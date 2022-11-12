Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jack Pallinos 718 Broadway

718 Broadway

Dunedin, FL 34698

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Jack's Fire
Americana

To Share

Brick Oven Wings

Brick Oven Wings

$12.99

1LB SERVED W/ 1 BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH + CELERY

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$8.99

SERVED W/ WARM POMODORO

Meatballs & Ricotta Appetizer

Meatballs & Ricotta Appetizer

$13.99

WARM AMRINARA, RICOTTA, BASIL, GARLIC BREADSTICKS

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.99

SERVED W/ GARLIC BREADSTICKS

Warm Marinated Olives

Warm Marinated Olives

$8.99

HOUSE MIX W/ SUN-DRIED TOMATOES AND ROSEMARY SERVED WITH FOCACCIA

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.99

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.99

CITRUS VINAIGRETTE, RICOTTA SALATA, CRACKED PEPPER

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$13.90

ARUGULA, TOMATO, BASIL, TRUFFLE OIL, BALSAMIC

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.99

ROMAINE HEARTS, CREAMY CAESAR, PARMIGIANA, BREADSTICKS

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.99

FRESH MOZZARELLA, ROMA TOMATOES, BASIL, BALSAMIC

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.99

RED WINE VINAIGRETTE, SOPPRESSATA, MOZZARELLA, OLIVES, ROASTED PEPPERS, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, TOMATO, RED ONION, ROMAINE, PARMIGIANA

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Salad Special

$12.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Pasta of the Week

$15.99

KID'S Spaghetti

$5.99

Pizza

3 Little Pigs

3 Little Pigs

$17.99

PEPPERONI, SOPPRESSATA, PROSCIUTTO, MOZZARELLA, POMODORO, BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

Americana

Americana

$13.99

POMODORO. SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

SHREDDED MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, BUFFALO SAUCE, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

BYO Pizza

$11.99

MAX 4 TOPPINGS PER PIE, EVERY PIE W/ SHREDDED MOZZARELLA + POMODORO

Friendly Fella

Friendly Fella

$17.99

GOAT CHEESE, CREMINI MUSHROOMS, PESTO, GARLIC, MOZARELLA

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$17.99

FRESH PINEAPPLE, BACON, PROSCIUTTO

Jack's Fire

Jack's Fire

$17.99

SPICY PESTO BASE, GARLIC BUTTER, MOZZARELLA, GOAT CHEESE, PEPPERONI AND SWEET DROP PEPPAS

Pizza Bianca

Pizza Bianca

$17.99

WHITE PIZZA BASE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, SUN DRIED TOMATOES, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARUGULA

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$13.99

FRESH MOZZARELLA, POMODORO, BASIL

Pizza Special

$17.99

Pomodoro Pizza

$12.99

White Pizza

$13.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

LA Strada

$17.99

Mama Olivia

$17.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.99

Sauces/Sides

Side Pomodoro

$3.00

Side Pesto

$3.00

Side Blu Chz

$0.79

Side Ranch

$0.79

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.79

Side Citrus Vin

$0.79

Side Red Wine Vin

$0.79

Side Buffalo

$0.79

Side BBQ

$0.79

Side Diablo

$0.79

Side Balsamic

$1.00

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side Basil

$1.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$6.50
Aquapana

Aquapana

$6.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.90

Tonic

$3.90

Cranberry Juice

$6.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.90

Ginger Ale

$3.90

Lemonade

$3.90
Mr Pibb

Mr Pibb

$3.90

OJ

$6.50

Coke

$3.90

Sprite

$3.90

Soda Water

$3.90

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.90

Fanta Orange

$3.90

Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Dragon's Milk

$7.99

High Noon - Black Cherry

$4.99

High Noon - Peach

$4.99

High Noon - Pineapple

$4.99

High Noon - Watermelon

$4.99

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.99

Miller Light BTL

$4.99

Stella

$5.99

Buckets

Bud light bucket

$16.99

Miller lite bucket

$16.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

NAPOLETANO STYLE PIZZA & SPORTS BAR!

Location

718 Broadway, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

