.95

four mini rice balls stuffed with ground beef & ragu

VONGOLE OREGANATA

$18.50

six large baked clams

MOZZARELLA FRITTA

$13.95

crispy mozzarella cheese with a side of ragu

BURRATA CAPRESE

$15.00

tomato, marinated roasted peppers, balsamic dressing

MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

four cheeses baked crispy in our wood oven

PORTABELLA STEAK FRIES

$12.95

buttermilk battered and served with paprika aioli

PASTA FAGIOLI

$8.95

ditalini pasta, white cannellini beans, olive oil, onions, simmered to perfection

TOMATO SOUP

$8.95

creamy tomato soup, pesto, parmesan croutons

CHICKEN NOODLE

$8.95

roasted chicken and vegetables with a touch of crushed tomato

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.95

drizzled with orange honey

ANTIPASTO BOARD

$19.95

assorted meats, cheeses, nuts, olives, pickles, roasted peppers, crostini

PASTA

FRUTTI DI MARRE

$44.95

lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, orange roughy in a spicy marinara served with squid ink macaroni

PENNE VODKA

$21.95

prosciutto, shallots, tomato, cream

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$25.95

fresh pappardelle in a beef ragu

GNOCCHI ALLA TARTUFO

$21.00

fresh gnocchi in a creamy white truffle sauce

RAVIOLI PESTO

$21.00

creamy basil pesto sauce

ORECCHIETTE BARESE

$26.00

sausage, broccoli rabe, tomatoes, white wine sauce

FETTUCCINI CARBONARA

$21.00

bacon, peas, parmesan, topped with a sunny side up egg

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$23.95

classic spaghetti with Papa J’s meatballs, Sicilian style ragu

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$28.00

angel hair, scallions, topped with toasted breadcrumbs

STUFFED RIGATONI SORRENTINA

$22.00

fresh rigatoni stuffed with ricotta cheese served in a pink sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

INTERMEZZO LASAGNA

$22.00

ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella

LINGUINI WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$28.00

little neck clams cooked with garlic, chilies and white wine

ABSOLUT TORTELLINI

$24.95

home-made cheese tortellini in a creamy vodka bolognese

SHORT RIB CAVATELLI

$29.95

Slow cooked shortrib in tomato ragu, served with fresh cavatelli and topped with ricotta cheese

ENTREES

CHICKEN MILANESE

$26.00

arugula, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette

VEAL PICCATA

$29.00

classic veal scallopini with lemon butter & caper sauce

ROUGHY OREGANATA

$28.50

baked roughy, mashed potatoes, broccolini

SALMON

$31.95

roasted cauliflower, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, topped with a mustard cream sauce

VEAL MARSALA

$31.95

mushrooms, prosciutto, marsala sauce

RIBEYE

$44.00

14oz, herb butter, truffle parmesan fries

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$26.00

lightly battered in a lemon butter sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables

SHORT RIB SALTIMBOCCA

$35.95

mashed potatoes, prosciutto, mozzarella gratinato

CHICKEN SCARPIELLO

$29.00

sweet sausage, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted potato, olives, capers, bell peppers, rosemary sauce

CHICKEN FILETTO

$26.00

Boneless Chicken Breast crusted with Romano Cheese Served over linguini in Marinara Sauce.

SEARED SCALLOPS

$34.00

served with olive tapenade and roasted potatoes

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$26.00

Served over Spaghetti

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$23.00

Served over Spaghetti

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$29.00

Served over Spaghetti

SHRIMP PARMIGIANA

$29.00

Served over Spaghetti

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$25.00

Served over Spaghetti

SALAD

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SALAD

$10.95+

pecans, dried cranberries, butternut squash, goat cheese, apple cider dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$8.95+

mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, house dressing

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$9.95+

romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

BEET SALAD

$10.95+

arugula, walnuts, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$10.95+

romaine, vegetables, olives, feta, house dressing

BRUSSELS SPROUT SALAD

$9.95+

shaved brussel sprouts, toasted almonds, pickled cabbage & red onions, pecorino romano, lemon dressing

MOZZARELLA & ARUGULA SALAD

$10.95+

mozzarella, arugula, fire roasted red pepper, marinated tomato, parmesan dressing

PARM HEROS

Chicken Parm Hero

$13.95

with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Veal Parm Hero

$17.95

with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.95

with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Meatball Parm Hero

$13.95

with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Shrimp Parm Hero

$17.95

with mozzarella & tomato sauce

SANDWICHES

AVOCADO SANDWICH

$14.95

cucumber, avocado, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, bean sprouts, balsamic dressing

ITALIAN SANDWICH

$14.95

salami, coppa, prosciutto, provolone, mozzarella, pesto, olives, roasted peppers, pickled vegetables, roasted tomato

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

basil aioli, tomato jam, fresh mozzarella, arugula, whole wheat bread

CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH

$14.95

pancetta, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, house-made ranch

SAUSAGE AND PEPPER HERO

$14.95

peppers, onions, roasted garlic, provolone, ragu

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

buttermilk battered chicken, pickles, lettuce, red onion, paprika aioli

INTERMEZZO BURGER

$14.95

potato bun, caramelized onion, cheddar, iceberg, pickles, tomato, special sauce

SIDES

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$12.95

with basil aioli

BROCCOLI RABE

$12.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$9.00

MEATBALLS

$12.95

SIDE ORDER FRENCH FRIES

$4.95+

Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$12.95

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Penne Alla Vodka

$12.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Coffee and Dessert

Coffee

$3.95

Cappucino

$5.95

Espresso

$3.95

Double Espresso

$5.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

4 Mini Cannolis

$7.95

A Crunchy Outer Crust Filled with Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chips (four to an order)

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.95

Warm Chocolate Cake Topped with Vanilla Ice cream and Caramel sauce

Cheesecake

$8.95

Served with Raspberry Sauce

Ice Cream - 3 scoops

$8.95

Three Scoops of Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry.

