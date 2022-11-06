Jacks Urban Eats

MT - MoonTime

$9.50

16oz - Hazy IPA - 6.8% ABV MoonTime is our interpretation of an East Coast Hazy IPA. Unlike the East Coast versions; however, we wanted ours to retain the initial juicy character, but then finish satisfyingly dry. The London yeast provide the signature Tropical/Stone Fruit aroma and assist malted oats and wheat for the sought after haze and soft mouthfeel. Generous amounts of Vic Secret (Citrus/Tropical), Citra (Citrus/Resin), and Mosaic (Ripe Fruit) hops were used to achieve its signature flavor and aroma. It’s medium-bodied with medium carbonation.