Jacks Urban Eats
12,707 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal. Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.
Location
2862 Ygnacio Valley, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