Tartufo

$9.95

Pistachio, Cherry and Chocolate Ice Cream in a Crunchy Chocolate shell Topped with Chocolate Sauce.

Tiramisu

$8.95

Coffee Flavored Italian Dessert Served with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon.

CRÈME BRULEE

$8.95

Delicate Egg Custard infused with real Madagascar Vanilla bean with a Caramelized Sugar Topping

Sorbet - 3 Scoops

$8.95

Starters

Lunch Fried Calamari

$17.95

Classic Sicilian Style Ragu, Lemon Wedges

Lunch Mozzarella Fritta

$12.95

With a Side of Ragu

Lunch Burrata

$15.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, EVOO

Lunch Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts Drizzled With Orange Honey.

Lunch Baked Clams

$15.95

Six Large Baked Clams.

Lunch Fried Zucchini

$12.95

Zucchini Sticks Lightly Breaded and Fried Until Golden.

Lunch Soup

$10.00

Lunch Rice Balls

$10.00

Four Mini Rice Balls Stuffed with Ground Beef and Ragu.

Salads

Lunch Beet Salad

$12.95

Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Champagne Vinaigrette.

Lunch Brussels Sprouts Salad

$12.95

Shaved Sprouts, Pecorino Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Pickled Red Onions, Champagne Vinaigrette

Lunch Butternut Squash and Kale Salad

$12.95

Gorgonzola, Pecans, Apples, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Lunch Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.

Lunch Greek Salad

$12.95

Olives, Feta, Vegetables, House Dressing.

Lunch House Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Seasonal Vegetables, House Vinaigrette.

Lunch Mozzarella & Arugula Salad

$12.95

Mozzarella Pearls, Arugula, Sweet Peppers, Burst Tomatoes, Parmesan Dressing

Sandwiches

AVOCADO SANDWICH

$14.95

cucumber, avocado, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, bean sprouts, balsamic dressing

CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH

$14.95

pancetta, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, house-made ranch

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

basil aioli, tomato jam, fresh mozzarella, arugula, whole wheat bread

ITALIAN COLD CUT SANDWICH

$14.95

salami, coppa, prosciutto, provolone, mozzarella, pesto, olives, roasted peppers, pickled vegetables, roasted tomato

INTERMEZZO BURGER

$14.95

potato bun, caramelized onion, cheddar, iceberg, pickles, tomato, special sauce

SAUSAGE AND PEPPER HERO

$14.95

peppers, onions, roasted garlic, provolone, ragu

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

buttermilk battered chicken, pickles, lettuce, red onion, paprika aioli

Pastas

Lunch Fettuccine Carbonara

$16.95

Bacon, Parmesan, Peas, Touch of Cream.

Lunch Orecchiette Barese

$18.95

Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Tomatoes, White Wine Sauce.

Lunch Pappardelle Bolognese

$18.95

Fresh Egg Pasta in a Creamy Beef Ragu.

Lunch Penne Vodka

$15.95

Prosciutto, Shallots

Lunch Ravioli Pesto

$16.95

Creamy Basil Pesto Sauce

Lunch Stuffed Rigatoni Sorrentina

$16.95

Tomato Sauce, Cream, Mozzarella

Lunch Spaghetti with Meatballs

$18.95

Classic Spaghetti with Papa J’s Meatballs

Lunch Absolute Tortellini

$16.95

Home-Made Cheese Tortellini Sauteed with our Famous Creamy Vodka Bolognese.

Entrees

Lunch Chicken Francaise

$18.95

Lightly Battered in a Lemon Butter Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables

Lunch Chicken Milanese

$18.95

Arugula, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette.

Lunch Chicken Scarpariello

$18.95

Sweet Sausage, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Roasted Potato.

Lunch Roughy Oreganata

$18.95

Baked Roughy, Mashed Potatoes, Broccolini

Lunch Veal Marsala

$18.95

Mushrooms, Prosciutto, Marsala Sauce

Lunch Salmon

$18.95

Roasted Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Brussel Sprouts, Topped with Mustard Cream Sauce.

Lunch Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Wings Tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Served with Fries

Alla Parmigiana (LUNCH)

$19.95+

Served over Spaghetti

Bottled Soda

SMALL BOTTLE SODA

$3.50

2 LITER SODA

$5.50

Can Soda

$3.00

Fountain Soda

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.50

Water

Small Bottle Water

$3.50

Pelegrino

$8.00
Intermezzo welcomes all its guests with a warm, charming ambience of the italian mediterranean located in beautiful Fort Salonga. Our spacious dining area features an extensive selection of homemade pizza, fresh pastas, breads, grilled fish, meats all baked in our wood fired oven. We also offer an extensive collection of domestic and Italian wines. Let Intermezzo be your first choice in catering your special events. We also offer balloon arrangements, decorating for festive events, basket gifts, delivery service, bartending, photography, wait staff, tent rental and many other services. Most importantly we serve with a personal touch produced from our staff. Come experience for yourself the delicous tastes of the mediterranean.

10 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768

