At Bill & Bali’s, we specialize in crafting Roman-style pizzas, also known as "pizza al taglio." This unique pizza style is characterized by its rectangular shape and light, airy crust, giving you the perfect combination of a crispy, thin base and a soft, flavorful center. Our pizzas are made using only the finest, high-quality ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible, to ensure an authentic and delightful taste. We offer a curated selection of wines, both local and imported, as well as craft beers.

